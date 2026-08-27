What Iron Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Tour Championship

The Tour Championship marks the culmination of the 2026 PGA Tour season and, at East Lake, there's a lot to play for.

Just 30 names will tee it up at the $40 million event, with Tommy Fleetwood looking to replicate his success from 2025, where he earned a three-stroke victory over Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay.

Prior to the first tee shot being struck, we crunched the numbers to find out what drivers all 30 players will be using in Atlanta, Georgia and, with multiple brands present, we were interested to find out what irons will be in play for the world's best at the finale.

A mix of brand staffers and equipment-free agents have made the Tour Championship, so check out the full breakdown below...

Every Iron Players Are Using At The 2026 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Irons Shaft Scottie Scheffler Srixon ZU85 (4) TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Matt Fitzpatrick Ping i210 (3-4) Ping S55 (5-PW) Project X LZ 6.5 Wyndham Clark Titleist T200 (3-5) Titleist T100 (6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Cameron Young Titleist T200 (4) Titleist T100 (5) Titleist 631.CY Prototype (6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Si Woo Kim Callaway X Forged (4) Callaway Apex MB (5-PW) KBS Tour V 125 Chris Gotterup Bridgestone Tour B 220 MB (4-9) KBS C-Taper 130 X Collin Morikawa TaylorMade PDHY (4) TaylorMade P7CB (5-6) TaylorMade P730 (7-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Sam Burns Callaway X Forged UT (3) Callaway Apex MB (4-PW) Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X (3) Project X 6.5 (4-PW) Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade GAPR Lo (4) TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) Project X Rifle 6.5 Ludvig Aberg Titleist T350 (4) Titleist T100 (5-9) KBS Tour 130 X Rory McIlroy TaylorMade P760 (4) TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) Project X 7.0 Xander Schauffele Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade TP UDI (4) TaylorMade P770 (5) TaylorMade P7CB (6-PW) Project X 6.5 Russell Henley Titleist T250 (4) Titleist T100 (5-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Akshay Bhatia Callaway X Forged UT (4) Callaway Apex TCB Raw (5-PW) KBS $-Taper 125 S+ Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZX Mk II (3) Srixon Z-Forged (4-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Ryan Gerard Titleist T200 (4) Titleist T100 (5-9) Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX (4) KBS C-Taper 125 S+ (5-9) Gary Woodland Wilson Staff Model Utility (3) Cobra King Tour (4-5) Cobra King MB (6-PW) KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X Patrick Cantlay Titleist T200 (4) Titleist 718 AP2 (5-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Kristoffer Reitan Ping Blueprint S (4-9) KBS Tour X Min Woo Lee Callaway Apex UT (3) Callaway X Forged (4) Callaway Apex MB Raw (5-PW) Nippon NS Pro Modus3 GOST Prototype Hybrid 09 X (3) Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 125 X (4-PW) JJ Spaun Srixon ZXi5 (4) Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Alex Smalley Ping i240 (4-5) Ping Blueprint S (6-PW) Nippon NS Modus3 Tour130 X Alex Fitzpatrick Titleist T100 (5-9) NS Pro Modus 3 Tour Robert MacIntyre Titleist 620 CB (4-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Viktor Hovland Ping i210 (4-PW) KBS Tour-V 120 X Justin Rose McLaren Series 3 (4-5) McLaren Series 1 (6-PW) KBS C-Taper 125 S+ Adam Scott Titleist T250 (3) Callaway Apex MB (5-PW) Graphite Design Tour AD VF 105 X (3) Project X LZ (5-PW) Tom Kim Titleist T200 (2) Titleist T100 (4-9) Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X (2) Project X 6.0 (4-9) Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi5+ (3) Srixon ZXi5 (4-5) Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW) Ventus HB Blue VeloCore+ 10 X (3) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Driver Brand Number Titleist 18 Callaway 11 TaylorMade 11 Srixon 8 Ping 6 Cobra 2 McLaren 2 Bridgestone 1 Wilson 1

Leading the way is Titleist, which has seven different sets of irons in play among 18 different bags.

As expected, players will often use more forgiving options at the top-end of the set-up, with the T350, T250 and T200 present within the bags of Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg and Adam Scott.

At the lower-end, you'll find more muscle back designs that, although not as forgiving, provide more control and workability in the scoring section.

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A total of seven players have Titleist T100 irons in play, while Cameron Young, for example, has his own prototype set of 631.CY irons, which were custom made to his specs.

Young using his prototype set of Titleist 631.CY irons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of custom models, Rory McIlroy has a set of TaylorMade Rors Protos, with TaylorMade sitting alongside Callaway in terms of featuring in 11 bags apiece.

In total, there are nine different sets of TaylorMade irons in the 11 bags, with five different P Series models - P7TW, P7CB, P730, P760 and P770 - present among the set-ups.

It's not just new models that feature either, as Jacob Bridgeman has a decade-old TP UDI in play, which was used during his Genesis Invitational victory back in February.

Callaway, meanwhile, has seven different sets of irons in the bags of the PGA Tour's best, with the make-up being either Apex or X Forged models.

X Forged can be found at the top order of the bags, while the Apex, such as the MB and TCB, will be found towards the lower order where control and workability is needed.

Bridgeman's TaylorMade TP UDI possesses lashings of lead tape (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not far behind TaylorMade and Callaway is Srixon, which is part of eight different golf bags, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's, who has a Srixon ZU85 that dates back to 2018.

Ping has a respectable six in play, with four different sets that range from the brand new i240, all the way to the Ping S55 in Matt Fitzpatrick's bag, a set that is over 13-years-old.

Arguably, the biggest gear story of the year involved Justin Rose and his move to McLaren Golf.

The US Open winner signed with the Formula 1 brand at the end of April, with Rose helping to develop the new irons, which are called the Series 1 and Series 3.

Since moving to the company, he registered a top 10 at the PGA Championship, as well as four other top 25s, including a T11th at the US Open and a T12th at the Memorial Tournament.

Rose changed to McLaren irons at the end of April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the remaining brands is Cobra, with Gary Woodland using the King Tour and King MB in his set-up. The American also has a Wilson Staff Model Utility 3-iron.

Chris Gotterup, who has three wins in 2026, is the only player using Bridgestone irons, specifically a set of Tour B 220 MB.