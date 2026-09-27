Tour Winner Disqualified After Lost Golf Ball Incident

Throughout this season, we have seen a few professional golfers disqualified in various bizarre ways, with another incident occurring on the Asian Tour this week.

Taking place at Taiwan Golf and Country Club, the Mercuries Taiwan Masters was won by Chien-Yao Hung, but it was a disqualification of an Asian Tour winner that caught the eye during the event.

MJ Maguire, who claimed victory at the Black Mountain Championship in 2024, had carded a one-under-par 71 opening round on Thursday to sit inside the top 20, four back of then leader Kevin Yuan.

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However, after the completion of his round, the American was disqualified from the $1.2 million event, with the reason at the time unclear.

Now though, after contacting the Asian Tour, Golf Monthly can confirm the reason was down to an issue at the par 4 ninth, with a spokesperson from the circuit releasing a statement on the matter.

Maguire has enjoyed a fine few seasons on the Asian Tour since earning his card in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It read: "MJ Maguire played his tee shot on the 9th hole, a par-four, with the ball coming to rest in the rough on the right side of the hole.

"The player, his caddie, a fellow competitor and the ball spotter searched for the ball. After a period of searching, Maguire proceeded back towards the teeing area to play another ball under the stroke-and-distance procedure for a ball that he believed had been lost.

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"While Maguire was returning to the teeing area, a spectator found a ball believed to be his original ball. The ball spotter then went to inform Maguire that a ball had been found.

"Maguire subsequently stated that he believed the three-minute search period had not yet expired and, on that basis, he decided to continue play with the original ball.

"The Committee subsequently considered the available evidence, including the accounts of the players in the group and other relevant witnesses.

"Based on that evidence, the Committee determined that more than three minutes had elapsed from the time the search had begun to the time the ball was found.

Maguire's sole win on the Asian Tour came at the 2024 Black Mountain Championship (Image credit: Asian Tour)

"Under Rule 18.2a, a ball is lost if it is not found within three minutes after the player or his or her caddie begins to search for it. Accordingly, when the ball was found, the original ball was already lost and was no longer in play.

"Maguire therefore played a wrong ball when he subsequently made a stroke at the ball that had been found.

"Under Rule 6.3c, this resulted in the general penalty of two strokes, and the player was required to correct the mistake before making a stroke to begin the next hole.

"Maguire did not correct the mistake before making a stroke from the teeing area of the 10th hole. As the mistake was not corrected within the time allowed under Rule 6.3c(1), the player was disqualified.

"The Committee’s decision was based on the determination that the three-minute search period had expired before the ball was found.

"This determination was made after considering the available evidence and did not depend on any finding that the player had intended to breach the Rules."

Golfers have just three minutes to search for a lost golf ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

After he was disqualified, the former Korn Ferry Tour player now sits 72nd in the Asian Tour's Order of Merit, with his best result in 10 tournaments being a T15th at the IGPL Bharath Classic.

In terms of the overall result of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, it was Hung who claimed his maiden Asian Tour victory in front of his home fans, earning his first title in 181 starts.

Holding off Wade Ormsby by a single stroke, a birdie at the 72nd hole proved to be the critical blow for the Chinese Taipei player, who moves to sixth in the circuit's Order of Merit.