How Many Points Every Player Scored At The 2026 Presidents Cup
An epic comeback from the US team helped Brandt Snedeker's side claim an 11th consecutive Presidents Cup at Medinah - here's who scored the vital points
The 2026 Presidents Cup turned out to be a far more entertaining contest than most imagined.
At the start of the week at Medinah, the question didn't seem to be about who would win the title, but how comfortably the US would ease to victory.
Yet, thanks to a stunning effort from the Internationals - including a 5-0 whitewash of the hosts in the Friday foursomes session - it didn't go anything like that.
Instead, the outcome was very much in the balance until well into the concluding singles session on Sunday when the hosts pulled away.
Nevertheless, it was ultimately the Americans who reigned supreme 17-13 thanks to some clutch play from the likes of Jackson Koivun, Chris Gotterup and Scottie Scheffler in conjunction with some deeply disappointing golf from the visitors.
In the end, Jacob Bridgeman enjoyed the honor of knocking in the winning putt as one of nine outright singles victories for US team members.
So how did that affect the scoring totals for each individual player?
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Well, remarkably, there was only one player across both teams who escaped from the week without suffering a loss - and he was the youngest player, too.
Former Auburn University star Koivun didn't compete in a foursomes match but won and tied his four ball contests before producing a nerveless finale in his victory over Si Woo Kim - one of the Internationals' top players.
That helped the 21-year-old score 2.5 points from three matches, though he wasn't the top scorer in his team and certainly not in the contest as whole.
Three players on the US team managed three points - Gotterup, Scheffler and Cameron Young leading the way - but each was a full point behind the Internationals' Tom Kim.
The South Korean, who headed immediately for Japan to take part in the Asian Games and missed the US celebrations, scored four points from five outings - only losing in the Saturday afternoon foursomes.
On the flip side, Russell Henley was winless across the week and only managed his first half-point on Sunday while Nico Echavarria failed to score at all thanks to two defeats.
Below is the full breakdown of each player's record and total points haul during the 2026 Presidents Cup as the US Team won 17-13 at Medinah.
2026 Presidents Cup Individual Points Totals
*win-loss-tie
US TEAM
|
Player
|
Foursomes
|
Four Ball
|
Singles
|
Total
|
Chris Gotterup
|
1-0-0
|
1-1-0
|
1-0-0
|
3
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
0-1-0
|
2-0-0
|
1-0-0
|
3
|
Cameron Young
|
1-1-0
|
1-1-0
|
1-0-0
|
3
|
Jackson Koivun
|
0-0-0
|
1-0-1
|
1-0-0
|
2.5
|
Justin Thomas
|
0-1-0
|
1-0-1
|
1-0-0
|
2.5
|
Sam Burns
|
0-2-0
|
2-0-0
|
0-1-0
|
2
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
1-1-0
|
0-1-0
|
1-0-0
|
2
|
Collin Morikawa
|
0-1-0
|
1-1-0
|
1-0-0
|
2
|
Xander Schauffele
|
1-1-0
|
0-1-0
|
1-0-0
|
2
|
Jacob Bridgeman
|
0-2-0
|
0-0-0
|
1-0-0
|
1
|
Wyndham Clark
|
0-2-0
|
1-1-0
|
0-1-0
|
1
|
Russell Henley
|
0-2-0
|
0-0-0
|
0-0-1
|
0.5
INTERNATIONAL TEAM
|
Player
|
Foursomes
|
Four Ball
|
Singles
|
Total
|
Tom Kim
|
1–1–0
|
2-0-0
|
1-0-0
|
4
|
Si Woo Kim
|
1–1–0
|
2-0-0
|
0-1-0
|
3
|
Sungjae Im
|
1–1–0
|
0-1-1
|
1-0-0
|
2.5
|
Min Woo Lee
|
2–0–0
|
0-1-1
|
0-1-0
|
2.5
|
Nick Taylor
|
2–0–0
|
0-1-0
|
0-0-1
|
2.5
|
Corey Conners
|
2–0–0
|
0–2–0
|
0-1-0
|
2
|
Ryan Fox
|
2–0–0
|
0-1-0
|
0-1-0
|
2
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
1–0–0
|
1–1–0
|
0-1-0
|
2
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
1–0–0
|
0-0-0
|
0-1-0
|
1
|
Ryo Hisatsune
|
0–0–0
|
1–1–0
|
0-1-0
|
1
|
Adam Scott
|
1–1–0
|
0-1-0
|
0-1-0
|
1
|
Nico Echavarria
|
0–0–0
|
0-1-0
|
0-1-0
|
0
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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