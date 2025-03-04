Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour's fourth signature event of the year is the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where many of the world's best players compete.

In the 2024 edition, Scottie Scheffler cruised to a five-shot win - a title that kickstarted a brilliant season where he largely dominated proceedings.

He has begun the 2025 season in typically decent form with two top-10 finishes in his three starts, but he has yet to add a 14th PGA Tour title to his resume so far. He'll be hoping history repeats itself at the Florida tournament this year.

In the opening two rounds, he will be alongside Ludvig Aberg, a man who does have a victory to his name this season at the Genesis Invitational. The pair get started at 9.45am ET (2.45pm GMT) on Thursday, with a start time of 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) on Friday.

Another player with a win in a signature event this season is Rory McIlroy, who claimed his 27th PGA Tour title at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He's grouped with his friend and playing partner for last year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory, Shane Lowry, in the first two rounds.

They get underway at 1.00pm ET (6.00pm GMT) in the first round before teeing it up at 9.45am ET (2.45pm GMT) in the second round.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are grouped together in the first two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

One big-name player who has endured a frustrating start to the year is Xander Schauffele. He's been out of action with a rib injury since a T30 at The Sentry. However, he has now recovered and will play with Justin Thomas in the first two rounds. They begin at 1.10pm ET (6.10pm GMT) on Thursday and 9.55am ET (2.55pm GMT) on Friday.

Xander Schauffele makes his first PGA Tour start since January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

7.40am (12.40pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman 7.50am (12.50pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee 8.00am (1.00pm): JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter

JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter 8.10am (1.10pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im

Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im 8.20am (1.20pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin

Max Homa, Adam Hadwin 8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala 8.40am (1.40pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day

Billy Horschel, Jason Day 8.50am (1.50pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young 9.05am (2.05pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon 9.15am (2.15pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole

Davis Thompson, Eric Cole 9.25pm (2.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 9.35am (2.35pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim 9.45am (2.45pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler 9.55am (2.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland 10.05am (3.05pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa 10.20am (3.20pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy 10.30am (3.30pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin 10.40am (3.40pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

Lucas Glover, Michael Kim 10.50am (3.50pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun

Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun 11.00am (4.00pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes

Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes 11.10am (4.10pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens

Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens 11.20am (4.20pm): JT Poston, Brian Harman

JT Poston, Brian Harman 11.35am (4.35pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott

Thomas Detry, Adam Scott 11.45am (4.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick 11.55am (4.55pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman

Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman 12.05pm (5.05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners

Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners 12.15pm (5.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris

Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris 12.25pm (5.25pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.35pm (5.35pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

Sepp Straka, Tony Finau 12.50pm (5.50pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

Russell Henley, Tom Hoge 1.00pm (6.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 1.10pm (6.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 1.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns 1.30pm (6.30pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay

Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay 1.40pm (6.40pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers 1.50pm (6.50pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

7.40am (12.40pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun

Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun 7.50am (12.50pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes

Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes 8.00am (1.00pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens

Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens 8.10am (1.10pm): JT Poston, Brian Harman

JT Poston, Brian Harman 8.20am (1.20pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott

Thomas Detry, Adam Scott 8.30am (1.30pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick 8.40am (1.40pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman

Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman 8.50am (1.50pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners

Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners 9.05am (2.05pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris

Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris 9.15am (2.15pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9.25pm (2.25pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

Sepp Straka, Tony Finau 9.35am (2.35pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

Russell Henley, Tom Hoge 9.45am (2.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 9.55am (2.55pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 10.05am (3.05pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns 10.20am (3.20pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay

Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay 10.30am (3.30pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers 10.40am (3.40pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos

Harris English, Rafael Campos 10.50am (3.50pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman 11.00am (4.00pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee 11.10am (4.10pm): JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter

JJ Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter 11.20am (4.20pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im

Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im 11.35am (4.35pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin

Max Homa, Adam Hadwin 11.45am (4.45pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala 11.55am (4.55pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day

Billy Horschel, Jason Day 12.05pm (5.05pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young 12.15pm (5.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon 12.25pm (5.25pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole

Davis Thompson, Eric Cole 12.35pm (5.35pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 12.50pm (5.50pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim 1.00pm (6.00pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler 1.10pm (6.10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland 1.20pm (6.20pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa 1.30pm (6.30pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy 1.40pm (6.40pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin 1.50pm (6.50pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

All times ET

Thursday 6 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday 7 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday 8 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 9 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 6 March: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 7 March: 12.00pm-6.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 8 March: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 9 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)