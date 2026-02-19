If I Wanted To Cure My Over The Top Swing And Banish A Slice Quickly - I'd Do These 3 Simple Drills

Curing an over the top swing and banishing a slice are common themes that PGA Pro Ged Walters encounters in lessons with golfers – and this is how he fixes them

Baz Plummer's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
Ged Walters demonstrating three drills, the step drill, the bowler drill and the towel drill, which help amateur golfers to fix an over the top golf swing and cure a slice
Ged Walters has decades of golf coaching experience and has chosen these three drills to help you wave goodbye to the over the top, slice-inducing action
(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

When I hear amateurs golfers talk about their over the top swing or the destructive impact that hitting a slice is having on their game, I am struck with a stress-induced flashback of being in the trenches with these issues myself.

Learning how to stop coming over the top and curing a slice is a journey I have been on for some time now, forming a common theme in my winter golf rebuild through my range sessions and golf-specific fitness exercises.

3 Drills To Cure Your Over The Top Swing And Banish A Slice

Expert Q+A Guest
Ged Walters in the finish position after hitting a tee shot on the par-3 17th hole at Sand Moor Golf Club
Expert Q+A Guest
Ged Walters

Using different styles, teaching aids, technology and games to measure improvements, Ged is keen to make the learning process educational and fun. He's worked with a number of top local, national and international instructors, including Adrian Fryer and Jeff Ritter, one of the most prominent golf instructors in America. He's also working hard on his own game with the aim of playing on the Senior Tour in the future.

1. Swing with purpose

When club golfers get too steep or come over the top, the hands come off their path, pushing the arms and clubhead outwards. The brain then tries to ‘rescue’ it, leading to some of the most common swing faults that golfers have.

This drill using a towel is a great way to get you swinging your arms with purpose, directly at your target in more of a straight line.

Do it against a wall at home (make sure you stand far enough away from the wall!), with the towel in your lead hand and your trail hand behind your back.

Ged Walters demonstrating the towel drill to help you make a committed swing and get your path correct rather than performing an over the top swing

The towel drill is a perfect one to do at home when you can't get out to the range

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Start at address and focus on swinging the arm with speed, but stop quickly when your lead arm reaches the position in the image above, which is more vertical.

This will make the towel whip against the wall, which would translate to a better strike with the driver. If the towel flicks up softly, things have broken down somewhere, so reset and start again.

2. Bowler Drill

This drill provides a feeling of getting the arms to move around the body in a more effective way - getting your swing on plane. The majority of golfers who slice it do not move their arms correctly around their torso, which leads to a loss of energy and subsequently distance.

Ged Walters demonstrating the bowler drill, with his trail foot pulled back, producing the path that promotes a draw or straight flight and removing the fault around the path that causes a slice

The bowler drill helps to create the feeling of the arms moving more effectively around the body

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Pulling your trail foot back to the position shown in the image above will encourage the hands and arms to move in and around you earlier, and more behind you at the top of the backswing.

Ensure you keep your trail foot in this position throughout the swing. The good thing about the bowler drill (think ten-pin bowling) is that it takes the lower body out of it, leaving you to make a positive and committed swing with the lead arm.

3. Angle of attack

We want to promote a shallower swing that hits up on the ball at impact, as opposed to a steep or over-the-top swing.

The image below shows the ‘step drill’, which encourages an upward angle of attack and helps prevent an over-the-top action.

Too downward a strike and you will likely hit one of the two tees before the ball. This drill is perfect as it offers instant visual feedback. Focus on coming into the ball as if your club were climbing the stairs.

In my 10 best golf drills I talk a lot about the power of instant visual feedback, so this is definitely one to try.

The step drill with three tees in the ground at increasing heights towards the end one, with the golf ball on it, encouraging a shallower angle of attack and eradicating the over the top swing

The step drill provides instant visual feedback, helping to give your practice purpose

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

How Do I Hit More Of A Draw Instead Of A Slice?

To answer this crucial question, we asked Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott for his best expert advice...

Alex said... "To hit a draw, you need an in-to-out club path relative to target and a face that is closed to your path, but pointing right of target. At set-up, the face should split the difference between target line and club path."

You can practice his foolproof formula for hitting draws and fades at the driving range, with just a few visual aids like alignment sticks, so give it a try and be disciplined in your practice.

Baz Plummer
Baz Plummer
Staff Writer

Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Baz is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT

3-Wood: Benross Delta XT

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.