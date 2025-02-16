Genesis Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler On A Charge As Tight Leaderboard In Place At Torrey Pines

Patrick Rodgers leads going into the final round, as the American searches for a first PGA Tour victory.
The third Signature Event is set up to be an epic, especially as the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg are among the chasing pack.
Certainly, going into Sunday, a number of players are within a few shots and, with Torrey Pines set up to be scoreable, it's going to be an excellent final day.
Genesis Invitational Leaderboard
- -9 RODGERS
- -8 McNEALY, SCHEFFLER, CANTLAY, McCARTHY
Updates from...
RODGERS LEADS A TIGHT LEADERBOARD
Rodgers produces a great second shot into the par 4 fifth and, from eight-feet, he rolls in for a birdie to get to nine-under-par and a one shot lead.
Elsewhere, McCarthy is ranked as the best putter on Tour and, at the fifth, he shows why, with a delightful putt that never leaves the centre of the hole. He is now eight-under, one back of Rodgers.
Not to be outdone, Cantlay birdies the sixth for a fourth straight birdie as he moves into a share of the lead with Scheffler, McCarthy and McNealy.
McILROY'S STRUGGLES CONTIUNE
Rory McIlroy would have fancied a good run at the start of the final round on Sunday, but the four-time Major winner currently sits one-over-par for the day and has made a par at the par 5 ninth.
In terms of the leaders, both Rodgers and McCarthy find the green at the par 4 fifth and have great chances for birdies. McNealy also holes a par putt at the eighth to stay at eight-under, in a share of the lead right now.
McCARTHY AND McNEALY SAVE PAR
Denny McCarthy and Maverick McNealy both save par at the fourth and seventh, with both men remaining in contention at Torrey Pines.
At the next hole, McCarthy finds the fairway at the par 4 fifth, whilst McNealy is on the front edge of the green at the par 3 eighth, with a difficult two putt coming up.
Behind the duo, Aberg has bogeyed the par 4 fifth to drop back to level-par for his day and six-under for the tournament. He is now two back of the leaders at eight-under.
CANTLAY MOVES TO SEVEN-UNDER
It's a hot start for Patrick Cantlay, who birdies the third, fourth and fifth to get to seven-under and just two back of leaders Maverick McNealy and Patrick Rodgers.
TWO WAY TIE FOR THE LEAD
Currently, Maverick McNealy and Patrick Rodgers sit at eight-under-par, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler on the charge as he sits four-under through seven holes.
HELLO ALL
This is setting up to be an epic final day at Torrey Pines and, with a tight, congested leaderboard, anyone could win this as the Genesis Invitational gets underway on Sunday.