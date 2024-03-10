Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler Leads By One After Successive Birdies By Wyndham Clark

The fourth PGA Tour Signature Event of 2024 is set up for a thrilling finale, with the Major winning pair of Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry sitting top of the leaderboard going into the final round on Sunday.
Both begin Sunday at -9 and, with US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, one shot back at -8, as well as the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris at -7, we are set for some drama over the Bay Hill layout, which is notoriously one of the hardest on the PGA Tour calendar.
Rory McIlroy is four back at -5, with the Northern Irishman hoping to chase down Scheffler, not only in the tournament, but also the World Rankings, as both men are battling it out for the World Number One spot.
ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL LEADERBOARD
- -10 SCHEFFLER
- -9 CLARK
- -7 THOMAS, HENLEY, MATSUYAMA, ZALATORIS, LOWRY
- -6 THEEGALA
Updates from...
JUSTIN THOMAS COULD SET A CLUBHOUSE TARGET
Resurgent Thomas , who endured a torrid 2023 and missed the Tour Championship, reached the turn -3 and -7 in total and has another look at birdie on the 10th. JT missed it though and then found water off the tee at 11.
ROLLERCOASTER ROUND FOR CLARK SO FAR
Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark is having an erratic round with two bogeys and two birdies in his first four holes today. He is two shots back and will need to be more consistent if he is to chase down Scheffler.
McILROY FIND WATER AT THE PAR 5 SIXTH
McIlroy started the day just four shots back on -5 but his challenge looks over already after just six holes. Having already dropped two shots with bogeys, McIlroy has just put his second at the sixth into the water going for the green in two en-route to a double bogey seven. But one player moving the opposite direction is Justin Thomas who is now -7.
Raise the putter and walk it in.@JustinThomas34 moves to T3 with his third birdie of the day. pic.twitter.com/BvW193qpW0March 10, 2024
SCHEFFLER IN THICK ROUGH AT THE FOURTH BUT MAY SCRAMBLE PAR
Scheffler has missed the fairway off the tee at the par five fourth but powered a recovery shot out of thick rough to give him a chance of making the green in regulation.
SCHEFFLER LOOKING COMPOSED AND CONFIDENT
World No.1 Scheffler has made an impressive start after his opening birdie. He has another look at birdie at the third after a solid iron from 127 yards to 35 feet. It comes up just short but he gets a tap in four as his run of one putts ends.
Scottie Scheffler has made nine straight one-putts. This is the most in his career on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/wSAh4wrsZvMarch 10, 2024
LOWRY'S CHALLENGE ALREADY FADING FAST
Shane Lowry started the day level with Scottie Scheffler but is already now three shots back after two opening bogeys after missing both the first two greens.
TROUBLE FOR MCILROY AT PAR FIVE FOURTH
Rory's start is going from bad to worse. He dropped a shot to slip back to -4 following a bogey at the third when he missed the green from 146 yards. Now on the fourth he has driven into a hazard off the tee from where he could only hack it out from a terrible lie as he went on to record a bogey.
CLARK OPENS WITH A BIRDIE AT FIRST BUT SCHEFFLER UNDAUNTED
Wyndham Clark has opened up with a birdie at the first from 23 foot to move level with the leaders but Scottie Scheffler has responded by putting his approach close in the group behind which he converts to get to -10..
McILROY LOOKING OUT OF SORTS
Rory's odds of coming from behind look to be increasing after an unconvincing start despite the Northern Irishman remaining -5. The world No.2 pulled his first two approaches but still saved par on the first and second. His approach to the third was also ropey as he missed the green on the right.
SPIETH BACK IN THE CLUBHOUSE AFTER EVENTFUL ROUND
Jordan Spieth is currently tied 36th after a -3 round today to finish +1 for the tournament. His round included a remarkable par save on the par 5 16th when he was forced to play one shot left-handed.
Another day, another ridiculous par save from @JordanSpieth. (Presented by @CDWCorp) pic.twitter.com/qfEPsySZ32March 10, 2024
RORY UNDERWAY BUT NO SIGN YET OF A HOT START
McIlroy started the day four shots back at -5 and has just opened with two successive pars. But McIlroy will still fancy his chances after already winning this year once in Dubai.
MATSUYAMA UNDERWAY AS BIDS TO CHASE DOWN LEADERS
Hideki Matsuyama, fresh from his recent win, gave himself a look at birdie on the first in a bid to apply heat to the leaders. But he left it well short surprisingly and had to scramble a par however Russell Henley has birdied the first to move to -8, just one shot back.