South African Open Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
One of the oldest national open championships on the planet has maintained its relatively low overall prize purse for the fourth year in succession
Mike Hall
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
One of the oldest national open championships in the game has been taking place at Stellenbosch Golf Club this week, with the South African Open Championship providing the chance for the winner to enter the history books.
First played in 1903, several legends of the game have won this event - including Gary Player a record 13 times - making it one of the most prestigious competitions on the calendar.
Despite the historic nature of the South African Open, the overall prize purse remains quite modest and it has not changed since returning to the DP World Tour schedule in 2023.
For the fourth year in a row, there is a total of $1.5 million on the line while a check for just over $250,000 awaits the winner - before various takeaways reduce how much they (and the rest of the field) really earn.
This week also highlights a rare example of very few players taking home a six-figure sum from a DP World Tour event - only second place will scoop more than $100,000.
With one round to play in South Africa, local star Casey Jarvis, who won last week's Magical Kenya Open, led the way by one over Francesco Laporta and Hennie du Plessis.
One player who surely won't claim the title is defending champion Dylan Naidoo, who began the final round 14 back of the lead on three over.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Despite it being one of the smallest total payouts of the year on the European circuit, there is a significant non-financial reward on the line at Stellenbosch.
The leading three players who are not already exempt will qualify for The Open at Royal Birkdale in July. The South African Open is one of the Open Qualifying Series events and, as such, is one route into the world's oldest Major.
Below is a breakdown of the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 South African Open Championship before ties are taken into account and based on 70 players making the cut.
SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$255,000
2nd
$165,000
3rd
$94,500
4th
$75,000
5th
$63,600
6th
$52,500
7th
$45,000
8th
$37,500
9th
$33,600
10th
$30,000
11th
$27,600
12th
$25,800
13th
$24,150
14th
$22,950
15th
$22,050
16th
$21,150
17th
$20,250
18th
$19,350
19th
$18,600
20th
$18,000
21st
$17,400
22nd
$16,950
23rd
$16,500
24th
$16.050
25th
$15,600
26th
$15,150
27th
$14,700
28th
$14,250
29th
$13,800
30th
$13,350
31st
$12,800
32nd
$12,450
33rd
$12,000
34th
$11,550
35th
$11,000
36th
$10,650
37th
$10,350
38th
$10,050
39th
$9,750
40th
$9,450
41st
$9,150
42nd
$9,000
43rd
$8,850
44th
$8,250
45th
$7,950
46th
$7,650
47th
$7,350
48th
$7,050
49th
$6,750
50th
$6,450
51st
$6,150
52nd
$5,850
53rd
$5,500
54th
$5,250
55th
$5,150
56th
$4,950
57th
$4,800
58th
$4,650
59th
$4,500
60th
$4,350
61st
$4,200
62nd
$4,050
63rd
$3,900
64th
$3,750
65th
$3,600
66th
$3,450
67th
$3,300
68th
$3,150
69th
$3,000
70th
$2,850
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.