LIV Golf Jeddah Field, Preview And Prize Money

After six tournaments encompassing the UK, USA and Thailand, the regular events in the inaugural LIV Golf season draw to a close at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Recent fields have become far more settled as the Series has found its rhythm. The previous tournament in Bangkok saw just one change with Japanese player Hideto Tanihara replacing Spaniard David Puig, and Tanihara retains his place in an unchanged field.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

That includes Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who won the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok and, in doing so, helped his team, Fireballs GC, win its first team event at Stonehill. The field also includes Dustin Johnson, who will be looking to add to the huge amount of money he's already won with another successful tournament.

Also appearing are former World No.1s Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer in a field that includes 12 Major champions including Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson. Smith made an almost immediate impact in LIV Golf by winning the individual event in the Chicago leg of the Series - only his second tournament after making his debut in Boston at the start of September.

However, for six-time Major winner Mickelson, his maiden LIV Golf season has been more of a struggle. Mickelson's eighth-place finish in Chicago represents his best performance so far, while he finished 17th in last week's tournament in Bangkok. He'll be keen to end the regular season on a high this week.

Once again, the purse is $25m, with $4m going to the winner of the individual event and $3m shared among members of the winning team. After that, attention turns to the Blue Monster course at Florida's Trump National Doral for the final event of the season featuring a knockout team championship format and a purse of $50m.

Below is the full breakdown of the field for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah.

LIV Golf Jeddah Field

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Hideto Tanihara

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jediah Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shaun Norris

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Turk Pettit

Wade Ormsby

LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money - Individual

Position Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money - Teams