Brooks Koepka Makes Notable Equipment Change At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The five-time Major winner has swapped out his 2017 TaylorMade M2 fairway wood for an R7 Quad mini driver, with the move helping Koepka jump into contention on Scotland's East coast
Brooks Koepka has admitted in the past that he doesn't like to change his equipment but, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he appears to have done just that.
Famed for using two clubs that are a decade old, the Nike Vapor Fly Pro utility iron and the TaylorMade M2 fairway wood, it's the latter that has been taken out of the bag on the East coast of Scotland, and it has been replaced by a TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver.
Currently, it's unclear as to whether the move to the mini driver is a permanent one, but it appears the same Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft has remained in the new club.
Previously, the TaylorMade M2 was a 3HL model that possessed 16.5° of loft, with the new R7 Quad appearing to have 13.5° of loft, the standard set-up for the best mini drivers.
Using it at St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, the mini driver has been struck a number of times at the venues, with it the only new addition to Koepka's set-up.
Interestingly, according to Inside Tour Golf, there are 49 mini drivers in-play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with 29.2% of the field implementing one to the set-up.
This is a record amount for a tournament, with the popularity of the club only increasing throughout the last few years.
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In terms of the event taking place in Scotland, Koepka is eight-under after the first two rounds, as the five-time Major winner took on Carnoustie and Kingsbarns on Thursday and Friday.
Three back of leader, Casey Jarvis, Koepka would become the first ever American to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship if he were to get over the line on Sunday.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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