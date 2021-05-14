We take a look inside the bag of Australian professional golfer, Lucas Herbert.

Lucas Herbert What’s In The Bag?

Australian Lucas Herbert finally got into the winners circle in 2020 with a playoff victory over South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Since then he has slowly but surely been rising up the world golf rankings thanks to results like T7 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and T4 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. He does have a few missed cuts in 2021 so will be looking to rectify that.

What clubs does he use out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Herbert plays a full set of TaylorMade clubs right now starting with a new SIM2 driver and three-wood. They have 9 and 15 degrees of loft respectively and both have Mitsubishi Diamana shafts.

He then often carries a TaylorMade GAPR Mid with 20 degrees of loft but we do not believe this is a permanent part of his setup.

Herbert also occasionally uses a TaylorMade P790 UDI 2-iron and then a normal P790 as a three-iron.

The rest of his irons from four to nine-iron are TaylorMade P7TW’s. Instead of a pitching wedge he uses a Milled Grind Raw 48 degree model.

He carries three TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 wedges with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally he uses a TaylorMade Spider X putter and a TaylorMade TP5x ball. He has the number 23 on his golf ball.

Lucas Herbert What’s In The Bag?

*The top of his bag in terms of utility irons changes regularly

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees set at 8.75), Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees set at 15.5), Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80TX shaft

*Utility: TaylorMade GAPR Mid (20 degrees), Fujikura Pro 115I X shaft

*Utility: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), TaylorMade P7TW (4-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (48), TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (50.09, 54.11, 60.10), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Black (48, 50), KBS Hi-Rev 135X Black (54, 60)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Chalk

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Gripmaster Roo

Shoes: adidas Golf