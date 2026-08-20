I've Looked At The Gear Used By The PGA Tour’s Top 50 Players In 2026. These 8 Things Really Stand Out

Following on from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, we are left with the PGA Tour's top 50 players in the overall standings.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be among the 50 players making their way to the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club. That number will be whittled down to 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Throughout the 2026 season, we have tracked the most successful clubs used by the winners on the PGA Tour and, in this article, we've crunched the numbers to bring you notable equipment trends around the circuit's top 50 players.

Obviously, players' set-ups change regularly, so we've done our best to acquire the most used what's in the bags of the players listed below.

The Spider Tour Range

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Scotty Cameron putters are the most popular within the top 50, the TaylorMade Spider Tour franchise is the most popular range of flat-sticks .

In total, 17 Scotty Cameron putters are in use at the BMW Championship, while 12 TaylorMade and 11 Odyssey putters are present.

The Spider Tour range, though, is by far the most popular and most successful, as it's accumulated 11 victories throughout the 2026 PGA Tour season, including five of the first six events.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

McIlroy and Aaron Rai used the Spider Tour X and V for their Major wins, while Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup were just some of the other notable names to have a Spider model in play for their victories.

Mini Drivers On The Rise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mini drivers continue to grow in popularity, with nine players using them inside the PGA Tour's top 50, which is an increase of two over last year.

This number will change depending on several factors, such as course set-up, but it seems that more players are opting for the club due to the fact it provides excellent distance with more control.

Tommy Fleetwood and Gotterup are among the notables with the mini driver in the bag, specifically TaylorMade models. Si Woo Kim and Min Woo Lee opt for Callaway mini drivers, while Jake Knapp uses a PXG Secret Weapon.

Last year, one in four players used a mini driver at the BMW PGA Championship, with the club proving to be a valuable asset in the modern era.

Hybrid Numbers Continue To Drop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although mini drivers appear to be gaining more popularity, the same can't be said for hybrids, as the number of users has dropped from 10 to nine in 2026.

Our gear writer, Joe Ferguson, alluded to this recently, claiming one of the reasons is down to the larger footprint of 5, 7, and 9-woods, which project the CG further back, creating superior stability and far less volatility at impact.

Looking down the top 50, Cameron Young is the only player in the top 10 with a hybrid in his bag, while the likes of Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia and Alex Noren have the Callaway Apex UW.

That particular model is the most popular hybrid used within the top 50 but, although it blends the mix of a fairway wood and hybrid, many argue it falls more under the former category.

Either way, the number of players using a hybrid continues to deplete among the top-level circuits.

Mixed Iron Sets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Approach play can have a huge impact in the outcome of the tournament and, looking at the figures, 37 players use a mixed set of irons, while 13 have just one set of irons in the bag.

In fact, from our findings, nine players use three different sets of irons, with the reason being the fact that certain irons excel in different ways.

The 3 to 5-irons are the hardest to strike cleanly, so players will use more forgiving models in this area of the bag, while 6-iron to 9-irons require more control and workability.

Generally, you'll find cavity-back clubs in the low-numbered irons, while muscle-back configurations feature in the higher order of the set-up.

Titleist Vokey Wedges And Pro V1 Golf Ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After being the most popular models by some distance in the regular season, the Titleist Vokey and Pro V1 line continue to eclipse their nearest challengers.

A total of 46 Titleist wedges are in play, which is 36 more than its nearest challenger TaylorMade. Out of those Vokey wedges, the oldest is the SM7 used by Sungjae Im, which was released in 2018.

In terms of the golf ball, you'll find 28 players using a Titleist model, which is 21 clear of TaylorMade and Callaway, who have seven players apiece using their TP and Chrome Tour franchises.

Breaking the numbers down further, 11 have the standard Pro V1 in play, while 15 are using the Pro V1x, one the Pro V1x Double Dot and one the Left Dash.

The Qi10 Has Finally Been Overtaken

(Image credit: Future)

We've raved about the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood for some time now given it's arguably one of the most influential golf clubs to grace the sport, claiming six straight men's Majors from The Masters in 2025 to the 2026 PGA Championship.

It's been the yardstick since 2024, but, in 2026, its popularity has been overtaken by the brand new TaylorMade Qi4D, with the latter featuring 14 more times than the former.

Both are still regarded as the best fairway woods money can buy, but in the competition of the most popular, a total of 24 Qi4D models have been put in play compared to 10 Qi10s.

In total, TaylorMade dwarfs the competition when it comes to fairway woods, as it has 48 models present, while Titleist is the nearest competitor with 16.

Surprising Amount Of Low Spin Drivers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the technology in golf, many felt the low-spin driver would become obsolete, due to the fact that other models can still provide a low-spinning nature but with more forgiveness.

However, looking through the top 50, there are a surprising amount of low-spin options on show from TaylorMade, Ping, Callaway and Titleist. These are the best players on the planet who possess the fastest ball speeds, so perhaps it's no surprise.

TaylorMade's LS models are used by five players, while seven Ping LST drivers have been spotted. Callaway's Triple Diamond range is also being used by seven players, while Patrick Cantlay has the Titleist GTS4 in his set-up.

Lack Of Zero Torque And Blade Putters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that blade putters are becoming less common on the professional circuits, but what is surprising is the lack of zero torque models being used the professionals.

Adam Scott is the only player using a zero torque putter, specifically a L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max Prototype, while other players, like Wyndham Clark and Kristoffer Reitan, are using low-torque Ping models.

JJ Spaun claimed the US Open using a zero torque L.A.B. Golf DF3, but switched to a Scotty Cameron midway through the year, meaning just one player inside the top 50 has a zero torque model in the bag.

Blade putter-wise, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Ryan Fox, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Eric Cole and Maverick McNealy are the seven players using one at the BMW Championship.