Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler tees it up alongside Ludvig Aberg for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
The PGA Tour's fourth signature event of the year is the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where many of the world's best players compete.
In the 2024 edition, Scottie Scheffler cruised to a five-shot win - a title that kickstarted a brilliant season where he largely dominated proceedings.
He has begun the 2025 season in typically decent form with two top-10 finishes in his three starts, but he has yet to add a 14th PGA Tour title to his resume so far. He'll be hoping history repeats itself at the Florida tournament this year.
In the opening two rounds, he will be alongside Ludvig Aberg, a man who does have a victory to his name this season at the Genesis Invitational. The pair get started at 9.45am ET (2.45pm GMT) on Thursday, with a start time of 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) on Friday.
Another player with a win in a signature event this season is Rory McIlroy, who claimed his 27th PGA Tour title at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He's grouped with his friend and playing partner for last year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory, Shane Lowry, in the first two rounds.
They get underway at 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the first round before teeing it up at 9.45am ET (2.45pm GMT) in the second round.
One big-name player who has endured a frustrating start to the year is Xander Schauffele. He's been out of action with a rib injury since a T30 at The Sentry. However, he has now recovered and will play with Justin Thomas in the first two rounds. They begin at 1.10pm ET (6.10pm GMT) on Thursday and 9.55am ET (2.55pm GMT) on Friday.
Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 8.00am (1.00pm): JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole
- 9.25pm (2.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens
- 11.20am (4.20pm): JT Poston, Brian Harman
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens
- 8.10am (1.10pm): JT Poston, Brian Harman
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9.25pm (2.25pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 11.10am (4.10pm): JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim
How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US
All times ET
Thursday 6 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday 7 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday 8 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 9 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 6 March: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 7 March: 12.00pm-6.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 8 March: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 9 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
