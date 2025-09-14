Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
How much is on offer this week at the Procore Championship?
The FedEx Cup Fall has got underway with the Procore Championship this week at Silverado Resort in California.
Featuring seven PGA Tour events from September to November, it provides an opportunity for players ranked 51st and lower in the 2025 FedEx Cup rankings to finalize playing eligibility for the 2026 campaign.
This week's Procore Championship features the exact same purse as last year, with a total prize pool of $6m, which is one of the smallest on the PGA Tour.
The champion will take home $1.08m, well below the $3.6m-$4m on offer for winners of Signature Events. They will also earn 500 FedEx Cup.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Procore Championship:
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,080,000
2nd
$654,000
3rd
$414,000
4th
$294,000
5th
$246,000
6th
$217,500
7th
$202,500
8th
$187,500
9th
$175,500
10th
$163,500
11th
$151,500
12th
$139,500
13th
$127,500
14th
$115,500
15th
$109,500
16th
$103,500
17th
$97,500
18th
$91,500
19th
$85,500
20th
$79,500
21st
$73,500
22nd
$67,500
23rd
$62,700
24th
$57,900
25th
$53,100
26th
$48,300
27th
$46,500
28th
$44,700
29th
$42,900
30th
$41,100
31st
$39,300
32nd
$37,500
33rd
$35,700
34th
$34,200
35th
$32,700
36th
$31,200
37th
$29,700
38th
$28,500
39th
$27,300
40th
$26,100
41st
$24,900
42nd
$24,900
43rd
$22,500
44th
$21,300
45th
$20,100
46th
$18,900
47th
$17,700
48th
$16,740
49th
$15,900
50th
$15,420
51st
$15,060
52nd
$14,700
53rd
$14,460
54th
$14,220
55th
$14,100
56th
$13,980
57th
$13,860
58th
$13,740
59th
$13,620
60th
$13,500
61st
$13,380
62nd
$13,260
63rd
$13,140
64th
$13,020
65th
$12,900
