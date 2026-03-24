Watch Rory McIlroy Defend His Masters Title With Our Exclusive 77% Off NordVPN Deal And Get A Bonus Amazon Voucher Worth $50
If you're a golf streaming subscriber heading abroad, you won't want to miss the Masters, and the only way to enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the first Major of the year is by using a VPN
Conor Keenan
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The 2026 Masters is just a few weeks away, with defending champion Rory McIlroy and the leading players from around the globe teeing off on April 9 at the hallowed grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
The Masters has a purse of over $20,000,000, with the winner walking off with $3,600,000, the Green jacket, and a place in golfing immortality.
If you're a frequent traveller, whether that's for work or a holiday, the only way you can secure uninterrupted coverage of the Masters and all your golf streaming services is by using a VPN.
Here at Golf Monthly, we have an exclusive VPN deal with NordVPN, and right now, you can secure this award-winning service with massive savings of up to 77% off. To sweeten the deal further, when you sign up for a two-year contract, you'll get an Amazon Gift Card of up to $50, and four months extra for free.
Save up to 77% when you sign up for NordVPN, and get an Amazon Gift Card up to $50.
NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and is fantastic value at just $6.33 per month for the Prime Plan, which comes with an incredible bonus of a Free $50 Amazon Gift Card. There are other options to choose from at NordVPN with discounts up to 77%, but the Prime Plan has 74% off, and offers the biggest value Amazon Gift Card.
Check out the best NordVPN packages for you.
Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as NordVPN means geo-blocking is not an issue when overseas, so you can access your regular streaming services wherever you are in the world. That means being able to watch the Masters but secure your coverage for the rest of the 2026 season, and all the biggest tournaments, including the PGA Championship in May, the US Open in June and the Open Championship in July.
Elsewhere, following the 2026 Presidents Cup sees the US look to save face after losing on home soil in the Ryder Cup as they take on an International team at the Medinah Country Club. Not to be left out, the women of Europe and the US will also go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.
Men's Major Golf Events 2026
- Masters Tournament, April 9-12
- PGA Championship, May 14–17
- US Open, June 18–21
- Open Championship, July 16–19
- Presidents Cup, September 25-27
Women's Major Golf Events 2026
- Chevron Championship, April 23-26
- U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, June 25-28
- The Amundi Evian Championship, July 9-12
- AIG Women's Open, July 30-August 2
- Solheim Cup, September 11-13
A trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your streaming viewing, and also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.