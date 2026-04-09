How To Get Masters 2027 Tickets
Tickets for Augusta National are among the most sought-after in sport, but here's how you can apply for a chance to get tickets for the 2027 Masters
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There are many reasons why there is always a clamour for Masters tickets each year, and not just because it's one of the world's most famous sporting events.
Another reason is tickets are generally priced reasonably, at least in comparison to other big events.
Meanwhile, a visit to The Masters also tends to offer a far more refined experience than at many other tournaments.
For example, there's no running allowed, while you won't get away with using a cell phone, either. Another big factor is that, unlike many sporting events, the emphasis isn't on packing in as many people as possible.
On the contrary, it is thought only around 40,000 pass through the gates during the tournament rounds, leaving plenty of breathing space for those fortunate enough to attend Augusta National.
Of course, that means there's a trade-off: tickets are not exactly easy to come by, with demand outstripping supply by some distance.
Indeed, is is estimated the chances of securing a ticket for a tournament day are around one in 200, but as the saying goes, you've got to be in it to win it. So, how exactly can you get hold of tickets for the 2027 edition?
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How To Apply For 2027 Masters Tickets
Firstly, a word of caution: while you might be tempted to secure tickets via a third party, the strongly recommended route is to use the official application process because, as made clear on the Masters website: "Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters tickets.
"The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the tournament."
The Masters uses a lottery system to allocate tickets, and, even though you can't apply for next year's event yet, you can set things up now to make the process smoother when the time comes.
This year, you can apply between June 1st and June 20th. Previous applicants should already have an account, but if you're new to the process, you can create one ahead of time at tickets.masters.com.
Whenever you choose to do it, it is essential you set up an account at some stage because you can't apply for tickets without one. If you're not ready to create an account immediately, you can set a reminder to ensure you do it ahead of time.
The good news is, setting up your account is very simple - just enter a few mandatory fields, and you’re ready to apply when the lottery opens.
Email confirmation from tickets@email.augustanational.com should then come through promptly, although this is just a summary of your application (check your spam folder if it doesn't). After that, it's a case of waiting... and hoping.
If you're successful, you'll find out in July with payments open from late that month.
A final word of warning. If it's like previous years, the lucky ones will have about three weeks to pay. Whatever you do, don't forget. We haven't heard of Augusta National granting extensions.
Alternative Ways To Experience The Masters
For those unsuccessful in the ballot - which is the majority - many golf fans instead turn to official travel experiences and hospitality packages.
Augusta experiences typically include tournament access, hosted hospitality, guest speakers and opportunities to play local courses during Masters week, giving fans a more curated way to experience one of sport’s most iconic events.
Your Golf Travel has also linked golf holidays to the Masters outcome, with Rory McIlroy’s win last year unlocking more than £1 million in free golf holidays and benefiting more than 1,600 golfers who visited 19 countries.
With anticipation building around a potential back-to-back victory, Your Golf Travel brought the campaign back (although it has now closed), allowing its customers to share in the drama again thanks to the golf travel operator’s “Back-to-Back Payback” campaign - adding another layer of excitement to one of the most-watched weeks in the golfing calendar.
For many fans unable to secure tickets via the lottery, these experiences provide an increasingly viable route to being part of Masters week.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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