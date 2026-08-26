What Driver Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Tour Championship

After months of action, the PGA Tour's season comes to an end at the Tour Championship, where 30 players will battle it out for the $40 million tournament purse.

Last year, Tommy Fleetwood claimed his first PGA Tour victory via a three stroke win, with the Englishman taming East Lake Golf Club to produce one of the feel-good stories of the year.

For 2026, Fleetwood returns after finishing ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, with the defending champion one of the headliners in a field that contains Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Like any golf course, to excel at East Lake you need a good all-round game but, interestingly, Fleetwood's victory in 2025 went against the grain in terms of statistics off the tee.

Since 2021, when Patrick Cantlay lifted the coveted title, every player has ranked inside the top five when it comes to Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, with Viktor Hovland and Scheffler leading the statistic for their wins in 2023 and 2024.

When it comes to Fleetwood, though, he bucked the trend with numbers that had him 23rd in the 30-man field.

In fact, over the four rounds in Atlanta, Georgia, the Ryder Cup star lost over a shot off the tee, with the putter saving Fleetwood, as he gained eight shots to rank first in that aspect.

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Fleetwood during the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

But despite that, driving is still a crucial skill to have at East Lake and will play a key role in success at the Tour Championship, which is why we have taken a look at what drivers the world's best will be using off the tee at the final event of the 2026 season.

Check out the table and full breakdown below...

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2026 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Driver Shaft Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi4D Core Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist TSi3 Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Core Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX Cameron Young Titleist GTS3 Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX Si Woo Kim Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Project X HZRDUS Smoke Grey 6.5 TX 70 Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi4D LS Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX Sam Burns Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi4D LS Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X Ludvig Aberg Titleist TSR2 Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi4D Core Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Xander Schauffele Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Qi4D Core Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 Russell Henley Titleist TSi3 Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX Akshay Bhatia Callaway Rogue ST Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZXi RKT LS+ Graphite Design Tour AD FI 8 TX Ryan Gerard Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 X Gary Woodland Cobra OPTM Max K Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X Patrick Cantlay Titleist GTS4 Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX Kristoffer Reitan Ping G440 Max Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX Min Woo Lee Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X JJ Spaun Titleist GT3 Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X Alex Smalley Ping G440 LST Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX Alex Fitzpatrick Ping G440 LST Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Robert MacIntyre Titleist GTS2 Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X Viktor Hovland Ping G440 Max Fujikura Ventus TR Black VeloCore+ 6 X Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX Adam Scott Titleist GT2 Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX Tom Kim Titleist GTS3 Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi RKT LS+ Fujikura Ventus TR Black VeloCore+ 6 TX

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Driver Brand Number Titleist 10 Callaway 6 TaylorMade 6 Ping 5 Srixon 2 Cobra 1

In total, a third of the field will be using Titleist drivers, with the brand not only the most successful during the 2026 PGA Tour season, but also the most popular when it comes to the Tour Championship.

Although 10 Titleist drivers are present, there are a total of seven different heads represented.

The new GTS3 is being used by Cameron Young and Tom Kim, the GT3 by Ryan Gerard and JJ Spaun, while the TSi3, which was released in 2020, is in the bag of Matt Fitzpatrick and Russell Henley.

Rounding out the remaining Titleist drivers are the GTS2, GTS4, GT2 and the TSR2.

Young recently put in the GTS3 driver at the BMW Championship last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade and Callaway have six players using its drivers each, with the Qi4D Core and the LS the two TaylorMade drivers of choice for the PGA Tour's top 30.

Callaway, interestingly, have four different heads in play, ranging from the brand new Quantum Triple Diamond, all the way to the Rogue ST, which Akshay Bhatia has had in his set-up since 2022.

Ping's G440 LST and Max models are used by five players, while Srixon's ZXi RKT LS+ is in the bag of two players - Hideki Matsuyama and Ryan Fox.

Cobra rounds out the last brand represented in East Lake, as Gary Woodland wields the Cobra OPTM Max K.

What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2026 Tour Championship?

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist may be the most popular brand, but it's the TaylorMade Qi4D Core that is the most popular model, as Scheffler, McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Jacob Bridgeman use the driver.

Callaway's Quantum Triple Diamond is used by three players, while the Ping G440 LST is also used by the same number.