Daniel Berger Didn't Win The Arnold Palmer Invitational... But Here's Everything He Gets After A Brilliant Week At Bay Hill

It was not to be for Daniel Berger at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as a sensational back-nine charge from Akshay Bhatia on Sunday, combined with a minor stumble from the 54-hole leader, saw the left-hander swoop in and steal victory in a playoff.

Berger had been excellent through three-and-a-half rounds at Bay Hill and carded 63, 68 and 72 on a really tough golf course, but Bhatia chipped away at his lead and eventually caught up following a poor shot from Berger at the 13th in round four.

Then, as a consequence of Berger landing 110 feet away on the first extra go down the 18th while Bhatia was around 90% closer after two strokes, he was left wondering what might have been as the latter made par for a third PGA Tour win - each arriving in a playoff.

Article continues below

Berger's near miss will likely have been painful, especially as he missed out on a first PGA Tour success since 2021 and the $4 million winner's check that would have come with it, but the former Florida State golfer has been through the mill in terms of injuries over the subsequent years and will undoubtedly understand the wider picture in time.

In the meantime, here is everything Berger earned from his runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational - a list which could quickly ease the sting of defeat.

BIGGEST CAREER PAY DAY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top of the list in terms of consolation prizes is a check for $2.2 million - the biggest payout of Berger's career to date.

He has won four times on the PGA Tour previously, but the Floridian's highest pay check until now was $1.4 million after his 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although factors like taxes will affect how much money he really sees once all is said and done, Berger's earnings this week should still be plentiful and will set him up nicely for a while.

GUARANTEED OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP SPOT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it didn't go the way Berger wanted after the playoff commenced, the fact that he made it there at all wrapped up a priceless opportunity for the 32-year-old.

Because Akshay Bhatia is already exempt into the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale as a result of finishing inside the FedEx Cup top-30 last season, Berger took advantage of the one spot on offer through the Open Qualifying Series at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Berger is now set to make his sixth start at The Open in July and will hope to improve on his career-best finish of T8th at Royal St George's.

BIG BUNCH OF OWGR POINTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Berger's playoff defeat at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earned him just over 40 OWGR points - the third-highest figure of his entire professional career.

He picked up 72 after winning the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge and 43.2 for a runner-up finish at the 2015 BMW Championship, but this week's haul of 40.22 has helped Berger move from 61st to 34th in the world.

LIKELY INTO THE MASTERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following closely on from the previous two perks, Berger may also be set to enjoy a seventh appearance at The Masters next month.

As a result of his giant leap up the OWGR rankings, the 32-year-old should meet the relevant exemption criteria in terms of sitting inside the world's top-50 in the week before The Masters begins.

Once his invite from Augusta National comes through, Berger will try to better his highest-ever finish of T10th from 2016.

LARGE NUMBER OF FEDEX CUP POINTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Berger's excellent performance at Bay Hill secured him 400 FedEx Cup points and has catapulted himself right up the standings.

He was 45th last week but now finds himself 13th and well on the way to wrapping up an all-important spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Although there are still plenty of tournaments left to play, one outstanding week like this may prove to be the difference come August.