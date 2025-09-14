BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The BMW PGA Championship is one of the biggest events in golf and part of the DP World Tour's elevated Rolex Series.

The Rolex Series tournaments feature big $9m purses, with the Wentworth champion set to take home over $1.5m today.

That means that the BMW PGA has a stronger field than the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour and also offers up more money, with the Procore carrying a $6m prize pool.

The champion will also pick up a huge 1,335 Race to Dubai points from the 8,000 total.

Take a look at the full BMW PGA Championship prize money breakdown:

Swipe to scroll horizontally BMW PGA Championship Prize Money 2025 - Full Breakdown Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $990,000 3rd $567,000 4th $450,000 5th $381,600 6th $315,000 7th $270,000 8th $225,000 9th $201,600 10th $180,000 11th $165,600 12th $154,800 13th $144,900 14th $137,700 15th $132,300 16th $126,900 17th $121,500 18th $116,100 19th $111,600 20th $108,000 21st $104,400 22nd $101,700 23rd $99,000 24th $96,300 25th $93,600 26th $90,900 27th $88,200 28th $85,500 29th $82,800 30th $80,100 31st $77,400 32nd $74,700 33rd $72,000 34th $69,300 35th $66,600 36th $63,900 37th $62,100 38th $60,300 39th $58,500 40th $56,700 41st $54,900 42nd $53,100 43rd $51,300 44th $49,500 45th $47,700 46th $45,900 47th $44,100 48th $42,300 49th $40,500 50th $38,700 51st $36,900 52nd $35,100 53rd $33,300 54th $31,500 55th $30,600 56th $29,700 57th $28,800 58th $27,900 59th $27,000 60th $26,100 61st $25,200 62nd $24,300 63rd $23,400 64th $22,500 65th $21,600 66th $20,700 67th $19,800 68th $18,900 69th $18,000 70th $17,100