Watch Rory McIlroy Defend His Masters Title With Our Exclusive 77% Off NordVPN Deal And Get A Bonus Amazon Voucher Worth $50

The 2026 Masters is just a few weeks away, with defending champion Rory McIlroy and the leading players from around the globe teeing off on April 9 at the hallowed grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The Masters has a purse of over $20,000,000, with the winner walking off with $3,600,000, the Green jacket, and a place in golfing immortality.

If you're a frequent traveller, whether that's for work or a holiday, the only way you can secure uninterrupted coverage of the Masters and all your golf streaming services is by using a VPN.

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Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as NordVPN means geo-blocking is not an issue when overseas, so you can access your regular streaming services wherever you are in the world. That means being able to watch the Masters but secure your coverage for the rest of the 2026 season, and all the biggest tournaments, including the PGA Championship in May, the US Open in June and the Open Championship in July.

Elsewhere, following the 2026 Presidents Cup sees the US look to save face after losing on home soil in the Ryder Cup as they take on an International team at the Medinah Country Club. Not to be left out, the women of Europe and the US will also go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.

Men's Major Golf Events 2026

Masters Tournament , April 9-12

, April 9-12 PGA Championship , May 14–17

, May 14–17 US Open , June 18–21

, June 18–21 Open Championship , July 16–19

, July 16–19 Presidents Cup, September 25-27

Rory McIlroy will defend his Masters title next month at Augusta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Major Golf Events 2026

Chevron Championship , April 23-26

, April 23-26 U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7

June 4-7 KPMG Women's PGA Championship , June 25-28

, June 25-28 The Amundi Evian Championship , July 9-12

, July 9-12 AIG Women's Open , July 30-August 2

, July 30-August 2 Solheim Cup, September 11-13

Can World No.1 Nelly Korda add to her tally of two majors? (Image credit: Getty Images)

A trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your streaming viewing, and also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.