South Korean professional Joohyung Kim is unquestionably a rising star in the world of men's golf working his way up to the PGA Tour and winning his first PGA Tour event at the 2022 Wyndham Championship in dominant fashion. We expect more success to come and we have therefore taken a look inside his bag here.
Joohyung Kim What's In The Bag?
Driver
Titleist TSR3
Kim is a Titleist staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand, starting with a brand new Titleist TSR3 driver. One of many Titleist players to put this model in the bag, the TSR range was launched earlier in 2022 and the TSR3 head is the most adjustable of the three new models, with a moveable weight in the back of the head. He has it with nine degrees of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft.
Fairway Wood
Titleist TSR3
Kim also decides to put the TSR3 fairway wood in the bag as well. The TSR3 fairway wood has a five-position movable weight that should allow players and fitters to really dial in ball flight and launch conditions whilst Kim decides to use it in the A1 position with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft. it also has 13.5 degrees of loft.
Irons
Titleist T200, Titleist T100
Moving to the irons Kim uses the Titleist T200 model in his two and three-irons, whilst the rest of his irons from four-iron to pitching wedge are Titleist T100's. From our testing we thought for any low handicapper that isn’t the best ball striker, or a keen golfer in the low teen handicap range, the T200 would seem to offer the ideal blend of performance attributes in terms of forgiveness where needed and control.
The T100 is an iron for the low handicapper seeking a classic compact shape whilst still benefiting from a degree of forgiveness. They feature traditional players’ iron lofts in a forged cavity construction. The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness. Our testing revealed to us it is a good, compact iron for better players looking for a blend of control and consistency.
- Read our full Titleist 2021 T100 iron review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto
Moving on Kim has three Titleist Vokey wedges at the moment, two of which are SM9's (52, 56), whilst his 60 degree model is a WedgeWorks Prototype.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype
His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype, which is a blade design very similar to the one Scottie Scheffler uses.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Kim is one of many Titleist professionals to use the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review (opens in new tab)
Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees, A1) with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees, A1) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft
Irons: Titleist T200 (2-3), Titleist T100 (4-PW) with Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (2), Project X 5.5 (3), Project X 6.0 (4-PW) shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-12F, 56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-A) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
