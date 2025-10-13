Sergio Garcia To Give Up DP World Tour Membership

Sergio Garcia will not be a DP World Tour member next year as things stand.

The Spaniard played in his second DP World Tour event of the season this past weekend and has indicated he will not compete in any further tournaments on the European circuit this year, which would cause his membership to lapse.

To keep his DP World Tour membership active, he would need to play a minimum of four regular events outside of the Majors, and Garcia only appeared in the BMW International Open in July before his T39 finish at the Spanish Open in Madrid this weekend.

He was expected to tee it up in the Irish Open last month but withdrew once the news was confirmed he had not been selected for the European Ryder Cup team.

The record points scorer rejoined the DP World Tour last year after resigning his membership in May 2023 in order to make the European Ryder Cup team.

He rejoined after finishing 3rd in the LIV Golf standings with a realistic hope of making the side but lost form throughout the summer to miss out on one of Luke Donald's wildcard picks.

Garcia was forced to pay fines believed to be in excess of $1m last year after the DP World Tour won a Sports Resolutions arbitration panel hearing that it had the right to sanction and fine its members for playing in LIV Golf tournaments without conflicting event releases.

"I feel like my game’s still good enough to play at least two or three Ryder Cups, so if I can keep that level going, hopefully everything gets sorted and we can get to that point," Garcia told Golf Monthly last year.

Now, the 45-year-old is ineligible for the 2027 team as things stand so will face the decision of rejoining again or miss out on a third consecutive Ryder Cup.

Garcia's compatriot Jon Rahm is also not expected to play again this season, but his membership for 2026 has been confirmed after he played in his fourth event at the Spanish Open.

Rahm's four counting events are the Dubai Desert Classic, BMW PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and Spanish Open.

The two-time LIV Golf individual champion has completed the first winless season of his career and is set for a near-fourth-month break until the 2026 LIV Golf season begins in February.