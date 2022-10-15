'As Of Now, It Doesn't Look Like It' - Garcia On DP World Tour Return

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sergio Garcia's eventful fortnight continued at the final individual LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Jeddah on Saturday when, following his second round, he was asked about the possibility of a return to the DP World Tour.

The Spaniard, who extinguished any hopes of appearing on the European Ryder Cup squad next year after missing the deadline to enter the Mallorca Open, an event staged on the DP World Tour, was also reportedly fined by the Tour for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship without providing a medical explanation. Now, in his own words, Garcia has stated that "it doesn't look like" he will be returning to his previous home Tour.

Speaking at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, the 42-year-old was asked about the DP World Tour and whether "you'll be playing on that Tour again?" His answer, well, Sergio simply stated "I don't know. As of now, it doesn't look like it, but we'll see. At the end of the day I want to play where people want me, where people are excited to have me, and where I feel like I'm welcome and loved. Right now that's here, that's at LIV, and I'm very excited about that."

Currently battling a knee injury, Garcia's team Fireballs claimed the team event victory in Bangkok, with their squad of Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and last week's individual winner, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, sitting just six shots back this week in Jeddah.

Aside from the victory though it's been a rather turbulent year for the Spaniard. Prior to LIV's first event at Centurion, the former Masters champion gave an indication on his impending decision at the Wells Fargo Championship, when he declared that he couldn’t “wait to leave this Tour” after an incident with a rules official before he resigned from the PGA Tour.

Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development and CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, with Garcia and his team Fireballs at LIV Golf Bangkok (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a month later, he declared that "this tour [DP World Tour] is s***, you're all f****d" in a reported locker room incident at the BMW International Open in Munich, with Garcia then missing out on the chance to qualify for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome next year.

To qualify for the Ryder Cup, the 42-year-old has to tee it up in a minimum of four events, including one in his homeland, in order to retain his membership. However, with LIV Golf's final event in Doral clashing with the Mallorca Open, Garcia won't fulfil the minimum entry requirement.