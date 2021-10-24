Long Game Tips
A solid long game requires a sound technique – it’s as simple as that. Whilst we are all different sizes and shapes there are a host of rules relating to the way in which you need to approach the game to ensure you strike the ball cleanly. In this section, we have collated the very finest instruction from the Top 25 Coaches to help you with your fairway wood play, hybrid, play, long iron play and your mid iron approach play. Of course, becoming a better golfer also requires the ability to hit different shots whenever you need them. So whether you want to hit a low punch into the wind, shape your shots around trees or find better strikes from poor lies, there is some great advice here aimed directly at your game. Better golf is just around the corner, especially if you take on the best long game tips we have to offer. Devote yourself to developing better technique for golf and you’ll hit crisper, straighter and longer golf shots – that’s a combination we could all enjoy!
Latest
Golf Impact Position Tips
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Gary Alliss has some tips on perfecting your impact position to greater ball striking consistency.
How To Hit Fairway Woods And Hybrids
By Neil Tappin •
Iron Play Faults... Fixed!
By Neil Tappin •
How To Hit Draws And Fades
Kevin Craggs explains how you can learn to hit draws and fades to become a more complete player
By Golf Monthly •
Compress Your Iron Shots With This Drill
PGA Professional Alex Elliott shares a great drill to help you strike your irons better than ever this season
By Golf Monthly •
David Howell's Hybrid Swing Tips
David Howell gives his advice on how to make sure you're getting the most out of your hybrids
By Golf Monthly •
Me And My Golf Tips: Rip Your Fairway Woods
Piers Ward and Andy Proudman of Me and My Golf share some simple tips on how to hit your fairway woods better
By Golf Monthly •
How To Hit A Hybrid Club Off The Ground
Ian Poulter explains how best to hit your hybrid from the fairway to get it launching high and landing soft
By Golf Monthly •
Ernie Els: How To Hit Hybrid Clubs From Bad Lies
The South African gives his best tips on how to hit a hybrid from a bad lie
By Golf Monthly •
The Punch Shot Made Easy
Honma Custom Fitting Specialist and PGA Pro Luke Peterken breaks down the punch shot with these simple tips
By Elliott Heath •