Brooks Koepka Makes Notable Equipment Change At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Brooks Koepka has admitted in the past that he doesn't like to change his equipment but, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he appears to have done just that.

Famed for using two clubs that are a decade old, the Nike Vapor Fly Pro utility iron and the TaylorMade M2 fairway wood, it's the latter that has been taken out of the bag on the East coast of Scotland, and it has been replaced by a TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver.

Koepka using the TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver during his first round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, it's unclear as to whether the move to the mini driver is a permanent one, but it appears the same Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft has remained in the new club.

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Previously, the TaylorMade M2 was a 3HL model that possessed 16.5° of loft, with the new R7 Quad appearing to have 13.5° of loft, the standard set-up for the best mini drivers.

Using it at St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, the mini driver has been struck a number of times at the venues, with it the only new addition to Koepka's set-up.

The TaylorMade M2 Tour Koepka had in the bag before his mini driver switch (Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, according to Inside Tour Golf, there are 49 mini drivers in-play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with 29.2% of the field implementing one to the set-up.

This is a record amount for a tournament, with the popularity of the club only increasing throughout the last few years.

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In terms of the event taking place in Scotland, Koepka is eight-under after the first two rounds, as the five-time Major winner took on Carnoustie and Kingsbarns on Thursday and Friday.

Three back of leader, Casey Jarvis, Koepka would become the first ever American to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship if he were to get over the line on Sunday.