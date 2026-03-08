Joburg Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Marking the second consecutive week in South Africa for the DP World Tour, the Joburg Open is taking its turn to host some of the world's best players at Houghton Golf Club.

Home of Justin Rose's first professional victory, the Joburg Open has also been won by the likes of Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester and Calum Hill, who reigned supreme 12 months ago.

Looking to follow suit at the start of the week was a talented crop of DP World Tour pros, including Patrick Reed, Jayden Schaper and Casey Jarvis - the South African hunting a remarkable three wins in a row.

All three of those players were in contention with one round to play, with Reed and Schaper T11 on eight under and Jarvis T2 on 12 under. However, it was Jarvis and Schaper's compatriot Hennie Du Plessis who led the way on 14 under in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour title.

Hennie Du Plessis led by two heading into the final round of the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for defending champion Hill, his challenge ended early after he missed the cut following rounds of 67 and 73.

The Joburg Open has a remarkable overall prize money payout in terms of its number, but the fact the 20.5 million South African Rand translates to just over $1.22 million makes it the second-smallest purse on the DP World Tour all season.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open offered just $1.2 million to those who made the cut at the back end of 2025, while the Australian Open was the third-lowest at around $1.4 million.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Patrick Reed is was in contention with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to the Joburg Open, the winner is set to pick up around $209,000 while the runner-up could claim as much as $136,000 if they finish on their own. That is before various factors reduce the amount of money they really see after a tournament.

Ending the week inside the top 10 is likely to secure each pro more than $20,000 each, as well as banking them an extremely helpful pile of Race To Dubai and Official World Golf Ranking points.

Below is the maximum estimated prize money payout for the top-10 positions at the 2026 Joburg Open before ties are taken into account. The full payout list will be shared here once the event has been completed.

JOBURG OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN