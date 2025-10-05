Former LIV Golfer Overcomes One-Stroke Penalty To Win Fifth Asian Tour Title In Playoff

Former LIV golfer, Wade Ormsby vanquished the enforcement of a one-stroke penalty to win his fifth Asian Tour title in a playoff on Sunday.

The Australian thought he was taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the Jakarta International Championship at Damai Indah Golf's PIK Course, only to be informed that officials deemed his ball to have moved as he addressed it on the fourth hole of round three.

As a result, Ormsby joined Scott Vincent and Gaganjeet Bhullar on 11-under with 18 holes to play of the International Series event.

While India's Bhullar endured a tough final day courtesy of a four-over 74 to fall out of the reckoning, Zimbabwe's Vincent hit the front early on but could not shake Ormsby as the day progressed.

A crucial bogey at the 16th and a missed birdie putt on the 17th ensured Vincent left the door open for a battling Ormsby, and the Australian made sure to walk through it via a clutch par save from eight feet at the last.

Ormsby made nine consecutive pars to close out his day and finish alongside Vincent on 12-under as both signed for a one-under 69 and prepared for a sudden-death playoff.

Five players - including Vincent's brother, Kieran - missed out on the playoff by a single stroke, with the frustrated sibling making bogey after finding water down the last.

That unfortunate scenario would later befall Scott, too, with Ormsby's par on the first extra hole enough to secure his fifth Asian Tour title and second International Series prize once the Zimbabwean had put his ball in the drink.

Reacting to his win, the former Ripper GC captain said: "It was a bit of a grind. Probably didn’t have my best stuff out there today, but I was just hanging in there.

"Feel bad for Scotty, you know, he kind of let a couple slip at the end there. But I hit a couple of great shots in that play-off hole, so that makes me feel better about the whole thing.”

On yesterday’s penalty shot, he said: “It was disappointing, you know, but it is what it is. I did reset last night, and I felt fine about it. I was happy to be in the last group, so that didn’t change.

"I just had to go out there and put it to the back of my head and use it as a bit of a drive to get the job done today."

Ormsby's win was something of a surprise given his best result otherwise this season was T21st at the International Series India at the start of the year.

However, the 45-year-old from Adelaide revealed he had been working hard with his coach recently and was delighted to see the fruits of his labor at a difficult time of year for him, personally.

Ormsby said: “It’s a special one for me this one. Haven’t been playing my best golf, had a few months off and worked hard the last week. I flew up and saw my coach, Grant Field, so a massive thank you to him.

"Flew up there, did the hard yards, and we had a day of grinding to try and get me back on track. And even though I didn’t play my best golf this week, I putted great early on in the tournament.

"And yeah, thanks to all my family obviously, lost my dad two years ago, so this one is for him.”

Ormsby now moves up to fifth on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit and third in the International Series Rankings, where a LIV Golf League card is on offer for the season's champion.