Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue Review

TaylorMade Stealth has been one of the biggest equipment stories in decades, particularly the new TaylorMade Stealth Driver with its red carbon face and black crown replacing titanium and steel.

Hybrid faces are far too small an area for TaylorMade to use a softer carbon insert, so in this new Stealth Plus Rescue review, we’re looking at product evolution rather than revolution.

The new Stealth™ Plus Rescue and Stealth Rescue replace TaylorMade’s Sim2 Rescue and Sim2 Max Rescue, both of which were rated highly among the best hybrids of 2021.

If you’re confused about the difference between a Hybrid club and a Rescue club, they’re essentially the same thing, but TaylorMade was smart enough to own the ‘rescue’ space and branding when it introduced its first hybrid long-iron replacements in 2002.

In this review of the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue, we test it out on the course, at the range and using a launch monitor with Titleist ProV1x golf balls.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

TaylorMade says the Stealth Plus and Stealth Rescue clubs were developed with input from the growing number of tour players choosing to use a TaylorMade hybrid, which includes Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in recent seasons.

All the tried and tested TaylorMade metalwood technology is here again, from the V Steel sole to Twist Face and the Speed Pocket; so we’re confident that it’ll interact well with the turf, remain stable through impact and be competitive in terms of ball speed and launch.

The Stealth Plus rescue has a sleek, tall head with a high-toe. Together with its attractive top line and square face, it’s more suited to better players that prefer iron-like hybrids rather than mini fairway wood heads.

Compare it to the Stealth Rescue and there’s a clear difference. One promises distance and forgiveness, the Stealth Plus Rescue is designed for distance and control. Some players may find the smaller head intimidating but it has definite benefits when it comes to workability and performance from a range of different lies, including from rough, side slopes, tighter fairways and bare lies.

The two-tone crown looks great and is offset well by the glossy black alignment band which frames the forged twist face and wraps around the adjustable hosel.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Matthew Moore ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Matthew Moore ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Matthew Moore ) Image 1 of 3

Stealth Plus Rescue is a great looking golf club but does it deliver performance benefits, over and above previous models?

Our launch monitor testing was revealing. Stealth Plus was one of the longest hybrids tested in 2022 with an average carry distance of 223 yards and average total distance of 238 yards. Spin rate was low at 3319 rpm and its peak height was 37 yards, suggesting a flight that is penetrating and hot. Whilst this is great off the tee, it’s not always desirable if you’re looking to stop the ball quickly on a par-five green or control it off the tee on firmer fairways.

The feel off the face is dense and heavy, which I like. You get a real sense of a heavy ball compression and then a spring effect as the ball fires off with a muted thwack.

On the course, Stealth Plus Rescue was excellent off the tee and it was long, penetrating and workable. Most hybrids are hard to fade and naturally lean towards a draw flight but I felt confident I could cut one into a green or fade it off the tee; which is a real plus for better players.

I could hit this club all day off the tee or as a second shot club on long par-fives. I’m not sure it offers the finesse needed to choke down on it at a longer par three or stop one quickly into a par-five ringed by water. It’s impressively long for a rescue club.

The sleek profile and v-steel sole made it easy to use on the hybrid chip and with the denser feel, I think it would be real asset around the green compared to other hybrids.

One counter to the Stealth Plus Rescue’s power and low spinning flight is its adjustability. If you knew you had to play several higher softer landing approach shots, you could loft up; likewise loft down if you needed to hit it off the tee a lot on a tighter, trickier layout.

This is close to being the perfect hybrid club. Looks, performance and workability all rolled up in eye catching red and black.

Stealth Plus Rescue is available in lofts of 2/17°, 3/19.5° and 4/22°. It comes with the Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Red HY shaft, with numerous custom shaft options available at no upcharge. Fitted with a stock Lamkin Crossline Black/Red Grip (50g).