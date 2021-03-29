Take a look at the equipment used by Billy Horschel.

Billy Horschel What’s In The Bag?

What does the 34-year-old carry in his bag every week on Tour? We take a look.

Horschel was signed with PXG however it appears this is no longer the case because of the sheer mix-and-match nature of his golf equipment setup right now.

At the top of the bag he carries a Titleist TSi3 driver and a couple of TSi2 fairway woods. These have 9, 15 and 18 degrees of loft respectively.

Moving to the irons he interestingly carries the Ping Blueprint irons from three-iron to pitching wedge but has decided against using a four-iron. This is a rare option because not many Tour pros leave a gap in their bag like Horschel does.

He then has three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 52, 56 and 62 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he uses a Ping Sigma Tyne Prototype putter and a Titleist Pro V1 ball

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Project X EvenFlow Riptide 65 6.5 TX shaft

3 wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Project X HZURDUS Smoke 70 6.5 shaft

5 wood: Titleist TSi2 (18 degrees) with Project X HZURDUS Smoke 80 6.5 shaft

Irons: Ping Blueprint (3, 5-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S, 60-08V bent to 62) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1