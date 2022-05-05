'I Can't Wait To Leave This Tour' - Garcia Rages At Rules Official

Sergio Garcia has recently been linked with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Garcia looks for his golf ball
Over the past few days, we have been given more of an idea who could be playing in the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, with multiple players confirming that they have requested a release to tee it up at the first event at Centurion Club in June.

Now, during the Wells Fargo Championship, has another player confirmed their place? As Sergio Garcia, out of frustration, came out with the phrase: "I can't wait to leave this tour," before saying: "A couple more weeks, and I won't have to deal with you anymore."

Teeing off in the afternoon wave, the Spaniard fired a solid opening nine as he came to the par 4 10th. However, after pulling his drive into the thick stuff, he wasn't able to locate his golf ball. 

After searching for it, the 42-year-old eventually located his ball before a PGA Tour rules official stated that it was outside the allotted time of three minutes. Following the incident, Garcia came out with: "I can't wait to leave this tour," before taking a drop and making a bogey five.

The outburst comes just a fortnight after Garcia had been heavily linked with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, with The Telegraph reporting that the 42-year-old has applied to the PGA Tour for a release to play in the $25m tournament opener.

Could this be the biggest clue that Garcia is on his way to the LIV Golf Series? Only time will tell...

Matt Cradock

