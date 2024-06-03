Why We're Excited About The New Titleist GT Drivers Unveiled On The PGA Tour

The PGA Tour season is in full swing and while the majority of new equipment is released at the start of each calendar year, we are being treated this week by sightings of the new Titleist GT metalwood range and we're excited to see how quickly they find their way into players' bags. The GT family will take over from the popular TSR range and while it could be seen as a risky move launching this product midway through the PGA Tour season, we expect the take up among some of the leading players will be swift given how well received the TSR models were when they launched back in 2022.

The launch of the GT2, GT3 and GT4 driver models and GT fairway woods this week begins the tour seeding and validation process from Titleist where feedback is gathered and players are dialled in. With Titleist drivers having been the most played drivers on the PGA Tour since the inception of the Titleist Speed Project in 2018/19, it was always going to be hard to create a product that would outperform the company's latest offering - but Titleist has high hopes for what players will experience from the GT range.

It looks like the drivers will follow a similar pattern to the previous TSR range with The GT2 appearing to have a larger footprint at address just like the TSR2 driver, while the GT3 driver looks to have some moveable weight adjustability like the TSR3 driver with a five-position track. This is the same with GT3 fairway wood based on images released by Titleist. We expect the GT4 driver will provide the same low spin and workability as the TSR4 driver, which briefly found its way into the hands of Adam Scott.

It remains to be seen if Titleist will be launching the a new GT version of the TSR 2 mini driver, which has been seen out on tour since the Players Championship and used by players like Cameron Young and Max Homa.

To continue improving on the product the brand has released over the past few years, the Titleist R&D team have been working in conjunction with Titleist contracted tour players to get a really good understanding of exactly what they are looking for and what can be improved to make the GT range the best yet.

“The whole [Titleist Golf Club R&D] team from top to bottom is just obsessed with making things as good as they can and they have such a deep understanding of us on the PGA Tour and golfers in general,” said Titleist Brand Ambassador Cameron Young.

Young, as well as Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark are just a few of the Titleist brand ambassadors that are playing at The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Ohio, this week and will be given the new GT range to put in competitive play for the first time should they choose.