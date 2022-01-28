TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Review

The irony of TaylorMade Stealth – a product line named for evading detection and moving secretly - is that it’s probably the biggest equipment story in golf just now.

You won’t find a bright red carbon face in the new Stealth fairway woods but you will find two new models inspired by TaylorMade’s Carbonwood revolution. The Stealth Plus and Stealth fairway woods replace the TaylorMade SIM2 fairway and the more forgiving TaylorMade SIM2 Max fairway.

How the TaylorMade Stealth Plus (right) stacks up against the SIM2 Ti model at address (Image credit: Matthew Moore)

In this review, we tested out the 15° Stealth Plus Fairway, the smaller headed model with an adjustable loft sleeve, that TaylorMade says offers an ‘ideal blend of playability, shot making and distance.’

Wrestle with the excessively tight-fitting headcover and you’ll find a striking club built around all the tour proven technology that has made TaylorMade one of the best fairway woods to own in golf. There’s a silver 80g V Steel sole, Speed Pocket and Twist Face. New in the Stealth line up is a handy laser-etched alignment aid on the top of the clubface, making it easy to line up. The clubface is made from ultra-thin Zatech titanium which promotes faster ball speed and pushes the limits of face flexibility.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

The biggest difference between Stealth Plus and the SIM2 fairways is the infinity edge carbon crown. Its surface area is 12 percent larger than the SIM2 Titanium fairways. Using more carbon in the crown frees up weight to be moved lower in the clubhead and allows mass in the 80g V Steel sole to be re-engineered, for better turf interaction, reduced drag and higher launch. In theory, the carbon influence in Stealth should mean a longer and more forgiving fairway wood.

I tested this club around The Hunting Course at Slaley Hall, a former European Tour venue in Northumberland and on a TrackMan at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club. Results were inconsistent on the golf course. For every long straight one, I lost one left and popped one up with too much spin. The mid-spin HZRDUS Smoke RDX shaft had a lively mid-section and seemed to kick more than I’d like on the downswing.

Feel off the face and strike acoustics were good but I needed to see the numbers on Trackman to find out why I was struggling with it. Indoors, I continued to struggle with the stock shaft TaylorMade had sent. An average spin rate of 4470 rpm was too high and the landing angle and peak height were the highest on test at 53.6°. The total distance was 239.5 yards, a full 12 yards shorter than the Stealth Fairway with its Fujikura Ventus shaft.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

On the positive side, smash factor was high at 1.48, ball speed was second highest on test at 152.5 mph and average clubhead speed was actually highest at 103.3mph. Analysing dispersion, Stealth Plus had the widest grouping, confirming that the shaft spec and head combo were a poor fit for my golf swing.

I sit right between stiff and extra-stiff shafts and prefer low spinning shafts that limit my high launch angle and tendency to strike the ball lower in the face. I’m certain that with a different shaft in the Stealth Plus head, this test would have turned out very differently.

One ball in the test teased what might be possible if this club was set up for me properly. It carried 250 yards for a total distance of 261.2 – longest of any club on test – and peak ball speed (156.3 mph), smash factor (1.49) and clubhead speed (105.1).

There’s a lot more performance in the Stealth Plus than I was able to get out of it on the test due to its high-spinning stock shaft, which I feel would suit mid to high handicap golfers better. If you are a stronger player with a clubhead speed above 100mph with fairways, I’d stress the need to get fitted for your preferred shaft versus buying the stock HZRDUS Smoke RDX red off the rack or online.

The Stealth Plus retails at £349 and is available with an extensive range of custom shaft options at no extra cost and a more specialist range of lofts - Rocket 3/13.5°, 3/15° and 5/19°.