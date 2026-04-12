The Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2026
There is a record prize money purse on offer at Augusta National in 2026 as The Masters provides one of the biggest overall payouts in the entire game
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A Green Jacket is potentially the most significant reward in the game. It gives the holder access to one of the most exclusive golf clubs on earth and etches their name into the history books forever.
Not only that, winning one ensures a tee time at The Masters for as long as they so choose. It might be green, but the jacket represents a golden opportunity.
And that's the prize everyone who made the cut at The Masters in 2026 is truly chasing.
But the money on offer at Augusta National this year will certainly catch the eye, too.
Back in 2016, there was $10 million on the line and Danny Willett took home $1.8 million. Fast forward 10 years and the total payout and winner's check have more than doubled.
Exceeding the $21 million last year, the overall prize money payout at The Masters in 2026 is a staggering $22.5 million. That makes it one of the most lucrative tournaments in the sport, but not quite the richest.
Meanwhile, the winner will take home an incredible $4.5 million, which is the same as at The Players Championship and half a million more than LIV Golf puts up for its individual victor at each event.
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However, plenty of different factors reduce how much pro golfers really earn, so whoever Rory McIlroy slips a Green Jacket on to will see far less than the aforementioned figure.
Remarkably, the runner-up at The Masters this year will collect a check for just under $2.5 million while even third and fourth place - should they finish without company - may scoop in excess of seven figures.
Going a little further down the list, everyone who finishes the week inside the top-40 could clinch a payout of over $100,000.
The riches don't stop there, either. Even those professionals who missed the cut will take away a consolation prize of $25,000.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for every position at The Masters in 2026 based on 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full breakdown will be updated shortly after the winning putt is holed on Sunday.
THE MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,500,000
2nd
$2,430,000
3rd
$1,530,000
4th
$1,080,000
5th
$900,000
6th
$810,000
7th
$753,750
8th
$697,500
9th
$652,500
10th
$607,500
11th
$562,500
12th
$517,500
13th
$472,500
14th
$427,500
15th
$405,000
16th
$382,500
17th
$360,000
18th
$337,500
19th
$315,000
20th
$292,500
21st
$270,000
22nd
$252,000
23rd
$234,000
24th
$216,000
25th
$198,000
26th
$180,000
27th
$173,250
28th
$166,500
29th
$159,750
30th
$153,000
31st
$146,250
32nd
$139,500
33rd
$132,750
34th
$127,125
35th
$121,500
36th
$115,875
37th
$110,250
38th
$105,750
39th
$101,250
40th
$96,750
41st
$92,250
42nd
$87,750
43rd
$83,250
44th
$78,750
45th
$74,250
46th
$69,750
47th
$65,250
48th
$61,650
49th
$58,500
50th
$56,700
The remaining professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $55,350 depending on their final score. All professionals who did not qualify for the final 36 holes will receive $25,000
THE MASTERS PRIZE MONEY THROUGH THE YEARS
Year
Total Purse
