The Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2026

There is a record prize money purse on offer at Augusta National in 2026 as The Masters provides one of the biggest overall payouts in the entire game

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Rory McIlroy smiles while holding up The Masters trophy following his victory at Augusta National in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Green Jacket is potentially the most significant reward in the game. It gives the holder access to one of the most exclusive golf clubs on earth and etches their name into the history books forever.

And that's the prize everyone who made the cut at The Masters in 2026 is truly chasing.

But the money on offer at Augusta National this year will certainly catch the eye, too.

Back in 2016, there was $10 million on the line and Danny Willett took home $1.8 million. Fast forward 10 years and the total payout and winner's check have more than doubled.

The Masters Pictures: Final Round Danny Willett To Serve Traditional Sunday Roast

Danny Willett banked $1.8 million after winning The Masters in 2016

Exceeding the $21 million last year, the overall prize money payout at The Masters in 2026 is a staggering $22.5 million. That makes it one of the most lucrative tournaments in the sport, but not quite the richest.

Meanwhile, the winner will take home an incredible $4.5 million, which is the same as at The Players Championship and half a million more than LIV Golf puts up for its individual victor at each event.

However, plenty of different factors reduce how much pro golfers really earn, so whoever Rory McIlroy slips a Green Jacket on to will see far less than the aforementioned figure.

Remarkably, the runner-up at The Masters this year will collect a check for just under $2.5 million while even third and fourth place - should they finish without company - may scoop in excess of seven figures.

Going a little further down the list, everyone who finishes the week inside the top-40 could clinch a payout of over $100,000.

The riches don't stop there, either. Even those professionals who missed the cut will take away a consolation prize of $25,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for every position at The Masters in 2026 based on 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full breakdown will be updated shortly after the winning putt is holed on Sunday.

THE MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,500,000

2nd

$2,430,000

3rd

$1,530,000

4th

$1,080,000

5th

$900,000

6th

$810,000

7th

$753,750

8th

$697,500

9th

$652,500

10th

$607,500

11th

$562,500

12th

$517,500

13th

$472,500

14th

$427,500

15th

$405,000

16th

$382,500

17th

$360,000

18th

$337,500

19th

$315,000

20th

$292,500

21st

$270,000

22nd

$252,000

23rd

$234,000

24th

$216,000

25th

$198,000

26th

$180,000

27th

$173,250

28th

$166,500

29th

$159,750

30th

$153,000

31st

$146,250

32nd

$139,500

33rd

$132,750

34th

$127,125

35th

$121,500

36th

$115,875

37th

$110,250

38th

$105,750

39th

$101,250

40th

$96,750

41st

$92,250

42nd

$87,750

43rd

$83,250

44th

$78,750

45th

$74,250

46th

$69,750

47th

$65,250

48th

$61,650

49th

$58,500

50th

$56,700

The remaining professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $55,350 depending on their final score. All professionals who did not qualify for the final 36 holes will receive $25,000

