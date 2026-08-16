Scottie Scheffler Dominates FedEx St. Jude Championship To Scoop Second PGA Tour Win Of 2026

Scottie Scheffler was a man on a mission at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as the American lapped the field with an eight shot victory.

After carding a nine-under 61 on Friday, Scheffler rarely looked challenged over the weekend, as he pulled away over the final round to claim a 21st PGA Tour title of his career.

On Saturday, Scheffler's good friend Sam Burns carded an eight-under 62 to move within two strokes going into the final round and, when Scheffler made a poor start on Sunday, you could be forgiven for thinking it was going to be a close finish.

In fairness to Scheffler, he received a huge slice of bad luck at the par 5 third, as his third shot from the greenside bunker struck a sprinkler and ran into the water on the other side.

Sitting one-over-par for the day through four holes, Scheffler still remained clear as others around him struggled and, when he made back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth, his lead was extended to a mammoth five strokes.

Scheffler and caddie, Ted Scott, celebrate victory on the 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

The scoring was relentless from the World No.1, who then found further birdies at the 11th and 13th to jump to 16-under, a whole seven shots clear of Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im in tied second.

Parring the 14th and 15th, an up-and-down for birdie at the par 5 16th moved Scheffler to 17-under which, with the chasing pack not catching up, meant he held an eight shot lead with just two holes remaining.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Safely navigating the 17th, a near miss for birdie at the last meant Scheffler carded a four-under 66 to remain at 17-under, eight clear of Kim, who carded a two-under 68 at TPC Southwind.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Earning his second PGA Tour win of 2026, as well as his first since The American Express in January, it now means Scheffler has 21 wins on the circuit and extends his advantage in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he sits top in the standings.

Speaking after his dominant victory, the 30-year-old stated: "I've had some close calls this year. It's always challenging, especially when you're paired with one of your best friends.

"Going in to today, I just wanted to execute. I hit a good bunker shot on the third that hit a sprinkler and went in the water. I was like 'when is this going to stop happening?'

"I did a good job of staying in it, though, and was able to relax over the remaining few holes down the stretch."