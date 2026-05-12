Two Of Our Favorite Garmin Golf Watches Are At Their Best Prices All Year

Garmin smartwatches dominate our best golf watches buying guide, and some of our favorite watches are from the leading player in the golf technology market.

Our top-pick overall is the Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch, but that won't leave you with much change from $700. Considering you could get yourself the TaylorMade Qi4D Driver, our best golf driver pick for less money, the S70 is certainly a considerable investment.

However, golfing smart tech is a massive part of golf, and can improve the game of golfers of all levels. Two of Garmin’s lower-tier smartwatches that feature plenty of trickle-down features from their top-of-the-range sibling are the Garmin S44 and the Garmin S12.

Both these watches have a far more palatable price point at full price, and both are currently on sale at Amazon, making the price even better. Right now, you can get the Garmin S44 for just $249.99, a 17% discount on the usual $299.99. The Garmin S12 is reduced to $149.99, 25% off the usual $199.99.

These are rarely seen reductions on two of our favourites from the Garmin Approach range, and easily the best prices they have been this year. So if you’re thinking of a golf watch for the first time or upgrading, then these golf deals are worthy contenders. Amazon are notorious for bumping the prices back up, so strike while the iron is hot, and grab one while you can.

Both watches have been rigorously tried and tested by our golf watch experts. In his Garmin Approach S44 review, Conor Keenan scored it with a 4.5 star rating. Key review highlights included its clear and crisp display, its lightweight build that allows easy use not only on the golf course, but day-to-day too, and an impressive battery life.

The S44 missed out on that elusive top mark mostly because the Green contour information requires a Garmin subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. So, something to consider if you require slope direction and elevation of the green information. Although a 30-day free trial is usually available upon purchase.

The Garmin Approach S12 also scored a 4.5 rating, and in his review, Golf Monthly Editor Neil Tappin reckoned it was accurate, easy to use and looked great on the wrist. It was also lightweight, which allowed you to swing freely without it getting in the way.

As an out-and-out golf watch, it had fairly limited use off the course, so if you want something that can perform as a day-to-day watch, then best to consider another model. Also, as a budget model, there's no touchscreen, which makes navigating slightly more faffy. Saying that, at this price, the S12 does the business as far as the majority of functions for a golf watch go.

Image 1 of 2 The Garmin Approach S44 has an impressive bright screen (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach S12 is a great, but basic golf watch (Image credit: Future)

These deals are US only, but below, our handy price checker will show the best prices on the selected Garmin Approach Golf Watches, plus other models in the Garmin range from retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.