The 4 Little-Known Titleist Golf Balls That Are In Play At The 2026 Open Championship

A golf ball is one of the most important, but often overlooked, part of any amateur's game.

Getting the correct golf ball in your set-up can save you shots on the course, which is why the professionals take it so seriously and are always looking for that key edge.

In fact, brands sometimes build models that only Tour players have access to, as we found out when we spoke to Titleist during The 154th Open Championship.

Known for producing some of the best golf balls money can buy, it's not just the usual Titleist Pro V1 and V1x that you will find being used at Royal Birkdale.

Speaking to Titleist's PR and Content Manager James Savage, he revealed that some players are using the brand's Custom Performance Options, specifically four models only available for the world's best.

The golf balls in question are the Titleist Pro V1 Plus, Pro V1 Star, Pro V1 Dot and Pro V1x Double Dot, with the latter earning multiple accolades on the PGA Tour, including The Players Championship.

In an interview with Golf Monthly, Savage stated: "Around 90% of the field will be in the 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We do have some guys that would be in prior generation models, but we're not looking to make them change unless they can see noticeable performance benefits.

"We then have a few different golf balls, what we call Custom Performance Options. For example, the Double Dot is used by Cameron Young and Joe Dean.

"These are designed for specific performance needs, so if players want to find their optimal spin.

"Only two players in The Open field are using the Double Dot, but we will take that, as it might be something that we would learn to then put into the next generation of Pro V1."

Young swapped to the Pro V1x Double Dot in August 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, the four Tour-only models are specialized pieces of equipment, and all cater to a variety of players' needs when in competition play.

The Pro V1x Plus, for example, provides more spin than that of the standard Pro V1x, while the Pro V1 Dot possesses a lower trajectory and spin than the standard Pro V1.

If players want the low trajectory but higher spin, however, then the Pro V1 Star fits the bill nicely, as its designed to do just that.

"Again, a very small number of players would use that ball, but there are just some guys that have particular performance needs," explains Savage.

"It’s (the models) not going to suit a lot of golfers, but it's a good testing ground for us as we can get the feedback from these players."

The Pro V1 Star and Pro V1x Plus boxes (Image credit: Future)

This is proven by the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash, which hit retailers at the beginning of this year after being released as a Custom Performance Option back in 2018.

Used by Andy Ogletree to claim the 2019 US Amateur, Bryson DeChambeau had the Left Dash in-play for his US Open victory at Pinehurst No.2 in 2024.

Obviously, Titleist felt like the Left Dash would benefit a number of golfers, which is why it was released to the public.

Time will tell as to whether the four Tour-only models will follow that trend, but given the action at The Open Championship, Titleist isn't afraid to ramp up its testing to produce of the best golf balls on the market.