Winner's Payout
Champion
2026
$22,500,000
$4,500,000
TBD
2025
$21,000,000
$4,200,000
Rory McIlroy
2024
$20,000,000
$3,600,000
Scottie Scheffler
2023
$18,000,000
$3,240,000
Jon Rahm
2022
$15,000,000
$2,700,000
Scottie Scheffler
2021
$11,500,000
$2,070,000
Hideki Matsuyama
2020
$11,500,000
$2,070,000
Dustin Johnson
2019
$11,500,000
$2,070,000
Tiger Woods
2018
$11,000,000
$1,980,000
Patrick Reed
2017
$11,000,000
$1,980,000
Sergio Garcia
2016
$10,000,000
$1,800,000
Danny Willett
2015
$10,000,000
$1,800,000
Jordan Spieth
2014
$9,000,000
$1,620,000
Bubba Watson
2013
$8,000,000
$1,440,000
Adam Scott
2012
$8,000,000
$1,440,000
Bubba Watson
2011
$8,000,000
$1,440,000
Charl Schwartzel
2010
$7,500,000
$1,350,000
Phil Mickelson
2009
$7,500,000
$1,350,000
Angel Cabrera
2008
$7,500,000
$1,350,000
Trevor Immelman
2007
$7,418,464
$1,305,000
Zach Johnson
2006
$7,000,000
$1,260,000
Phil Mickelson
2005
$7,000,000
$1,260,000
Tiger Woods
2004
$6,000,000
$1,117,000
Phil Mickelson
2003
$6,000,000
$1,080,000
Mike Weir
2002
$5,600,000
$1,008,000
Tiger Woods
2001
$5,600,000
$1,008,000
Tiger Woods
2000
$4,600,000
$828,000
Vijay Singh
1999
$4,000,000
$720,000
Jose Maria Olazabal
1998
$3,200,000
$576,000
Mark O'Meara
1997
$2,700,000
$486,000
Tiger Woods
1996
$2,500,000
$450,000
Nick Faldo
1995
$2,200,000
$396,000
Ben Crenshaw
1994
$2,000,000
$360,000
Jose Maria Olazabal
1993
$1,700,000
$306,000
Bernhard Langer
1992
$1,500,000
$270,000
Fred Couples
1991
$1,350,000
$243,000
Ian Woosnam
1990
$1,250,000
$225,000
Nick Faldo
1989
$1,000,000
$200,000
Nick Faldo
1988
$1,000,000
$183,800
Sandy Lyle
1987
$867,100
$162,000
Larry Mize
1986
$785,000
$144,000
Jack Nicklaus
1985
$700,793
$126,000
Bernhard Langer
1984
$612,900
$108,000
Ben Crenshaw
1983
$500,000
$90,000
Seve Ballesteros
1982
$367,152
$64,000
Craig Stadler
1981
$362,587
$60,000
Tom Watson
1980
$359,949
$55,000
Seve Ballesteros
1979
$299,625
$50,000
Fuzzy Zoeller
1978
$262,402
$45,000
Gary Player
1977
$280,477
$40,000
Tom Watson
1976
$200,000
$40,000
Raymond Floyd
1975
$242,750
$40,000
Jack Nicklaus
1974
$229,549
$35,000
Gary Player
1973
$224,825
$30,000
Tommy Aaron
1972
$204,649
$25,000
Jack Nicklaus
1971
$125,000
$25,000
Charles Coody
1970
$125,000
$25,000
Billy Casper
1969
$100,000
$20,000
George Archer
1968
$100,000
$20,000
Bob Goalby
1967
$165,000
$20,000
Gay Brewer
1966
$100,000
$20,000
Jack Nicklaus
1965
$100,000
$20,000
Jack Nicklaus
1964
$130,000
$20,000
Arnold Palmer
1963
$112,500
$20,000
Jack Nicklaus
1962
$110,000
$20,000
Arnold Palmer
1961
$110,000
$20,000
Gary Player
1960
$87,000
$17,500
Arnold Palmer
1959
$75,000
$15,000
Art Wall Jr.
1958
$60,000
$11,250
Arnold Palmer
1957
$45,000
$8,750
Doug Ford
1956
$30,000
$6,000
Jack Burke Jr
1955
$25,000
$5,000
Carry Middlecoff
1954
$25,000
$5,000
Sam Snead
1953
$20,000
$4,000
Ben Hogan
1952
$20,000
$4,000
Sam Snead
1951
$15,000
$3,000
Ben Hogan
1950
$12,000
$2,400
Jimmy Demaret
1949
$11,000
$2,750
Sam Snead
1948
$10,000
$2,500
Claude Harmon
1947
$10,000
$2,500
Jimmy Demaret
1946
$10,000
$2,500
Herman Keiser
1942
$5,000
$1,500
Byron Nelson
1941
$5,000
$1,500
Craig Wood
1940
$5,000
$1,500
Jimmy Demaret
1939
$5,000
$1,500
Ralph Guldahl
1938
$5,000
$1,500
Henry Picard
1937
$5,000
$1,500
Byron Nelson
1936
$5,000
$1,500
Horton Smith
1935
$5,000
$1,500
Gene Sarazen
1934
$5,000
$1,500
Horton Smith
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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