We take a look at how much the American professional golfer is worth.

What Is Jordan Spieth’s Net Worth?

A three-time Major winner, multiple Ryder Cup competitor, and former world number one, there isn’t a lot Jordan Spieth hasn’t achieved in what is a short career so far.

He has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and right now he ranks 15th on the PGA Tour’s career money list with $46m. He is chasing down Zach Johnson and Bubba Watson fast.

We should mention that we do not think this includes his bonus money for winning the 2015 Fedex Cup which would add another $10m onto his total.

Related: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About Jordan Spieth

Spieth has been one of the biggest names in American sports for a number of years now despite what can best be described as some struggles on the golf course.

In 2020, Spieth was ranked 52nd on a list of the world’s highest-paid athletes by Forbes with a predicted value of $27.6 million. He dropped off the list in 2021 however his total net worth is reported to be around $110 million.

In 2017 he also became just the fourth golfer to appear on the iconic Wheaties cereal box so that gives you some idea of his cultural impact in the United States. The other three were Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Related: Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife?

Spieth has huge sponsors, the biggest of which is obviously Under Armour.

In January 2013, Under Armour made Spieth, then a 19-year-old, the face of the company’s golf branch. Then, in January 2015, Under Armour scrapped the final two years of that deal and gave Spieth a new 10-year contract. Initially the company wanted a 25-year contract!

The deal guarantees that Spieth will wear Under Armour gear from head to toe, and whilst financial terms were not disclosed to the public, we believe there were performance based incentives.

According to reports at the time; the deal was said to include ‘Tiger-like’ numbers which puts into perspective just how much money Spieth could be making from the partnership.

Reportedly it also included an eight-figure guarantee annually, bonus benchmarks (for things like winning a major), stock options and a signature line of clothing.

He also has a sponsorship deal with AT&T which has actually been on his bag for some time now as you can see above.

According to his website, just some of the other endorsements are with Rolex, Brightspot, Club Champion, Netjets and Full Swing.

Jordan actually uses a Full Swing Pro series golf simulator in his home which is actually the same model used by Tiger Woods. Other people to have one installed in their homes are Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and NBA All-Star Steph Curry.

Related: Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?

When it comes to clubs Spieth has used Titleist for a long time and this is throughout the bag from driver down to the golf ball.

This doesn’t look like changing any time soon either.

For more Tour player content, check out the Golf Monthly website.