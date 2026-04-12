The Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2026

A Green Jacket is potentially the most significant reward in the game. It gives the holder access to one of the most exclusive golf clubs on earth and etches their name into the history books forever.

Not only that, winning one ensures a tee time at The Masters for as long as they so choose. It might be green, but the jacket represents a golden opportunity.

And that's the prize everyone who made the cut at The Masters in 2026 is truly chasing.

But the money on offer at Augusta National this year will certainly catch the eye, too.

Back in 2016, there was $10 million on the line and Danny Willett took home $1.8 million. Fast forward 10 years and the total payout and winner's check have more than doubled.

Danny Willett banked $1.8 million after winning The Masters in 2016

Exceeding the $21 million last year, the overall prize money payout at The Masters in 2026 is a staggering $22.5 million. That makes it one of the most lucrative tournaments in the sport, but not quite the richest.

Meanwhile, the winner will take home an incredible $4.5 million, which is the same as at The Players Championship and half a million more than LIV Golf puts up for its individual victor at each event.

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However, plenty of different factors reduce how much pro golfers really earn, so whoever Rory McIlroy slips a Green Jacket on to will see far less than the aforementioned figure.

Remarkably, the runner-up at The Masters this year will collect a check for just under $2.5 million while even third and fourth place - should they finish without company - may scoop in excess of seven figures.

Going a little further down the list, everyone who finishes the week inside the top-40 could clinch a payout of over $100,000.

The riches don't stop there, either. Even those professionals who missed the cut will take away a consolation prize of $25,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for every position at The Masters in 2026 based on 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full breakdown will be updated shortly after the winning putt is holed on Sunday.

THE MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,500,000 2nd $2,430,000 3rd $1,530,000 4th $1,080,000 5th $900,000 6th $810,000 7th $753,750 8th $697,500 9th $652,500 10th $607,500 11th $562,500 12th $517,500 13th $472,500 14th $427,500 15th $405,000 16th $382,500 17th $360,000 18th $337,500 19th $315,000 20th $292,500 21st $270,000 22nd $252,000 23rd $234,000 24th $216,000 25th $198,000 26th $180,000 27th $173,250 28th $166,500 29th $159,750 30th $153,000 31st $146,250 32nd $139,500 33rd $132,750 34th $127,125 35th $121,500 36th $115,875 37th $110,250 38th $105,750 39th $101,250 40th $96,750 41st $92,250 42nd $87,750 43rd $83,250 44th $78,750 45th $74,250 46th $69,750 47th $65,250 48th $61,650 49th $58,500 50th $56,700

The remaining professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $55,350 depending on their final score. All professionals who did not qualify for the final 36 holes will receive $25,000

THE MASTERS PRIZE MONEY THROUGH THE YEARS