Why I'm Loving The Look Of The New Titleist TSR Drivers
It's only been six months since we had glut of new driver releases from golf's biggest manufacturers, but I've been itching for a new release from one of the major brands for a while now. Titleist was suspiciously quiet while the likes of TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra and others launched some of the best driver franchises at the start of the year. As always, patience pays off and today we've had our first look at Titleist's newest driver and fairway wood franchise: TSR.
At first glance, it must be said that the new drivers look rather similar to the outgoing TSi series, but the devil is sure to be in detail. That said, Titleist are still being coy about the exact details of what the TSR will offer. So, it's been left for me to begin speculation with the imagery has been released so far, and I'm already liking what I see.
It's definitely worth starting with what Titleist has told us so far. After glimpses of players testing and using the new TSR drivers and fairway woods at last week's US Open, the brand has announced that Titleist Tour Reps will be working with players over the next three days at TPC River Highlands, fitting them into the new TSR models and gathering their performance feedback. With that in mind, expect to see plenty of TSR drivers and fairways in play come Thursday morning at the Travelers Championship.
It's worth noting that US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick had the Titleist TSi3 in his bag en-route to hitting 70% of fairways at The Country Club - it'll be fascinating to see how quickly he switches out of his trusty old gamer.
Other than this trickle of information about when we'll see the drivers in play on Tour, it's all speculation as to the technology and improvements we'll see from the TSR driver. Starting with looks, and there is a slight air of deja-vu when it comes to the aesthetics of the TSR. Not this is a bad thing though as I thought the TSi series of drivers were one of the best looking of its generation. Titleist are very good at making a sleek, understated and altogether classy looking driver head and the TSR looks to be no different. One significant change worth noting the different sole design when compared to the TSi range. Could we be seeing a more aerodynamic and speed focused story from the TSR range?
Much like the TSi series, it looks like we'll be getting at least three different heads that will suit a wide range of abilities and preferences. Pictured already, we've for TSR2, TSR3 and TSR4 and I'd expect to see a TSR1 launched later in the year or possibly at the start of 2023. If the brand sticks to type, expect the TSR2 to be the most forgiving of the three drivers with the TSR4 offering the lowest spin and most compact head shape of the three. It also looks as though the TSR3 will be the most adjustable of the three, with a moveable weight in the back of the head.
Titleist is very good at creating a buzz around new product and the soft launch of TSR has already got me excited to see how they perform. With more information due very soon, we'll keep you right up to date on the Golf Monthly website and - once we get these drivers in our hands -we'll have extensive reviews too.
