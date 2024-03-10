Live

Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler Leads By One After Successive Birdies By Wyndham Clark

World No.1 Scheffler and former Open champion Lowry lead a number of Major winners going into the final day at Bay Hill

James Nursey
Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot in front of an Arnold Palmer Invitational board

The fourth PGA Tour Signature Event of 2024 is set up for a thrilling finale, with the Major winning pair of Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry sitting top of the leaderboard going into the final round on Sunday.

Both begin Sunday at -9 and, with US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, one shot back at -8, as well as the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris at -7, we are set for some drama over the Bay Hill layout, which is notoriously one of the hardest on the PGA Tour calendar.

Rory McIlroy is four back at -5, with the Northern Irishman hoping to chase down Scheffler, not only in the tournament, but also the World Rankings, as both men are battling it out for the World Number One spot. 

ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL LEADERBOARD

  • -10 SCHEFFLER
  • -9 CLARK
  • -7 THOMAS, HENLEY, MATSUYAMA, ZALATORIS, LOWRY
  • -6 THEEGALA

JUSTIN THOMAS COULD SET A CLUBHOUSE TARGET

Resurgent Thomas , who endured a torrid 2023 and missed the Tour Championship, reached the turn -3 and -7 in total and has another look at birdie on the 10th. JT missed it though and then found water off the tee at 11.

ROLLERCOASTER ROUND FOR CLARK SO FAR

Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark is having an erratic round with two bogeys and two birdies in his first four holes today. He is two shots back and will need to be more consistent if he is to chase down Scheffler.

McILROY FIND WATER AT THE PAR 5 SIXTH

McIlroy started the day just four shots back on -5 but his challenge looks over already after just six holes. Having already dropped two shots with bogeys, McIlroy has just put his second at the sixth into the water going for the green in two en-route to a double bogey seven. But one player moving the opposite direction is Justin Thomas who is now -7.

SCHEFFLER IN THICK ROUGH AT THE FOURTH BUT MAY SCRAMBLE PAR

Scheffler has missed the fairway off the tee at the par five fourth but powered a recovery shot out of thick rough to give him a chance of making the green in regulation. 

SCHEFFLER LOOKING COMPOSED AND CONFIDENT

World No.1 Scheffler has made an impressive start after his opening birdie. He has another look at birdie at the third after a solid iron from 127 yards to 35 feet. It comes up just short but he gets a tap in four as his run of one putts ends.

LOWRY'S CHALLENGE ALREADY FADING FAST

Shane Lowry started the day level with Scottie Scheffler but is already now three shots back after two opening bogeys after missing both the first two greens. 

TROUBLE FOR MCILROY AT PAR FIVE FOURTH

Rory's start is going from bad to worse. He dropped a shot to slip back to -4 following a bogey at the third when he missed the green from 146 yards. Now on the fourth he has driven into a hazard off the tee from where he could only hack it out from a terrible lie as he went on to record a bogey.

Rory McIlroy in trouble at fourth hole at Bay Hill in final round

CLARK OPENS WITH A BIRDIE AT FIRST BUT SCHEFFLER UNDAUNTED

Wyndham Clark has opened up with a birdie at the first from 23 foot to move level with the leaders but Scottie Scheffler has responded by putting his approach close in the group behind which he converts to get to -10..

McILROY LOOKING OUT OF SORTS

Rory's odds of coming from behind look to be increasing after an unconvincing start despite the Northern Irishman remaining -5. The world No.2 pulled his first two approaches but still saved par on the first and second. His approach to the third was also ropey as he missed the green on the right. 

SPIETH BACK IN THE CLUBHOUSE AFTER EVENTFUL ROUND

Jordan Spieth is currently tied 36th after a -3 round today to finish +1 for the tournament. His round included a remarkable par save on the par 5 16th when he was forced to play one shot left-handed. 

RORY UNDERWAY BUT NO SIGN YET OF A HOT START

McIlroy started the day four shots back at -5 and has just opened with two successive pars. But McIlroy will still fancy his chances after already winning this year once in Dubai.

MATSUYAMA UNDERWAY AS BIDS TO CHASE DOWN LEADERS

Hideki Matsuyama, fresh from his recent win, gave himself a look at birdie on the first in a bid to apply heat to the leaders. But he left it well short surprisingly and had to scramble a par however Russell Henley has birdied the first to move to -8, just one shot back.

