Scottie Scheffler Dominates FedEx St. Jude Championship To Scoop Second PGA Tour Win Of 2026
The World No.1 dominated the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, cruising to an eight shot victory at TPC Southwind
Scottie Scheffler was a man on a mission at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as the American lapped the field with an eight shot victory.
After carding a nine-under 61 on Friday, Scheffler rarely looked challenged over the weekend, as he pulled away over the final round to claim a 21st PGA Tour title of his career.
On Saturday, Scheffler's good friend Sam Burns carded an eight-under 62 to move within two strokes going into the final round and, when Scheffler made a poor start on Sunday, you could be forgiven for thinking it was going to be a close finish.
In fairness to Scheffler, he received a huge slice of bad luck at the par 5 third, as his third shot from the greenside bunker struck a sprinkler and ran into the water on the other side.
Sitting one-over-par for the day through four holes, Scheffler still remained clear as others around him struggled and, when he made back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth, his lead was extended to a mammoth five strokes.
The scoring was relentless from the World No.1, who then found further birdies at the 11th and 13th to jump to 16-under, a whole seven shots clear of Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im in tied second.
Parring the 14th and 15th, an up-and-down for birdie at the par 5 16th moved Scheffler to 17-under which, with the chasing pack not catching up, meant he held an eight shot lead with just two holes remaining.
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Safely navigating the 17th, a near miss for birdie at the last meant Scheffler carded a four-under 66 to remain at 17-under, eight clear of Kim, who carded a two-under 68 at TPC Southwind.
Earning his second PGA Tour win of 2026, as well as his first since The American Express in January, it now means Scheffler has 21 wins on the circuit and extends his advantage in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he sits top in the standings.
Speaking after his dominant victory, the 30-year-old stated: "I've had some close calls this year. It's always challenging, especially when you're paired with one of your best friends.
"Going in to today, I just wanted to execute. I hit a good bunker shot on the third that hit a sprinkler and went in the water. I was like 'when is this going to stop happening?'
"I did a good job of staying in it, though, and was able to relax over the remaining few holes down the stretch."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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