7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The International Series Philippines
Big names like Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are comfortably through to the weekend at Sta Elena Golf Club, but a number of notables missed the cut at the halfway mark...
The in-form Sarit Suwannarut, who held the 54-hole lead at the Macau Open last week, once again finds himself on top at the halfway stage of the inaugural International Series Philippines.
Suwannarut is at 14-under-par after rounds of 64 and 66 at Sta Elena Golf Club, with home favorite Miguel Tabuena and Japan's Kazuki Higa four adrift at 10-under-par.
The 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is in position after 36 holes at eight-under, while former World No.1 and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson is in need of a weekend charge at four-under.
England's Steve Lewton shot the lowest round of the day, and week so far, to vault up the leaderboard with a remarkable 63 that included nine birdies and nine pars.
But what about the notables who won't be around for the weekend? We take a look at the big names to miss the three-under-par cut in the Philippines...
Louis Oosthuizen: -2 (71-71)
The 2010 Open champion agonizingly missed by just a single stroke after carding back-to-back 71s for a two-under-par total.
The South African reached four-under for the tournament on his back nine on Friday but bogeyed two of his final three holes to fall one shy of the mark.
Ollie Schniederjans: -2 (72-70)
The former World No.1 amateur is riding high in the Rankings this year after winning the International Series India in February, but the American will not be adding to his points total this week in a blow to his LIV Golf chances.
The damage was done in round one with a level-par 72 when scoring was low, with his two-under-par 70 on Friday joining Louis Oosthuizen at two-under and one off the cut line.
Anthony Kim: -1 (74-69)
The relegated LIV Golfer, who made a surprise and inspiring comeback to professional golf last year, got off to a slow start with a 74 in round one after carding four bogeys and just two birdies.
He bounced back in strong fashion on day two with a seven-birdie round of 69 (-3) but it wasn't enough to see him in for the weekend. He'll hope round one was just a blip and he can keep up his form from day two into the remaining International Series events this year.
John Catlin: -1 (71-72)
The six-time Asian Tour winner and last year's Order of Merit leader John Catlin is another notable who fell agonisingly short of the cut mark.
The American opened up with a 71 (-1) despite a double-bogey and then could only manage a level-par 72 on Friday. His second round featured four birdies around the turn but he was unable to recover from a dropped shot on his 15th hole.
George Bryan: -1 (72-71)
While his brother Wesley is safely through at five-under-par after four birdies in a row in final five holes, George Bryan is another big name who will not be around for the weekend.
The YouTube star was level-par on Thursday despite a costly double-bogey, and his one-under 71 in round two, which included an eagle 3, left him two back of the cut mark.
He'll be disappointed but it's a very respectable showing from a man who does not play an awful lot of tournament golf.
Sam Horsfield: +2 (75-71)
The Englishman missed the cut by five after opening with a three-over-par 75 on Thursday.
Horsfield made six birdies in his second round but his 71 was not low enough to see him in for the weekend. The LIV Golfer was playing in his second International Series tournament of the season, having finished T7 in Japan.
Wade Ormsby: +7 (72-79)
Australia's Wade Ormsby shot a surprising 79 in round two to fall well back after an opening 72.
The former LIV Golfer currently sits 3rd in the International Series Rankings after winning his fifth Asian Tour title at the Jakarta International Championship earlier this month.
He will hope to regroup and mount a challenge to earn a golden ticket back to LIV Golf over the final three events on the International Series calendar.
