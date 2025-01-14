This 20-Year-Old LIV Star Admits He Hasn't 'Got As Much Publicity' As Other Golfing Prodigies... But He Might Just Be One Of The Game's Brightest Talents
Caleb Surratt embarks on his second year as a pro in 2025 after joining Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team while a sophomore in college this time last year
LIV Golf is home to some of the sport's biggest names like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka to name a few as well as a number of young, up-and-coming future stars.
One of those is 20-year-old Caleb Surratt, who joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team last year as a sophomore at the University of Tennessee.
Surratt, who now describes Jon Rahm as "a great mentor", won the SEC Championship by six strokes while playing for the Vols and became the SEC Freshman of the Year and the first in program history to become a First Team All-American.
He also set the Vols' lowest ever single-season stroke average and was on the winning US Walker Cup side.
Surratt's first season as a pro showed plenty of signs that he has the potential to be one of the game's top players, with the Legion XIII player twice finishing 2nd on the Asian Tour, including at December's Saudi International. He also had a 3rd-place on the Asian Tour and managed four top-20s in LIV with a best finish of T12.
The North Carolina native admits he is one of the best talents in the sport despite not getting as much publicity as some of the game's more well-known young stars.
"For sure I think so [on whether he believes he is one of the best young players in the world] I mean, I was definitely one of the best junior amateur golfers," he told Golf Monthly.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I think, although maybe I haven't got as much publicity as some of the other guys have gotten around my age that have been doing well recently, I don't think there's any reason to think that I'm not worthy of competing with those guys at all.
"I've learned a lot this year. I know I'm a better player than I was when I was in college because I've just learned so much and I think one day this is all going to come full circle and I'm gonna be seeing some of those same guys again in Majors, hopefully soon and and I'm excited to see how I stack up.
"I know I used to stack up pretty great, so I think I can do that again."
Despite being just 20, Surratt has the goal of winning twice this year and is determined to get inside the world's top 100 to make his Major debut at the PGA Championship in May - which takes place in his hometown of Charlotte at Quail Hollow.
"I have a few goals. One goal is to get in the PGA Championship. I've played four events this year [2024] that were Official World Golf-ranked, and I went up like 2200 spots, just from those four, and I've gotten to around the 280-310 number.
"I think if I can play well at the start of this year, I can potentially get my name in the conversation for hopefully maybe a sponsor exemption or potentially get into that top 100 and have a chance because it's in my hometown so that's probably my biggest goal.
"Another goal it to win twice I’d say, I think if I play well it's definitely possible. Definitely I want to win an Asian Tour International Series event and I want to be competing at the top of these LIV events a lot more often than I did last year so I know I'll get there eventually."
While Surratt can only earn OWGR points on the Asian Tour, he is not one of the high profile LIV Golfers calling for the circuit to gain Major pathways. The 20-year-old, who would likely still be in college had LIV Golf not come calling, will play in both US Open and The Open qualifying and says he is looing at the Majors as if he is still a collegiate golfer.
"I think right now I'm looking at it from the perspective of like, okay, if I'm 20 years old in college, how am I going to get into the Majors? And the answer is to qualify for them," he said.
"So nothing's changed on that perspective, and until I play my way into a more complete professional golfer like a lot of the guys I'm competing with every week then I could maybe try and say I'm trying to get exempt into them.
"But for now I'm just putting my head down and trying to qualify for them the way that it should be and the way that I should be in college regardless, and the way that's probably rightfully so.
"I don't really expect a pedestal into the Majors at all. I want to work just as hard as anybody else and give myself the same opportunity. So at some point I have heard, you know, potential routes as pathways, it's pretty exciting.
"But I know that that's not going to be something for me this year, so I just need to put my head where I'm gonna be and try at that my hardest."
Surratt also has high praise for fellow former college star David Puig, who joined LIV Golf straight from school and has managed to win multiple times on the Asian Tour and play his way into four Majors over the past two years as well as the Olympics.
While Eugenio Chacarra recently spoke of why he wanted to leave LIV Golf to pursue Major championships and the PGA Tour, Puig is somewhat of a role model and an example to young LIV players of how to climb the world rankings and qualify for golf's biggest tournaments.
"100%," Surratt said on whether he sees Puig as an inspiration.
"I mean it just goes to show you that like it can be done for sure. He's a good friend and a great player and he's kind of showed myself that there's clearly a pathway on the International Series events, and yeah that's what I've been trying to do.
"I'm gonna try and play every event at the start of this year that I really can that is an International Series or LIV or anything I can get into the same way he did last year.
"And I know that I can play at the level he did to to get in. He sure did play some spectacular golf at that time of the year, that doesn't really come around a lot, and he did amazing. But yeah, he showed us all that it is absolutely possible.
"I think he's right around that 100 in the world, and that's pretty impressive to not be playing a ton of other big tour events, unbelievable."
Surratt is set to make his first start of 2025 at the International Series India later this month before the LIV Golf opener in Riyadh.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Multiple LIV Golf Teams Spotted With New Apparel Sponsors Weeks After Bryson DeChambeau's Reebok Deal
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII and Cameron Smith's Ripper GC are among the teams who appear to have switched apparel brands during the off-season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The American Express Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour circuit heads to California and The American Express, with a number of big names teeing it up in the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Multiple LIV Golf Teams Spotted With New Apparel Sponsors Weeks After Bryson DeChambeau's Reebok Deal
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII and Cameron Smith's Ripper GC are among the teams who appear to have switched apparel brands during the off-season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Wrong’ - Jon Rahm On World Ranking and Majors’ LIV Golf Stance
Speaking in Dubai, the two-time Major winner claimed the lack of OWGR points for LIV Golf is wrong, with Rahm also setting his sights on the Ryder Cup later this year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Captain Hints At New Event For 2026 - ‘It’s Something We’ve Been Working Hard On Since March 2024’
There has been plenty of talk about the possibility of a LIV Golf event in South Africa and, according to Stinger GC captain, Louis Oosthuizen, it could be on the cards next year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Former Amateur No.1 Becomes LIV Golf Reserve After Strong Promotions Event Showing
Ollie Schniederjans will be a LIV Golf reserve in 2025, while he'll also play on the Asian Tour's International Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Would A LIV Golf Major Pathway Work?
The Golf Monthly team ponder how many players from LIV Golf should be allowed direct access into the four Majors
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I’m Excited For The New Opportunity And To See Where My Game Takes Me' - Former LIV Golf Winner Eyes PGA Tour Card After League Departure
After being dropped by LIV Golf's Fireballs GC, Eugenio Chacarra revealed his target is set firmly on the PGA Tour going into the future
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters On What He Misses About The DP World Tour And Why No More Majors Is ‘Fine By Me’
Despite plying his trade on the LIV Golf League, it appears that there are still aspects the Belgian misses about his former employer, the DP World Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sergio Garcia Signs Young Spaniard To LIV Golf Team
US Amateur semi-finalist Luis Masaveu has joined Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team in the LIV Golf League
By Elliott Heath Published