Why We're Excited About The New Titleist GT Drivers Unveiled On The PGA Tour
Titleist will be getting the new GT drivers and fairway woods in players' hands for the first time this week at The Memorial Tournament
The PGA Tour season is in full swing and while the majority of new equipment is released at the start of each calendar year, we are being treated this week by sightings of the new Titleist GT metalwood range and we're excited to see how quickly they find their way into players' bags. The GT family will take over from the popular TSR range and while it could be seen as a risky move launching this product midway through the PGA Tour season, we expect the take up among some of the leading players will be swift given how well received the TSR models were when they launched back in 2022.
The launch of the GT2, GT3 and GT4 driver models and GT fairway woods this week begins the tour seeding and validation process from Titleist where feedback is gathered and players are dialled in. With Titleist drivers having been the most played drivers on the PGA Tour since the inception of the Titleist Speed Project in 2018/19, it was always going to be hard to create a product that would outperform the company's latest offering - but Titleist has high hopes for what players will experience from the GT range.
A post shared by Titleist (@titleist)
A photo posted by on
It looks like the drivers will follow a similar pattern to the previous TSR range with The GT2 appearing to have a larger footprint at address just like the TSR2 driver, while the GT3 driver looks to have some moveable weight adjustability like the TSR3 driver with a five-position track. This is the same with GT3 fairway wood based on images released by Titleist. We expect the GT4 driver will provide the same low spin and workability as the TSR4 driver, which briefly found its way into the hands of Adam Scott.
It remains to be seen if Titleist will be launching the a new GT version of the TSR 2 mini driver, which has been seen out on tour since the Players Championship and used by players like Cameron Young and Max Homa.
To continue improving on the product the brand has released over the past few years, the Titleist R&D team have been working in conjunction with Titleist contracted tour players to get a really good understanding of exactly what they are looking for and what can be improved to make the GT range the best yet.
“The whole [Titleist Golf Club R&D] team from top to bottom is just obsessed with making things as good as they can and they have such a deep understanding of us on the PGA Tour and golfers in general,” said Titleist Brand Ambassador Cameron Young.
Young, as well as Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark are just a few of the Titleist brand ambassadors that are playing at The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Ohio, this week and will be given the new GT range to put in competitive play for the first time should they choose.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
J.Lindeberg Launches The “Red, White, Blue For Gold” USA Golf Campaign
Ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, Swedish golf brand J. Lindeberg is launching a bold new USA themed line of apparel
By David Usher Published
-
'I Took My 9 Year-Old Son To Watch His First Pro Golf Event… Here’s What Happened!'
Knowing how to introduce kids to pro golf watching is a challenge, here's how GM Editor Neil Tappin approached it
By Neil Tappin Published
-
The Unique (And Very Cool) Golf Ball Rory McIlroy Used In Wells Fargo Victory
Heading into the Wells Fargo Championship, the Northern Irishman made a subtle change to his golf ball
By Michael Weston Published
-
Junior Ryder Cup Star Signs With Under Armour Ahead Of PGA Tour Debut
16 year old golfing sensation, Kris Kim, signs apparel and footwear deal with Under Armour
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
PGA Tour Pro To Use Two 4-Irons At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Wesley Bryan will be using a different set up at TPC Craig Ranch, with the American reportedly using two 4-irons
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This PGA Tour Player Just Finished In The Top Five Using A Training Aid As His Putter
Zac Blair was seen using a unique training aid during the final round of the Zurich Classic on route a T-4th finish
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Sergio Garcia Makes Putter Change To Relaunched Model Brand At LIV Golf Adelaide
The Spaniard has swapped his putter yet again in Australia, with Garcia reportedly using a model from Dunlop Sports' relaunched 'Never Compromise Reserve' line
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Changes Wedges At RBC Heritage But TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Stays In The Bag
During the first round at Hilton Head, the four-time Major winner was spotted with new Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag, as he continues to use the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Viktor Hovland’s Masters Shirt: The Bold J. Lindeberg Polo For Round One At Augusta National
Hovland is known for his eye-catching garments at Major events, with his J. Lindeberg attire at the Masters certainly not disappointing
By Matt Cradock Published