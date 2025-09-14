Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The FedEx Cup Fall has got underway with the Procore Championship this week at Silverado Resort in California.

Featuring seven PGA Tour events from September to November, it provides an opportunity for players ranked 51st and lower in the 2025 FedEx Cup rankings to finalize playing eligibility for the 2026 campaign.

This week's Procore Championship features the exact same purse as last year, with a total prize pool of $6m, which is one of the smallest on the PGA Tour.

The champion will take home $1.08m, well below the $3.6m-$4m on offer for winners of Signature Events. They will also earn 500 FedEx Cup.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Procore Championship:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Procore Championship Prize Money 2025 - Full Breakdown Position Prize Money 1st $1,080,000 2nd $654,000 3rd $414,000 4th $294,000 5th $246,000 6th $217,500 7th $202,500 8th $187,500 9th $175,500 10th $163,500 11th $151,500 12th $139,500 13th $127,500 14th $115,500 15th $109,500 16th $103,500 17th $97,500 18th $91,500 19th $85,500 20th $79,500 21st $73,500 22nd $67,500 23rd $62,700 24th $57,900 25th $53,100 26th $48,300 27th $46,500 28th $44,700 29th $42,900 30th $41,100 31st $39,300 32nd $37,500 33rd $35,700 34th $34,200 35th $32,700 36th $31,200 37th $29,700 38th $28,500 39th $27,300 40th $26,100 41st $24,900 42nd $24,900 43rd $22,500 44th $21,300 45th $20,100 46th $18,900 47th $17,700 48th $16,740 49th $15,900 50th $15,420 51st $15,060 52nd $14,700 53rd $14,460 54th $14,220 55th $14,100 56th $13,980 57th $13,860 58th $13,740 59th $13,620 60th $13,500 61st $13,380 62nd $13,260 63rd $13,140 64th $13,020 65th $12,900