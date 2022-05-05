'I Can't Wait To Leave This Tour' - Garcia Rages At Rules Official

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Over the past few days, we have been given more of an idea who could be playing in the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, with multiple players confirming that they have requested a release to tee it up at the first event at Centurion Club in June.

Now, during the Wells Fargo Championship, has another player confirmed their place? As Sergio Garcia, out of frustration, came out with the phrase: "I can't wait to leave this tour," before saying: "A couple more weeks, and I won't have to deal with you anymore."

Watch the video below.

Sergio Garcia, frustrated with what he thought was the early start of the clock to look for a lost ball, seemingly telling a rules official……I cant wait to leave this tour…cant wait to get outta here…just a couple more weeks until I don’t have to deal with you any more pic.twitter.com/k1qRRYbmsFMay 5, 2022 See more

Teeing off in the afternoon wave, the Spaniard fired a solid opening nine as he came to the par 4 10th. However, after pulling his drive into the thick stuff, he wasn't able to locate his golf ball.

After searching for it, the 42-year-old eventually located his ball before a PGA Tour rules official stated that it was outside the allotted time of three minutes. Following the incident, Garcia came out with: "I can't wait to leave this tour," before taking a drop and making a bogey five.

The outburst comes just a fortnight after Garcia had been heavily linked with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, with The Telegraph reporting that the 42-year-old has applied to the PGA Tour for a release to play in the $25m tournament opener.

Could this be the biggest clue that Garcia is on his way to the LIV Golf Series? Only time will tell...