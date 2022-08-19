TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue Review
Matthew Moore puts the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue to the test in this comprehensive review
A powerful low spinning hybrid evolved with tour player feedback. Attractive iron-like shape and a high toe will appeal to better players. Ideal for shot making and as a backup from the tee.
Premium looks and great shelf appeal
Stable penetrating flight
Suited to shot making
Low fast flight into greens limited stopping power
TaylorMade Stealth has been one of the biggest equipment stories in decades, particularly the new TaylorMade Stealth Driver with its red carbon face and black crown replacing titanium and steel.
Hybrid faces are far too small an area for TaylorMade to use a softer carbon insert, so in this new Stealth Plus Rescue review, we’re looking at product evolution rather than revolution.
The new Stealth™ Plus Rescue and Stealth Rescue replace TaylorMade’s Sim2 Rescue and Sim2 Max Rescue, both of which were rated highly among the best hybrids of 2021.
If you’re confused about the difference between a Hybrid club and a Rescue club, they’re essentially the same thing, but TaylorMade was smart enough to own the ‘rescue’ space and branding when it introduced its first hybrid long-iron replacements in 2002.
In this review of the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue, we test it out on the course, at the range and using a launch monitor with Titleist ProV1x golf balls.
TaylorMade says the Stealth Plus and Stealth Rescue clubs were developed with input from the growing number of tour players choosing to use a TaylorMade hybrid, which includes Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in recent seasons.
All the tried and tested TaylorMade metalwood technology is here again, from the V Steel sole to Twist Face and the Speed Pocket; so we’re confident that it’ll interact well with the turf, remain stable through impact and be competitive in terms of ball speed and launch.
The Stealth Plus rescue has a sleek, tall head with a high-toe. Together with its attractive top line and square face, it’s more suited to better players that prefer iron-like hybrids rather than mini fairway wood heads.
Compare it to the Stealth Rescue and there’s a clear difference. One promises distance and forgiveness, the Stealth Plus Rescue is designed for distance and control. Some players may find the smaller head intimidating but it has definite benefits when it comes to workability and performance from a range of different lies, including from rough, side slopes, tighter fairways and bare lies.
The two-tone crown looks great and is offset well by the glossy black alignment band which frames the forged twist face and wraps around the adjustable hosel.
Stealth Plus Rescue is a great looking golf club but does it deliver performance benefits, over and above previous models?
Our launch monitor testing was revealing. Stealth Plus was one of the longest hybrids tested in 2022 with an average carry distance of 223 yards and average total distance of 238 yards. Spin rate was low at 3319 rpm and its peak height was 37 yards, suggesting a flight that is penetrating and hot. Whilst this is great off the tee, it’s not always desirable if you’re looking to stop the ball quickly on a par-five green or control it off the tee on firmer fairways.
The feel off the face is dense and heavy, which I like. You get a real sense of a heavy ball compression and then a spring effect as the ball fires off with a muted thwack.
On the course, Stealth Plus Rescue was excellent off the tee and it was long, penetrating and workable. Most hybrids are hard to fade and naturally lean towards a draw flight but I felt confident I could cut one into a green or fade it off the tee; which is a real plus for better players.
I could hit this club all day off the tee or as a second shot club on long par-fives. I’m not sure it offers the finesse needed to choke down on it at a longer par three or stop one quickly into a par-five ringed by water. It’s impressively long for a rescue club.
The sleek profile and v-steel sole made it easy to use on the hybrid chip and with the denser feel, I think it would be real asset around the green compared to other hybrids.
One counter to the Stealth Plus Rescue’s power and low spinning flight is its adjustability. If you knew you had to play several higher softer landing approach shots, you could loft up; likewise loft down if you needed to hit it off the tee a lot on a tighter, trickier layout.
This is close to being the perfect hybrid club. Looks, performance and workability all rolled up in eye catching red and black.
Stealth Plus Rescue is available in lofts of 2/17°, 3/19.5° and 4/22°. It comes with the Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Red HY shaft, with numerous custom shaft options available at no upcharge. Fitted with a stock Lamkin Crossline Black/Red Grip (50g).
Matthew Moore fell in love with golf hitting an old 3-iron around his school playing field imagining rugby posts were flags and long jump pits as bunkers.
He earned golf scholarships to the University of St Andrews and Emory University, Atlanta, U.S.A and dreamed of playing professionally before training as a journalist.
He has worked at Golf Monthly and CNN Sports as well as covering golf news, features, products and travel as a freelance writer and TV presenter for newspapers, magazines and corporate clients. Matthew has interviewed Ryder Cup Captains, Major Champions and legends of the game and rates sharing a glass of rioja and a bowl of nuts with Miguel Angel Jimenez as his favourite moment. Matthew plays off 1, has won five club championships and aced the first hole of Augusta National’s Par-3 course in 2002.
