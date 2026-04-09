How To Get Masters 2027 Tickets

There are many reasons why there is always a clamour for Masters tickets each year, and not just because it's one of the world's most famous sporting events.

Another reason is tickets are generally priced reasonably, at least in comparison to other big events.

Meanwhile, a visit to The Masters also tends to offer a far more refined experience than at many other tournaments.

For example, there's no running allowed, while you won't get away with using a cell phone, either. Another big factor is that, unlike many sporting events, the emphasis isn't on packing in as many people as possible.

On the contrary, it is thought only around 40,000 pass through the gates during the tournament rounds, leaving plenty of breathing space for those fortunate enough to attend Augusta National.

Of course, that means there's a trade-off: tickets are not exactly easy to come by, with demand outstripping supply by some distance.

Indeed, is is estimated the chances of securing a ticket for a tournament day are around one in 200, but as the saying goes, you've got to be in it to win it. So, how exactly can you get hold of tickets for the 2027 edition?

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How To Apply For 2027 Masters Tickets

Firstly, a word of caution: while you might be tempted to secure tickets via a third party, the strongly recommended route is to use the official application process because, as made clear on the Masters website: "Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters tickets.

"The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the tournament."

Be careful how you go about buying Masters tickets (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters uses a lottery system to allocate tickets, and, even though you can't apply for next year's event yet, you can set things up now to make the process smoother when the time comes.

This year, you can apply between June 1st and June 20th. Previous applicants should already have an account, but if you're new to the process, you can create one ahead of time at tickets.masters.com.

Whenever you choose to do it, it is essential you set up an account at some stage because you can't apply for tickets without one. If you're not ready to create an account immediately, you can set a reminder to ensure you do it ahead of time.

The good news is, setting up your account is very simple - just enter a few mandatory fields, and you’re ready to apply when the lottery opens.

Email confirmation from tickets@email.augustanational.com should then come through promptly, although this is just a summary of your application (check your spam folder if it doesn't). After that, it's a case of waiting... and hoping.

If you're successful, you'll find out in July with payments open from late that month.

A final word of warning. If it's like previous years, the lucky ones will have about three weeks to pay. Whatever you do, don't forget. We haven't heard of Augusta National granting extensions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alternative Ways To Experience The Masters

For those unsuccessful in the ballot - which is the majority - many golf fans instead turn to official travel experiences and hospitality packages.

Augusta experiences typically include tournament access, hosted hospitality, guest speakers and opportunities to play local courses during Masters week, giving fans a more curated way to experience one of sport’s most iconic events.

Your Golf Travel has also linked golf holidays to the Masters outcome, with Rory McIlroy’s win last year unlocking more than £1 million in free golf holidays and benefiting more than 1,600 golfers who visited 19 countries.

With anticipation building around a potential back-to-back victory, Your Golf Travel brought the campaign back (although it has now closed), allowing its customers to share in the drama again thanks to the golf travel operator’s “Back-to-Back Payback” campaign - adding another layer of excitement to one of the most-watched weeks in the golfing calendar.

For many fans unable to secure tickets via the lottery, these experiences provide an increasingly viable route to being part of Masters week.