Joohyung Kim What's In The Bag?

South Korean professional Joohyung Kim is unquestionably a rising star in the world of men's golf working his way up to the PGA Tour and winning his first PGA Tour event at the 2022 Wyndham Championship in dominant fashion. We expect more success to come and we have therefore taken a look inside his bag here.

Driver

Titleist TSR3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim is a Titleist staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand, starting with a brand new Titleist TSR3 driver. One of many Titleist players to put this model in the bag, the TSR range was launched earlier in 2022 and the TSR3 head is the most adjustable of the three new models, with a moveable weight in the back of the head. He has it with nine degrees of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft.

Fairway Wood

Titleist TSR3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim also decides to put the TSR3 fairway wood in the bag as well. The TSR3 fairway wood has a five-position movable weight that should allow players and fitters to really dial in ball flight and launch conditions whilst Kim decides to use it in the A1 position with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft. it also has 13.5 degrees of loft.

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist T100

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons Kim uses the Titleist T200 model in his two and three-irons, whilst the rest of his irons from four-iron to pitching wedge are Titleist T100's. From our testing we thought for any low handicapper that isn’t the best ball striker, or a keen golfer in the low teen handicap range, the T200 would seem to offer the ideal blend of performance attributes in terms of forgiveness where needed and control.

The T100 is an iron for the low handicapper seeking a classic compact shape whilst still benefiting from a degree of forgiveness. They feature traditional players’ iron lofts in a forged cavity construction. The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness. Our testing revealed to us it is a good, compact iron for better players looking for a blend of control and consistency.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto

(Image credit: Future)

Moving on Kim has three Titleist Vokey wedges at the moment, two of which are SM9's (52, 56), whilst his 60 degree model is a WedgeWorks Prototype.

Putter

Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype, which is a blade design very similar to the one Scottie Scheffler uses.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Kim is one of many Titleist professionals to use the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees, A1) with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees, A1) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (2-3), Titleist T100 (4-PW) with Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (2), Project X 5.5 (3), Project X 6.0 (4-PW) shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-12F, 56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-A) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x