What Is The Difference Between A Driver, A Mini Driver And A 3-Wood?

Golf equipment is continuously advancing, and the manufacturers strive to develop new technologies and products that increase player performance levels.

One of the ways this is done is by developing different club types to suit different playing styles and on-course requirements.

In recent years, a club that has proven to be popular is the mini driver and many players from club level up to the pro circuits have put one in the bag. Tommy Fleetwood has recently been using one with great success, while others like Adam Scott and Cameron Young also see the benefits.

But what is the mini driver they and what is their purpose? How do they differ from a driver and a 3-wood?

The mini driver

The Titleist GT280 is one example of a mini driver (Image credit: GMS)

There’s no secret really, it says it in the name. The mini driver is just a smaller version of the driver and sits between driver and 3-wood in terms of size. In the old days, it might have been described as a 2-wood. Even further back, it would have been called a “brassie.”

The shaft of a mini driver is slightly shorter than a driver (typically closer to that of a three wood) and the clubhead normally has a little more loft than a driver. For example, TaylorMade's R7 Quad Mini driver has a stock shaft length of 43.75" and lofts of 11.5° and 13.5° while the Qi4D driver comes in at 45.75" and the three wood 43.25".

Most of the main manufacturers are now producing a mini driver. In fact, Mizuno and Srixon are the only companies that don't have one in their current line up.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

There are many reasons why you might choose a mini driver. The best mini drivers offer a little more control and workability than a driver without losing too much distance. They tend to be designed to be playable from the fairway so they can give you a little more distance if you’re struggling to reach par-5s or long par-4s.

The mini driver will normally have a loft of between 11 and 14 degrees and a head size of 280cc to 340cc. By way of comparison, the max driver volume is 460cc.

The mini driver could be used as a replacement for driver for those seeking more control, a replacement for 3-wood for those seeking more distance, or as an additional club between driver and 3-wood.

The driver

A driver (Image credit: Future)

“The big dog.” This is the longest-hitting club you can have in the bag. It will have a head size of up to 460cc and a loft of anywhere from 6 to 12 degrees. The maximum shaft length permitted is 48", although on tour this reduces to 46" due to a Model Local Rule introduced in 2022.

Many of today’s drivers are adjustable so you can alter the loft and the shot shape the club produces. It should be said that many mini drivers and 3-woods also have this capability.

The driver has a deeper face than the mini-driver and will normally come with a longer shaft. It may not be quite as workable as the mini driver but it (should) produce greater distances.

It’s really designed for use off the tee, although more skilled players can hit a driver from the deck when required.

The 3-wood

A 3-wood (Image credit: Future)

A strong fairway wood, these clubs have a loft, normally between 13 and 16 degrees.

They have a smaller head than a mini-driver, a slightly shorter shaft and typically a shallower face. They are designed to be hit from the turf, as well as being useful from the tee. There are different head designs available in a three wood, such as lower-spinning heads for a more penetrating flight or larger heads that provide additional launch and stability.

The 3-wood will not produce such great distances as either the mini driver or driver but should be more forgiving in terms of dispersion.

The 3-wood can be a useful tool all around the course, not only from the tee or on long shots but also for producing low shots and even bunted chip shots around the greens.

It should be said that recreational golfers and high handicap players may be better served skipping the 3-wood and moving into a 4-wood or a 5-wood as their first fairway wood as they are more playable and provide more optimal launch and spin profiles for slower swing speeds.

Which club should you choose?

(Image credit: Future)

To summarise - The driver is the longest club in the bag with the biggest head and the lowest loft, designed to be hit from the tee. Nearly every ability of golfer would benefit from having a driver in the bag to maximise scoring potential off the tee on par fours and fives.

The mini driver is slightly smaller with a slightly higher loft, designed to be more versatile. It provides greater accuracy, so if you struggle to control the direction of your drives, a mini driver would be a good club to try. Also if your golf course is tight or if you want more power from the fairway.

The 3-wood is a fairway wood with slightly higher loft again, designed to be used in a variety of on-course situations. Most golfers would benefit from having a three wood to use both off the tee when trouble is in play at driving distance as well as from the fairway too attack par fives.

Realistically, most golfers would only choose two of these clubs for their bag but some golfers may want to top load this section of their bag to maximise their scoring potential and sacrifice a wedge to do so.