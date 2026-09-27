Tour Winner Disqualified After Lost Golf Ball Incident
MJ Maguire was disqualified from the Mercuries Taiwan Masters after he played his golf ball that was found outside the three-minute search window
Throughout this season, we have seen a few professional golfers disqualified in various bizarre ways, with another incident occurring on the Asian Tour this week.
Taking place at Taiwan Golf and Country Club, the Mercuries Taiwan Masters was won by Chien-Yao Hung, but it was a disqualification of an Asian Tour winner that caught the eye during the event.
MJ Maguire, who claimed victory at the Black Mountain Championship in 2024, had carded a one-under-par 71 opening round on Thursday to sit inside the top 20, four back of then leader Kevin Yuan.
However, after the completion of his round, the American was disqualified from the $1.2 million event, with the reason at the time unclear.
Now though, after contacting the Asian Tour, Golf Monthly can confirm the reason was down to an issue at the par 4 ninth, with a spokesperson from the circuit releasing a statement on the matter.
It read: "MJ Maguire played his tee shot on the 9th hole, a par-four, with the ball coming to rest in the rough on the right side of the hole.
"The player, his caddie, a fellow competitor and the ball spotter searched for the ball. After a period of searching, Maguire proceeded back towards the teeing area to play another ball under the stroke-and-distance procedure for a ball that he believed had been lost.
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"While Maguire was returning to the teeing area, a spectator found a ball believed to be his original ball. The ball spotter then went to inform Maguire that a ball had been found.
"Maguire subsequently stated that he believed the three-minute search period had not yet expired and, on that basis, he decided to continue play with the original ball.
"The Committee subsequently considered the available evidence, including the accounts of the players in the group and other relevant witnesses.
"Based on that evidence, the Committee determined that more than three minutes had elapsed from the time the search had begun to the time the ball was found.
"Under Rule 18.2a, a ball is lost if it is not found within three minutes after the player or his or her caddie begins to search for it. Accordingly, when the ball was found, the original ball was already lost and was no longer in play.
"Maguire therefore played a wrong ball when he subsequently made a stroke at the ball that had been found.
"Under Rule 6.3c, this resulted in the general penalty of two strokes, and the player was required to correct the mistake before making a stroke to begin the next hole.
"Maguire did not correct the mistake before making a stroke from the teeing area of the 10th hole. As the mistake was not corrected within the time allowed under Rule 6.3c(1), the player was disqualified.
"The Committee’s decision was based on the determination that the three-minute search period had expired before the ball was found.
"This determination was made after considering the available evidence and did not depend on any finding that the player had intended to breach the Rules."
After he was disqualified, the former Korn Ferry Tour player now sits 72nd in the Asian Tour's Order of Merit, with his best result in 10 tournaments being a T15th at the IGPL Bharath Classic.
In terms of the overall result of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, it was Hung who claimed his maiden Asian Tour victory in front of his home fans, earning his first title in 181 starts.
Holding off Wade Ormsby by a single stroke, a birdie at the 72nd hole proved to be the critical blow for the Chinese Taipei player, who moves to sixth in the circuit's Order of Merit.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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