LIV Golf Jeddah Field, Preview And Prize Money
The field and money on offer in the final regular LIV golf tournament of the inaugural season in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

After six tournaments encompassing the UK, USA and Thailand, the regular events in the inaugural LIV Golf season draw to a close at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Recent fields have become far more settled as the Series has found its rhythm. The previous tournament in Bangkok saw just one change with Japanese player Hideto Tanihara replacing Spaniard David Puig, and Tanihara retains his place in an unchanged field.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
That includes Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who won the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok and, in doing so, helped his team, Fireballs GC, win its first team event at Stonehill. The field also includes Dustin Johnson, who will be looking to add to the huge amount of money he's already won with another successful tournament.
Also appearing are former World No.1s Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer in a field that includes 12 Major champions including Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson. Smith made an almost immediate impact in LIV Golf by winning the individual event in the Chicago leg of the Series - only his second tournament after making his debut in Boston at the start of September.
However, for six-time Major winner Mickelson, his maiden LIV Golf season has been more of a struggle. Mickelson's eighth-place finish in Chicago represents his best performance so far, while he finished 17th in last week's tournament in Bangkok. He'll be keen to end the regular season on a high this week.
Once again, the purse is $25m, with $4m going to the winner of the individual event and $3m shared among members of the winning team. After that, attention turns to the Blue Monster course at Florida's Trump National Doral for the final event of the season featuring a knockout team championship format and a purse of $50m.
Below is the full breakdown of the field for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah.
LIV Golf Jeddah Field
- Abraham Ancer
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Branden Grace
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Henrik Stenson
- Hideto Tanihara
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jediah Morgan
- Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Na
- Laurie Canter
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Jones
- Matthew Wolff
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Peter Uihlein
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Shaun Norris
- Sihwan Kim
- Talor Gooch
- Turk Pettit
- Wade Ormsby
LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money - Individual
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money - Teams
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
