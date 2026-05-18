Has This Dominant, Major-Winning Fairway Wood Officially Cemented Its Claim As The Best Of All Time?

A stunning back nine performance handed Aaron Rai his first Major title, with the Englishman claiming the Wanamaker Trophy by three strokes.

Possessing one of the more unique club set-ups on the professional circuit, a TaylorMade M6 driver from 2019 played a big part in the win, as did his TaylorMade Qi10 fairway woods, which are quickly earning their place in golf equipment history.

Not only were they a key part in Rai's victory, but the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood has now been involved in the last six men's Major wins, with Rory McIlroy, JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler using them for their successes.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, the last time a Qi10 fairway wood wasn't in a Major winner's golf bag was Xander Schauffele at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, as the American used a full Callaway bag.

Starting the Qi10 trend at the 2025 Masters, McIlroy used a Qi10 3-wood and 5-wood for his maiden Green Jacket, while Scheffler had a Qi10 3-wood and Qi35 7-wood in-play to earn his PGA Championship victory in 2025.

Another 3-wood and 5-wood configuration could be found in Spaun's set-up at the US Open, while Scheffler had just the one Qi10 in the bag for his Open Championship win in July 2025.

Moving to 2026, McIlroy had been using the Qi4D range in the woods, but changed the 3-wood from that model to the Qi10 at Augusta National, with the move proving to be a good one as he went back-to-back in Georgia.

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Rounding out the sixth and final win is Rai, who had a Qi10 3-wood and 5-wood set-up for his win in Philadelphia, using them regularly to win his maiden Major title.

You may wonder, why is the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood still so popular, given that it was released in 2024 and that two iterations have been and gone since then.

Well, it's down to the all-round performance that blends the distance of the Tour version, but the forgiveness of the Max, whereby it will suit the majority of golfers.

Technology-wise, it has a Thru-Slot Speed-Pocket to create fast ball speeds and a powerful thud through impact. There's also the V-Steel sole technology, which continues to offer golfers a smooth feeling through impact and the best turf interaction possible.

Combine this with its premium, no-nonsense looks, and silver and blue tones, and the aesthetics match the performance perfectly, providing the all-round package.

Scheffler used the Qi10 for his 2024 Masters win, highlighting the first Major victory for the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the Majors where it's performed either.

In 2025, the Qi10 featured in 19 PGA Tour titles, with TaylorMade amassing a 50% win rate that also included three different Qi10 models (standard, Tour and HL), as well as the Qi35, Stealth 2, Sim2 Max, Sim Ti and the M6.

Going forward into 2026, the US Open and Open Championship remain and, if the Qi10 were to be involved and win again, that would be two straight years of complete major dominance.

There have been lots of famous golf club franchises in the past, such as Callaway's Big Bertha and Ping's Anser putter.

However, in terms of one single golf club model, the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood now has be up there as one of the most successful golf clubs of all time.