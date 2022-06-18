Beau Hossler What's In The Bag?
Find out what's in the bag of American, Beau Hossler
Beau Hossler enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2016. An equipment-free agent, Hossler uses a range of clubs from Titleist, Callaway and Odyssey, with the American donning Travis Matthew apparel and FootJoy shoes.
Driver
Titleist TSi2
Starting at the top of the bag is a Titleist TSi2 driver with 11 degrees of loft, which is considerably higher than the average loft used by PGA Tour players in this department. Along with the TSi2, Hossler has been known to swap in a TaylorMade Stealth, with both drivers featuring a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft.
Fairway
Callaway Apex UW
Ranked as one of the best fairway woods on the market, Hossler has the Callaway Apex UW set at 21-degrees and with a UST Lin-Q M40X TSPX 8F5 X shaft. Providing old-school looks, it is designed with fairway wood-like distance and hybrid precision.
Irons
Titleist T200, Titleist 620MB
In the iron department, Hossler has a mixture of Titleist irons, with a T200 four-iron, his longest in the bag. In addition to having the T200 in a four-iron, he then has 620MB's, which go from 5-9-iron. Featuring a Project X IO 115 6.5 X shaft, all of his irons have lead tape on the back. The reason as to why he has added the tape is unknown, however, lead tape is usually added to alter the weight of the club, how it feels, the effect it has on the ball’s trajectory, and to help cure a swing defect.
Wedges
Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Vokey Wedgeworks 2021 Proto
In the scoring section of the bag we find some of the best golf wedges in the game, with Titleist Vokey Design SM9's featuring in a 46-10F, 50-12F and a 54-10S. Along with the SM 9's, Hossler also has a Vokey Wedgeworks 2021 Proto in a 60-degree loft. All have a Project X LS 120 6.5 X shaft, with the American almost completing a full Titleist bag.
Putter
Odyssey 2-Ball Ten
One of the only non-Titleist clubs in the bag is his Odyssey 2-Ball Ten, which has only been added since early 2022. It seems that Hossler has always used Odyssey putters, with the American previously using the White Hot OG #7.
Ball
Titleist -Pro V1X
His golf ball of choice is the Pro V1x, specifically the - model of one of the best golf balls on the market. Designed for players seeking a high flight, it is perfect for those who have a lower full swing spin and want a firmer feel. Hossler also marks his golf ball with his initials 'BH' just above the -Pro V1x.
Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi2 (11 degrees), TaylorMade Stealth (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shafts
Fairway Wood: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees) with UST Lin-Q M40X TSPX 8F5 X shaft
Irons: Titleist T200 (4-iron), 620MB (5-9-irons) with Project X IO 115 6.5 X shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-12F, 54-10S) Vokey Wedgeworks 2021 Proto (60K) with Project X LS 120 6.5 X shafts
Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten
Golf Ball: Titleist -Pro V1x
Shoes and apparel: FootJoy & Peter Millar
