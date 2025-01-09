'Men's Egos Won't Let Them Switch' - Why Golf Ball Snobs Are Harming Their Game
Single figure golfer Carly Cummins proves why switching golf balls between seasons is good for your game
Hands up who switches golf balls between the summer and winter months? Go on, admit it, the concept hasn’t even crossed your mind. Well, I’m here to tell you why switching from a soft summer ball to a firmer winter ball will do wonders for your scores.
I played golf with a woman last week who had an Aladdin’s cave of golf ball varieties in her bag. Every brand, colour, compression, you name it, came out of her ball pocket. She claimed that she had never bought a new golf ball, as she walks her dog around the course and finds hundreds of balls (actually Buster does!) every year. Most of them end up in her golf bag.
Now while this is a marvellous cost-saver, I was keen to point out to her that at the least, she should sort through her myriad of ball choices and then just leave a dozen or so of the same ball in her bag. I’m not just talking about the same brand, Titleist, Srixon, Callaway etc, I’m talking about the specific ball too - Titleist Pro VI, Callaway Soft Feel, Srixon AD333.
I explained that by playing with any old random golf ball she would never have any control over the distance she hits her shots and the yardage they fly would be inconsistent. To add to that, her touch and feel on the greens and spin control on her approach shots, chips and bunker shots would be dramatically different from ball-to-ball.
Every ball has different spin characteristics and different cover properties, resulting in very different performance and feel. In other words, by not sticking to the same golf brand and model for an entire round of golf she was doing her game (and scores) some serious harm.
Taking this one step further, I’m a big advocate for switching my golf ball between summer and winter months because the conditions are so different. In the summer my golf ball of choice is usually a premium high-spin multi-layered three or four-piece golf ball like a Titleist Pro VI.
These golf balls give me the very best spin control, touch and feel around the greens when the ground is firm and the greens are fast. They are, generally-speaking, the most expensive golf balls to buy, but they really do give a wonderful feel and response. No matter what standard of golfer you are, you will benefit from the improvement in skill control from the added spin and stop a premium golf ball delivers in the summer.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conversely, come the winter months, these golf balls become less useful. Conditions are very different. The greens are soft and slow, the course plays longer, there is very little run on the ball. There’s no benefit to carrying on playing your super soft, spinning summer golf ball, because you’ll end up leaving every putt, chip and bunker shot short. They are harder to hit on slow greens. You will also need a distance boost on your long game to counteract the cold weather that causes the ball to travel less distance and when the ball lands, it stops, with little to no run.
In the winter months I switch to playing a firmer feeling, lower compression two-piece golf ball like a Srixon AD333. Firstly, because it fires off the clubface faster, so while the course is playing long, my drives fly just a few yards further in the air to counteract the lack of run-out. Secondly, and most importantly, to help me get the ball closer around the greens. I find a firmer-feeling ‘clickier’ golf ball, with a harder cover, easier to hit to the hole. It stops me from leaving every putt short.
I also don’t want a tonne of spin on my chip shots in the winter. The greens are so soft and slow that the ball already stops dead. Instead, I want something that runs out a little more, so that I’m not having to force a wedge shot to fly further. I can maintain a nice rhythmical short game tempo and I don’t have to force my chip shots (and end up fatting them.)
I play golf with many men who would benefit from making this simple golf ball switchover in the winter months but their ego won’t let them do it. They’re the golf ball snobs who play the Titleist Pro VI all year round because they are good players. Their view of the cheaper 2-piece golf ball is that it’s for hackers. But I’m telling you now, if you change balls when the course conditions change, you will shoot better scores.
As a point of practice, my editor asked me to prove this by playing two rounds of golf in December on my home course, a few days apart. The first with my winter golf ball of choice (Srixon AD333) and the second with my summer golf ball of choice (Titleist Pro VI).
My scores were dramatically different. To say I found having to use my summer golf ball on the second round frustrating, would be an understatement. It cost me many shots - a gross difference of 10 in fact. My drives were shorter, so I was going into the green from further out. There were a couple of par 4s I can usually reach in two where I came up short. I had to hit one iron more into the par 3s.
The putting was infuriating. No matter how hard I tried, I left every single putt short. The greens were soft and slow. I hate having to ‘hit’ putts. My technique is more of a pendulum action, smoothly, rhythmically rocking the putter to roll the ball, without having to bring my hands into play to add a hit. I three-putted several times, simply because I could not get my first putt up to the hole.
The point I am making is a simple one. You should absolutely switch golf balls with the seasons. When the summer conditions disappear, the ground softens, courses become wet and waterlogged. The greenkeepers aren’t able to cut the putting surfaces as short, so greens are woolly, soft and receptive - the ball stops dead. They are slow to putt on. That’s your cue to switch golf balls.
Trust me, put your ego aside and just try it! No-one is going to really notice if you’re using a Titleist Pro VI or a Titleist Velocity. It’s still stamped Titleist. And even if they do, they’ll have quickly stopped ribbing you for it, after your front nine score has beaten theirs by several strokes, when your putts drop and theirs come up short, and when you come in with a competition winning score. It might just be the single (yet simplest) piece of advice I give you this winter. Try it!
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years she has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world, ranking Sea Island, Georgia, USA, among her favourite golf resorts. Carly's aptly-named son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future. Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
-
Should LIV Golf Do Away With Relegation?
Bubba Watson and Branden Grace have both returned to LIV Golf for 2025 after being relegated last season
By Elliott Heath Published
-
PGA Tour Announces Creator Series With Golf Influencers
There is set to be three 'creator' events during PGA Tour weeks this year as the circuit continues to lean into the influencer space
By Elliott Heath Published
-
7 Reasons Why Golfers Shouldn't Dread Winter Golf... Including Some You Wouldn't Expect
Golf is often not the most appealing sport during winter months, but there are good reasons why you should play for long-term success
By Emma Booth Published
-
I'm A Golf Coach And These 7 Tips Will Set You Up For Success In 2025
PGA Professional Emma Booth suggests goals to help golfers get the most out of their game in the year ahead
By Emma Booth Published
-
'5 New Year Resolutions That Will Improve My Game... And Yours’
Jess Ratcliffe, who reduced her handicap from 34 to 9 in a year, shares her New Year golf resolutions
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Buying A New Driver
Thinking up upgrading the big stick? Well don't bite the bullet until you've answered these five crucial questions
By Joel Tadman Published
-
I Didn't Achieve All My Golfing Goals This Year... But I Have A Plan To Make Sure I Do In 2025
Single figure golfer Carly Cummins set 7 golfing goals at the beginning of 2024, so what was the outcome?
By Carly Cummins Published
-
'Nelly Korda Still Has Something To Prove To Herself In 2025'
Leading golf analyst Sophie Walker looks ahead to the women's 2025 season and where the Major trophies might be heading
By Mark Townsend Published
-
4 Experienced Golfers Share The Worst Advice They've Ever Been Given
People are well-meaning, but good advice is not always the best advice!
By Carly Cummins Published
-
Golf’s Atypical Photo Shoot Exposes Traditions And Why Some Are Holding The Sport Back
Our women's editor, Alison Root, reflects on the challenges of mastering golf's rules and etiquette
By Alison Root Published