Should I Be Partially Refunded For Weather-Induced Course Closure… Or Is That Just Part Of The Membership Deal?

As I write this article from my office in Oxfordshire, the rain has finally stopped and I have seen blue sky...

For the first time in 47 days, I've yet to see a drop of rain. That's not an exaggeration either, as even the Met Office confirmed that rainfall has been recorded somewhere in the UK every single day since the very beginning of January.

Let's be honest, the UK isn't known for its good weather, but even by our standards, the start of 2026 has been a train wreck of epic proportions. I can count on one hand how many times I've actually ventured out on to the golf course.

It's a dark, dark time. Because of the lack of golf, I've started wondering if I should be entitled to a refund, or at least a partial one, on my membership.

Rain in the UK has caused significant flooding and hundreds of courses have been forced to close due to the weather (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like everything, there's two sides to the coin. On the one hand, yes, I should be entitled to a refund given that I've not had the full 365 days of the course being available.

On the other hand, the reason for the course not being open is down to an 'Act of God.' The golf club can't control the weather, and that is the key reason as to why the course remains open or whether it has to shut.

Quite the quandary, then. Some would argue they're paying for the services of the golf course all-year round, but this is unlikely to happen, given the course being shut is out of the control of those who run it.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Should Golf Clubs Do If The Course Is Shut?

So, do I think golf clubs should provide refunds for the course being shut? The long and short of it is no, not for me.

Yes, the golf course is closed, but if they start handing out refunds for the club not being open then it could well lead to scenarios where members are searching for any reason to get more money back.

The whole point of a membership is that it goes towards the running cost of the club. This includes course maintenance and staff wages, to name a few.

If clubs were to refund members during the period of the course being shut during winter, then chances are they could struggle to maintain their condition in the peak months of summer, due to having to scale back their costs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I believe that a golf membership is good value for money. I'm lucky that, in summer, I can get out on the course at least twice a week.

I understand there will be people in a different boat to me but, by refunding memberships, you run the risk that the course won't be up to par when it comes to the summer months, which is when members want the course to be in its best state.

So, what's the solution then? Well, when the course is shut, perhaps clubs could offer something like a drinks token, or a driving range token, as a way of compensating the lack of golf.

It doesn't have to be 20 free pints of beer, or 500 range balls, but perhaps two free drinks for you and your buddy following the completion of your next round. A small gesture that shows the club is thinking about the members while the course isn't open.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

One other suggestion, from a reader who sent in a letter recently to Golf Monthly, could be golf clubs creating a log of when the course is shut and when course is open, to show members how much their playing time is being affected.

The letter reads: "Surely it’s time for a bit of transparency? If clubs published the number of days they’re open each year, golfers could compare winter reliability just as easily as they compare slope ratings or green fees.

"It might even encourage a little healthy competition (between clubs in the surrounding area) — or at least give us something concrete to moan about in the clubhouse.

"A simple 'days open per year' figure would help golfers make informed choices and might even nudge clubs to invest in drainage rather than more signs saying 'course closed'."

During this period, costs are becoming more unpredictable and, unfortunately, so is the weather. Do courses invest more money to focus on staying open during the winter periods? Or do they invest on watering systems during the summer months to keep their golf course up to a high standard?

There are so many factors and scenarios in terms of course conditions, club finances and, indeed, how much playing time you're able to have. Put simply, you're never going to be able to please each and every member...