BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The BMW PGA Championship is one of the biggest events in golf and part of the DP World Tour's elevated Rolex Series.

The Rolex Series tournaments feature big $9m purses, with the Wentworth champion set to take home over $1.5m today.

That means that the BMW PGA has a stronger field than the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour and also offers up more money, with the Procore carrying a $6m prize pool.

The champion will also pick up a huge 1,335 Race to Dubai points from the 8,000 total.

Take a look at the full BMW PGA Championship prize money breakdown:

BMW PGA Championship Prize Money 2025 - Full Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,530,000

2nd

$990,000

3rd

$567,000

4th

$450,000

5th

$381,600

6th

$315,000

7th

$270,000

8th

$225,000

9th

$201,600

10th

$180,000

11th

$165,600

12th

$154,800

13th

$144,900

14th

$137,700

15th

$132,300

16th

$126,900

17th

$121,500

18th

$116,100

19th

$111,600

20th

$108,000

21st

$104,400

22nd

$101,700

23rd

$99,000

24th

$96,300

25th

$93,600

26th

$90,900

27th

$88,200

28th

$85,500

29th

$82,800

30th

$80,100

31st

$77,400

32nd

$74,700

33rd

$72,000

34th

$69,300

35th

$66,600

36th

$63,900

37th

$62,100

38th

$60,300

39th

$58,500

40th

$56,700

41st

$54,900

42nd

$53,100

43rd

$51,300

44th

$49,500

45th

$47,700

46th

$45,900

47th

$44,100

48th

$42,300

49th

$40,500

50th

$38,700

51st

$36,900

52nd

$35,100

53rd

$33,300

54th

$31,500

55th

$30,600

56th

$29,700

57th

$28,800

58th

$27,900

59th

$27,000

60th

$26,100

61st

$25,200

62nd

$24,300

63rd

$23,400

64th

$22,500

65th

$21,600

66th

$20,700

67th

$19,800

68th

$18,900

69th

$18,000

70th

$17,100

