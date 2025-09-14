Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The FedEx Cup Fall has got underway with the Procore Championship this week at Silverado Resort in California.

Featuring seven PGA Tour events from September to November, it provides an opportunity for players ranked 51st and lower in the 2025 FedEx Cup rankings to finalize playing eligibility for the 2026 campaign.

This week's Procore Championship features the exact same purse as last year, with a total prize pool of $6m, which is one of the smallest on the PGA Tour.

The champion will take home $1.08m, well below the $3.6m-$4m on offer for winners of Signature Events. They will also earn 500 FedEx Cup.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Procore Championship:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Procore Championship Prize Money 2025 - Full Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

