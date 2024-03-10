Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler Leads By One After Successive Birdies By Wyndham Clark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth PGA Tour Signature Event of 2024 is set up for a thrilling finale, with the Major winning pair of Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry sitting top of the leaderboard going into the final round on Sunday.

Both begin Sunday at -9 and, with US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, one shot back at -8, as well as the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris at -7, we are set for some drama over the Bay Hill layout, which is notoriously one of the hardest on the PGA Tour calendar.

Rory McIlroy is four back at -5, with the Northern Irishman hoping to chase down Scheffler, not only in the tournament, but also the World Rankings, as both men are battling it out for the World Number One spot.

