How Much Does It Cost To Go To The Masters?

In some ways, a visit to Augusta National for The Masters is reminiscent of a bygone era, with strict rules including a much-loved no-phones policy and a ban on branded clothing.

That sense of stepping back in time can be found at the concession stands, too, with prices stubbornly resistant to the inflation rates beyond the club's boundaries.

Of course, one thing that moves firmly with the times is the golf itself, with the world’s best teeing it up for the chance to slip on the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

While the prospect of seeing world-class stars competing at any Major is hugely appealing, the aforementioned quirks and traditions of The Masters make it even more of a bucket list event for many fans.

Given that, you’d expect the price of a ticket to be comparable with most other iconic sporting occasions (ie, eye-wateringly expensive).

However, like the drinks and snacks served to patrons queueing at the concession stands during Masters week, they are actually considerably cheaper than you might expect.

Every year, fans wishing to attend either the practice rounds or the tournament days of The Masters are invited to enter a lottery via the official website.

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There are certain criteria you need to fulfill to do it. For example, you have to be at least 21 to apply (although children can attend), while only one applicant per household is permitted.

It can be cheaper to attend The Masters than many assume (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2026 tournament, not including any appropriate shipping and handling costs, tickets were charged at $125 for attendance on Monday and Tuesday, $150 for Wednesday, which featured the Par 3 Contest, and $160 for each of the tournament days.

All of those prices have increased from a year ago, but it’s still only $20 more per tournament day, while each non-tournament day was set at $100 in 2025.

The chances of getting a ticket are slim because, in another quirk of Augusta National, there simply aren’t as many tickets available as there are at other tournaments with a similar stature.

Indeed, it is estimated that those who enter the lottery only stand around a one in 200 chance of being successful.

While the cost of tickets purchased via The Masters lottery remains reasonable, there are many other things to consider.

For example, accommodation costs need to be taken into account, and prices in and around Augusta usually surge around tournament week. The alternative is to stay further out, but that comes at the cost of more travel expenses, such as rental cars.

Don’t underestimate the lure of the Augusta National Golf Shop, either. It’s estimated Augusta National makes around $10m a day on merchandise sales alone during the tournament, while even a casual trip can soon lead to parting with hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars.

Additional costs need to be taken into account for any trip to The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

All of those things are worth factoring in when applying for tickets, even if, on the face of it, the cost of a trip to The Masters may seem like a bargain.

For those less concerned about costs, there is always the temptation to try and secure tickets on the aftermarket.

However, it is not recommended, because, as made clear on the Masters website: "Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters tickets.

"The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the tournament."

Despite the stipulation not to gift or sell tickets, some do still enter the resale market, where you can expect to pay several thousand dollars , no matter which day it's for.

After-market tickets run into thousands of dollars (Image credit: Getty Images)

One unlikely way of securing entry to all four days of the tournament is with a series badge. The badge is a prized possession costing just $525 per year (an increase of $75 on a year ago), but they're very rarely available, as anyone who gets one can renew it each year.

Children aged between eight and 16 can attend for free if a badge holder accompanies them. However, don't get your hopes up on getting one. as the last time Augusta National reopened the waiting list was in 2000.

Another way to attend is via Map & Flag hospitality tickets. A ticket offers week-long tournament access, although it's not cheap, costing around $17,000 in 2025. Those who would like a ticket can register their interest on the official website.