Anthony Kim Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer

Anthony Kim gained cult status in the golfing landscape during his early years on the PGA Tour before taking a break from the sport that lasted over a decade. If you want to find out more about him - or even just refresh your memory - keep reading...

1. His full name is Anthony Ha-Jin Kim. Known as AK to friends.

2. He was born in Los Angeles in June 19, 1985.

3. According to his PGA Tour bio, Kim is good friends with former Major League Baseball first baseman, Derek Lee.

4. Kim attended La Quinta High School before going on to study at the University of Oklahoma for three years.

5. While at the University of Oklahoma, Kim set the school record for the lowest scoring average in relation to par with a 71.73 (+0.22) - narrowly besting fellow professional Abraham Ancer, whose score was 72.42 (+0.93).

6. Kim was a three-time All-American during his time as an amateur.

7. After turning professional in 2006 via PGA Tour Q-School, Kim joined the PGA Tour the following year and then the European Tour in 2009.

8. Kim served as co-chair of the Young Ambassadors Council of The First Tee.

9. He has three wins on the PGA Tour - all of which arrived between 2008 and 2010.

10. Kim finished in a tie for second on his PGA Tour debut at the 2006 Valero Texas Open.

11. Kim has represented Team USA at both amateur and professional level a total of three times and was victorious on each occasion. He played at the 2005 Waker Cup, the 2008 Ryder Cup, and the 2009 Presidents Cup.

12. In 2010, Kim was on TV program 'Shaq Vs.' and teamed up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in a five-hole match against Bubba Watson and NBA Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley. Kim's team won in sudden death after the former Los Angeles Lakers center sunk a 25-foot putt.

13. Kim's best full season on the PGA Tour arrived in 2008 when he finished sixth on the money list with a grand total of $4.66 million - mainly thanks to two wins.

14. His best finish at a Major came in 2010 at The Masters when he ended third on his own behind Lee Westwood (2nd) and champion, Phil Mickelson.

15. Kim's highest Official World Golf Ranking was sixth in September, 2008. He spent over 20 weeks in the top-10 since.

16. Kim has two other top-10 finishes at Major championships, with both coming at the Open Championship - T7 in 2008 and T5 in 2011.

17. In 2010, Kim appeared on The Jay Leno Show with Jessica Alba and offered a putting lesson.

18. In that same year, Kim also came off the bench for the West Team in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. He drained a three-point bucket, provided a handful of assists, and recorded a steal as his side won 41-37 against the East ball club.

19. In the second round of the 2009 Masters, Kim set the record for most birdies in a round with 11 - surpassing Nick Price, who made 10 in 1986.

20. In June 2012, Kim had surgery on an injured Achilles tendon in his left leg and was expected to return in the 2013 season on a Major Medical Exemption. However, he has not played a professional event since the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship.