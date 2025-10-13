Sergio Garcia To Give Up DP World Tour Membership

The Spaniard has only played in two DP World Tour events this season and is not expected to play any more, meaning his membership will lapse

Sergio Garcia puts his sunglasses on his cap during the Open de Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Sergio Garcia will not be a DP World Tour member next year as things stand.

The Spaniard played in his second DP World Tour event of the season this past weekend and has indicated he will not compete in any further tournaments on the European circuit this year, which would cause his membership to lapse.

"I feel like my game’s still good enough to play at least two or three Ryder Cups, so if I can keep that level going, hopefully everything gets sorted and we can get to that point," Garcia told Golf Monthly last year.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