THE MASTERS PRIZE MONEY THROUGH THE YEARS

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Total Purse

Winner's Payout

Champion

2026

$22,500,000

$4,500,000

TBD

2025

$21,000,000

$4,200,000

Rory McIlroy

2024

$20,000,000

$3,600,000

Scottie Scheffler

2023

$18,000,000

$3,240,000

Jon Rahm

2022

$15,000,000

$2,700,000

Scottie Scheffler

2021

$11,500,000

$2,070,000

Hideki Matsuyama

2020

$11,500,000

$2,070,000

Dustin Johnson

2019

$11,500,000

$2,070,000

Tiger Woods

2018

$11,000,000

$1,980,000

Patrick Reed

2017

$11,000,000

$1,980,000

Sergio Garcia

2016

$10,000,000

$1,800,000

Danny Willett

2015

$10,000,000

$1,800,000

Jordan Spieth

2014

$9,000,000

$1,620,000

Bubba Watson

2013

$8,000,000

$1,440,000

Adam Scott

2012

$8,000,000

$1,440,000

Bubba Watson

2011

$8,000,000

$1,440,000

Charl Schwartzel

2010

$7,500,000

$1,350,000

Phil Mickelson

2009

$7,500,000

$1,350,000

Angel Cabrera

2008

$7,500,000

$1,350,000

Trevor Immelman

2007

$7,418,464

$1,305,000

Zach Johnson

2006

$7,000,000

$1,260,000

Phil Mickelson

2005

$7,000,000

$1,260,000

Tiger Woods

2004

$6,000,000

$1,117,000

Phil Mickelson

2003

$6,000,000

$1,080,000

Mike Weir

2002

$5,600,000

$1,008,000

Tiger Woods

2001

$5,600,000

$1,008,000

Tiger Woods

2000

$4,600,000

$828,000

Vijay Singh

1999

$4,000,000

$720,000

Jose Maria Olazabal

1998

$3,200,000

$576,000

Mark O'Meara

1997

$2,700,000

$486,000

Tiger Woods

1996

$2,500,000

$450,000

Nick Faldo

1995

$2,200,000

$396,000

Ben Crenshaw

1994

$2,000,000

$360,000

Jose Maria Olazabal

1993

$1,700,000

$306,000

Bernhard Langer

1992

$1,500,000

$270,000

Fred Couples

1991

$1,350,000

$243,000

Ian Woosnam

1990

$1,250,000

$225,000

Nick Faldo

1989

$1,000,000

$200,000

Nick Faldo

1988

$1,000,000

$183,800

Sandy Lyle

1987

$867,100

$162,000

Larry Mize

1986

$785,000

$144,000

Jack Nicklaus

1985

$700,793

$126,000

Bernhard Langer

1984

$612,900

$108,000

Ben Crenshaw

1983

$500,000

$90,000

Seve Ballesteros

1982

$367,152

$64,000

Craig Stadler

1981

$362,587

$60,000

Tom Watson

1980

$359,949

$55,000

Seve Ballesteros

1979

$299,625

$50,000

Fuzzy Zoeller

1978

$262,402

$45,000

Gary Player

1977

$280,477

$40,000

Tom Watson

1976

$200,000

$40,000

Raymond Floyd

1975

$242,750

$40,000

Jack Nicklaus

1974

$229,549

$35,000

Gary Player

1973

$224,825

$30,000

Tommy Aaron

1972

$204,649

$25,000

Jack Nicklaus

1971

$125,000

$25,000

Charles Coody

1970

$125,000

$25,000

Billy Casper

1969

$100,000

$20,000

George Archer

1968

$100,000

$20,000

Bob Goalby

1967

$165,000

$20,000

Gay Brewer

1966

$100,000

$20,000

Jack Nicklaus

1965

$100,000

$20,000

Jack Nicklaus

1964

$130,000

$20,000

Arnold Palmer

1963

$112,500

$20,000

Jack Nicklaus

1962

$110,000

$20,000

Arnold Palmer

1961

$110,000

$20,000

Gary Player

1960

$87,000

$17,500

Arnold Palmer

1959

$75,000

$15,000

Art Wall Jr.

1958

$60,000

$11,250

Arnold Palmer

1957

$45,000

$8,750

Doug Ford

1956

$30,000

$6,000

Jack Burke Jr

1955

$25,000

$5,000

Carry Middlecoff

1954

$25,000

$5,000

Sam Snead

1953

$20,000

$4,000

Ben Hogan

1952

$20,000

$4,000

Sam Snead

1951

$15,000

$3,000

Ben Hogan

1950

$12,000

$2,400

Jimmy Demaret

1949

$11,000

$2,750

Sam Snead

1948

$10,000

$2,500

Claude Harmon

1947

$10,000

$2,500

Jimmy Demaret

1946

$10,000

$2,500

Herman Keiser

1942

$5,000

$1,500

Byron Nelson

1941

$5,000

$1,500

Craig Wood

1940

$5,000

$1,500

Jimmy Demaret

1939

$5,000

$1,500

Ralph Guldahl

1938

$5,000

$1,500

Henry Picard

1937

$5,000

$1,500

Byron Nelson

1936

$5,000

$1,500

Horton Smith

1935

$5,000

$1,500

Gene Sarazen

1934

$5,000

$1,500

Horton Smith

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.