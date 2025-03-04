Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler tees it up alongside Ludvig Aberg for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler takes a tee shot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Ludvig Aberg for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
The PGA Tour's fourth signature event of the year is the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where many of the world's best players compete.

In the 2024 edition, Scottie Scheffler cruised to a five-shot win - a title that kickstarted a brilliant season where he largely dominated proceedings.

He has begun the 2025 season in typically decent form with two top-10 finishes in his three starts, but he has yet to add a 14th PGA Tour title to his resume so far. He'll be hoping history repeats itself at the Florida tournament this year.

In the opening two rounds, he will be alongside Ludvig Aberg, a man who does have a victory to his name this season at the Genesis Invitational. The pair get started at 9.45am ET (2.45pm GMT) on Thursday, with a start time of 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) on Friday.

Another player with a win in a signature event this season is Rory McIlroy, who claimed his 27th PGA Tour title at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He's grouped with his friend and playing partner for last year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory, Shane Lowry, in the first two rounds.

They get underway at 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the first round before teeing it up at 9.45am ET (2.45pm GMT) in the second round.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are grouped together in the first two rounds

One big-name player who has endured a frustrating start to the year is Xander Schauffele. He's been out of action with a rib injury since a T30 at The Sentry. However, he has now recovered and will play with Justin Thomas in the first two rounds. They begin at 1.10pm ET (6.10pm GMT) on Thursday and 9.55am ET (2.55pm GMT) on Friday.

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at the Zozo Championship

Xander Schauffele makes his first PGA Tour start since January

Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

  • 7.40am (12.40pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 7.50am (12.50pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
  • 8.00am (1.00pm): JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
  • 8.20am (1.20pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin
  • 8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
  • 8.40am (1.40pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day
  • 8.50am (1.50pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole
  • 9.25pm (2.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
  • 9.35am (2.35pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim
  • 9.45am (2.45pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens
  • 11.20am (4.20pm): JT Poston, Brian Harman
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

  • 7.40am (12.40pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun
  • 7.50am (12.50pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 8.00am (1.00pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): JT Poston, Brian Harman
  • 8.20am (1.20pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott
  • 8.30am (1.30pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8.40am (1.40pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman
  • 8.50am (1.50pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9.25pm (2.25pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
  • 9.35am (2.35pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
  • 9.45am (2.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 11.20am (4.20pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

Thursday 6 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday 7 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday 8 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 9 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 6 March: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 7 March: 12.00pm-6.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 8 March: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 9 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

