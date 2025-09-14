BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
How much is on the line at Wentworth for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship?
The BMW PGA Championship is one of the biggest events in golf and part of the DP World Tour's elevated Rolex Series.
The Rolex Series tournaments feature big $9m purses, with the Wentworth champion set to take home over $1.5m today.
That means that the BMW PGA has a stronger field than the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour and also offers up more money, with the Procore carrying a $6m prize pool.
The champion will also pick up a huge 1,335 Race to Dubai points from the 8,000 total.
Take a look at the full BMW PGA Championship prize money breakdown:
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,530,000
2nd
$990,000
3rd
$567,000
4th
$450,000
5th
$381,600
6th
$315,000
7th
$270,000
8th
$225,000
9th
$201,600
10th
$180,000
11th
$165,600
12th
$154,800
13th
$144,900
14th
$137,700
15th
$132,300
16th
$126,900
17th
$121,500
18th
$116,100
19th
$111,600
20th
$108,000
21st
$104,400
22nd
$101,700
23rd
$99,000
24th
$96,300
25th
$93,600
26th
$90,900
27th
$88,200
28th
$85,500
29th
$82,800
30th
$80,100
31st
$77,400
32nd
$74,700
33rd
$72,000
34th
$69,300
35th
$66,600
36th
$63,900
37th
$62,100
38th
$60,300
39th
$58,500
40th
$56,700
41st
$54,900
42nd
$53,100
43rd
$51,300
44th
$49,500
45th
$47,700
46th
$45,900
47th
$44,100
48th
$42,300
49th
$40,500
50th
$38,700
51st
$36,900
52nd
$35,100
53rd
$33,300
54th
$31,500
55th
$30,600
56th
$29,700
57th
$28,800
58th
$27,900
59th
$27,000
60th
$26,100
61st
$25,200
62nd
$24,300
63rd
$23,400
64th
$22,500
65th
$21,600
66th
$20,700
67th
$19,800
68th
$18,900
69th
$18,000
70th
$17,100
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
