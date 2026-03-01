South African Open Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

One of the oldest national open championships on the planet has maintained its relatively low overall prize purse for the fourth year in succession

Casey Jarvis during the Magical Kenya Open
Casey Jarvis leads with a round to play
One of the oldest national open championships in the game has been taking place at Stellenbosch Golf Club this week, with the South African Open Championship providing the chance for the winner to enter the history books.

A general view of Stellenbosch Golf Club during the 2026 South African Open Championship

The event takes place at Stellenbosch Golf Club

Despite the historic nature of the South African Open, the overall prize purse remains quite modest and it has not changed since returning to the DP World Tour schedule in 2023.

For the fourth year in a row, there is a total of $1.5 million on the line while a check for just over $250,000 awaits the winner - before various takeaways reduce how much they (and the rest of the field) really earn.

This week also highlights a rare example of very few players taking home a six-figure sum from a DP World Tour event - only second place will scoop more than $100,000.

With one round to play in South Africa, local star Casey Jarvis, who won last week's Magical Kenya Open, led the way by one over Francesco Laporta and Hennie du Plessis.

One player who surely won't claim the title is defending champion Dylan Naidoo, who began the final round 14 back of the lead on three over.

Dylan Naidoo takes a selfie alongside the 2025 South African Open Championship trophy

Dylan Naidoo won the title in 2025, but is out of contention this year

Despite it being one of the smallest total payouts of the year on the European circuit, there is a significant non-financial reward on the line at Stellenbosch.

The leading three players who are not already exempt will qualify for The Open at Royal Birkdale in July. The South African Open is one of the Open Qualifying Series events and, as such, is one route into the world's oldest Major.

Below is a breakdown of the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 South African Open Championship before ties are taken into account and based on 70 players making the cut.

SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$255,000

2nd

$165,000

3rd

$94,500

4th

$75,000

5th

$63,600

6th

$52,500

7th

$45,000

8th

$37,500

9th

$33,600

10th

$30,000

11th

$27,600

12th

$25,800

13th

$24,150

14th

$22,950

15th

$22,050

16th

$21,150

17th

$20,250

18th

$19,350

19th

$18,600

20th

$18,000

21st

$17,400

22nd

$16,950

23rd

$16,500

24th

$16.050

25th

$15,600

26th

$15,150

27th

$14,700

28th

$14,250

29th

$13,800

30th

$13,350

31st

$12,800

32nd

$12,450

33rd

$12,000

34th

$11,550

35th

$11,000

36th

$10,650

37th

$10,350

38th

$10,050

39th

$9,750

40th

$9,450

41st

$9,150

42nd

$9,000

43rd

$8,850

44th

$8,250

45th

$7,950

46th

$7,650

47th

$7,350

48th

$7,050

49th

$6,750

50th

$6,450

51st

$6,150

52nd

$5,850

53rd

$5,500

54th

$5,250

55th

$5,150

56th

$4,950

57th

$4,800

58th

$4,650

59th

$4,500

60th

$4,350

61st

$4,200

62nd

$4,050

63rd

$3,900

64th

$3,750

65th

$3,600

66th

$3,450

67th

$3,300

68th

$3,150

69th

$3,000

70th

$2,850

