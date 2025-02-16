Genesis Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler On A Charge As Tight Leaderboard In Place At Torrey Pines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers leads going into the final round, as the American searches for a first PGA Tour victory.

The third Signature Event is set up to be an epic, especially as the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg are among the chasing pack.

Certainly, going into Sunday, a number of players are within a few shots and, with Torrey Pines set up to be scoreable, it's going to be an excellent final day.

Genesis Invitational Leaderboard

-9 RODGERS

RODGERS -8 McNEALY, SCHEFFLER, CANTLAY, McCARTHY

Updates from...