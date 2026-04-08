A Dozen Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls For Free? Stock Up With This Fantastic 4-For-3 Deal On Some Of The Best Balls In Golf

For Masters week, Scottsdale Golf has knocked 25% off the number one ball in golf – grab 4 dozen Pro V1 or Pro V1x for the price of 3

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Masters week is here, and for me it has always signalled the start of summer golf, dusting down the clubs from hibernation and stocking up on golf essentials.

The best golf balls are obviously always a requirement, and finding a deal on the best premium balls is always a bonus. The Titleist Pro V1 at the Masters is used by the majority of invitees, who trust the scoring power of the Titleist Pro V1 and its Pro V1x sibling.

Titleist 4-for-3 golf ball deals

We've tested all of the Titleist golf ball range over the years, and of course, they have always impressed our expert golf ball testers.

The latest iteration of the Pro V1 and the Pro V1x are no different, and in our Titleist Pro V1 review, we scored it with a flawless rating, and our golf ball expert Joel Tadman reckoned it was still the leading choice for golfers seeking lower long game spin and trajectory with high levels of short game feel and control. The latest offering also provided extra oomph off the tee and improved stability in flight.

In his Titleist Pro V1x review, Joel also scored it with an impressive 4.5 rating, and reckoned that for golfers seeking a firmer feel versus the Pro V1, the V1x was the way to go. Testing highlights included the faster and lower spin through all clubs in the bag, and a consistent and stable flight.

Finally, the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash review was scored by Sam De'ath with a 4.5 rating, and Sam reckoned this golf ball delivered a high flight, low spin, and firmer feel.

He summed up his review of the Pro V1x Left Dash, saying it has proved itself in all areas of the bag, and Sam noted that in windy conditions or playing on softer greens, this ball could be ideal for many high-speed golfers.

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Titleist Pro V1
(Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, these Titleist deals are UK only, and I've not managed to find the same 4-for-3 offer on the Pro V1 range - however, Scottsdale Golf does offer delivery to the US. Below, our handy price checker will show the best prices from retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.

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