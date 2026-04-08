A Dozen Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls For Free? Stock Up With This Fantastic 4-For-3 Deal On Some Of The Best Balls In Golf

Masters week is here, and for me it has always signalled the start of summer golf, dusting down the clubs from hibernation and stocking up on golf essentials.

The best golf balls are obviously always a requirement, and finding a deal on the best premium balls is always a bonus. The Titleist Pro V1 at the Masters is used by the majority of invitees, who trust the scoring power of the Titleist Pro V1 and its Pro V1x sibling.

Last month, I thought I'd found the best Titleist golf ball deal I'd seen since joining Golf Monthly, but that has now been surpassed for Masters week with this equally eye-catching deal at Scottsdale Golf. It bags you a dozen Titleist balls for free, in this incredible 4-for-3 deal. It equates to 25% off, and is a rare and significant discount on what is one of the most successful golf products ever made.

Shop the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x 4-for-3 deal at Scottsdale Golf.

As with all the best deals, they are likely to be snapped up, especially the 4-for-3 offer, which will have Pro V1 players grabbing them fast.

Titleist 4-for-3 golf ball deals

We've tested all of the Titleist golf ball range over the years, and of course, they have always impressed our expert golf ball testers.

The latest iteration of the Pro V1 and the Pro V1x are no different, and in our Titleist Pro V1 review, we scored it with a flawless rating, and our golf ball expert Joel Tadman reckoned it was still the leading choice for golfers seeking lower long game spin and trajectory with high levels of short game feel and control. The latest offering also provided extra oomph off the tee and improved stability in flight.

In his Titleist Pro V1x review, Joel also scored it with an impressive 4.5 rating, and reckoned that for golfers seeking a firmer feel versus the Pro V1, the V1x was the way to go. Testing highlights included the faster and lower spin through all clubs in the bag, and a consistent and stable flight.

Finally, the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash review was scored by Sam De'ath with a 4.5 rating, and Sam reckoned this golf ball delivered a high flight, low spin, and firmer feel.

He summed up his review of the Pro V1x Left Dash, saying it has proved itself in all areas of the bag, and Sam noted that in windy conditions or playing on softer greens, this ball could be ideal for many high-speed golfers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, these Titleist deals are UK only, and I've not managed to find the same 4-for-3 offer on the Pro V1 range - however, Scottsdale Golf does offer delivery to the US. Below, our handy price checker will show the best prices from retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.