Nelly Korda Joins Illustrious Club After Recording 100th Week As World No.1
Despite narrowly missing out on the US Women's Open title, Nelly Korda has achieved 100 career weeks at the top of the Rolex Rankings - cementing her place as the best in the business right now
Undoubtedly one of the best players of her generation, Nelly Korda has surpassed a notable milestone and become just the sixth female golfer ever to record 100 weeks as World No.1.
Although she did not claim the title, Korda's impressive display at the US Women's Open - where she finished T2nd - helped her to become the first American woman ever to enjoy a three-figure stint at the top of the rankings.
Korda first reached World No. 1 on June 28, 2021, coincidentally 11 years to the day that Cristie Kerr became the first American to reach the summit of the world rankings back in 2010.
The 26-year-old has reached the top of the rankings six times throughout her career, most recently doing so on March 25 last year after winning the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship - midway through her extraordinary winning run.
Fuelling Korda's rapid surge clear in the Rolex Rankings was her seven-victory season in 2024 - a sequence of performances which helped her to earn the Rolex Player of the Year award. She also picked up the 2024 Rolex Annika Major Award for her season-long performance in the Tour’s five Major championships last year.
Korda joined Kathy Whitworth, Nancy Lopez and Beth Daniel as the only Americans to have won seven or more titles in a single season since 1970, and five of her victories came consecutively which tied Lopez and Annika Sorenstam for most wins in consecutive starts since 1978.
The Bradenton, Florida-born pro has become the stand-out player in recent seasons as a result of winning 15 LPGA Tour events - including two Majors which arrived at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2021 and Chevron Championship in 2024. She is also an Olympic gold medallist, standing on the top step of the podium at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.
Korda has already competed in four Solheim Cups, most recently doing so in 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, where she helped lead the Americans to their first win in the competition since 2017.
She has played in eight LPGA Tour events this season and collected three top-five results. Korda also tied for seventh at the Founders Cup in her home city of Bradenton but still remains in search of her first LPGA Tour victory since the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
In contrast, only four male golfers have reached such a feat. Tiger Woods tops the list with a staggering 683 weeks at the top of the world rankings. He is one of two American golfers to have achieved this, with Dustin Johnson the other to break through the 100-week barrier after spending 135 at the top.
Europeans seem to dominate the men's top-10 list of players who have spent the most amount of time as World No.1, however, current Masters champion Rory McIlroy is the only one to enjoy 100 or more weeks at the top with 122.
The other man to achieve the feat is former LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, with the Australian having spent a considerable 331 weeks at the top of the rankings.
Female Golfers To Spend 100+ Weeks As World No.1
- Jin Young Ko (163)
- Lorena Ochoa (158)
- Lydia Ko (125)
- Yani Tseng (109)
- Inbee Park (106)
- Nelly Korda (100)
Male Golfers To Spend 50+ Weeks As World No.1
- Tiger Woods (683)
- Greg Norman (331)
- Dustin Johnson (135)
- Rory McIlroy (122)
- Nick Faldo (97)
- Seve Ballesteros (61)
- Scottie Scheffler (60)
- Luke Donald (56)
- Jon Rahm (52)
- Jason Day (51)
Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
