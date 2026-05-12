FootJoy's Legend Series Returns And the 2026 PGA Championship Shoes Might Be The Best Yet

The PGA Championship is officially here and with the world turning its head to Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, several brands have also looked to celebrate the event with special edition pieces of gear. In my opinion sitting right at the top of that tree is FootJoy which has unveiled arguably the best looking golf shoes the brand has ever made? I know that is maybe a hot take, but given the imagery above I think I might be on to something.

Traditionally FootJoy has partnered with designed Todd Snyder for the May PGA Championship but this year the brand has reignited the Legends Series which we first saw last year and is an assortment of limited edition shoes inspired by the Majors Championships and the host cities.

The special edition shoes above, the Marquis and Packard shoes, pay homage to the history of Philadelphia in a number of ways. For a start we see the Liberty Bell scattered around the shoes, along with red, white and blue accents which really pop nicely, especially on the laces and spikes. On the Marquis in particular we can see a grayscale leather which is a nod to the grey stone and granite blocks which play a key role in the architecture of the city as well. Oh and I really like the subtle stars you can see on the inside of the shoe as well.

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As mentioned this is the second year of Legends Series shoes we have seen. Back in 2025 we saw four drops for the four men's Majors including Spring Bloom which was Masters-inspired obviously, Carolina which had blue accents and celebrated North Carolina and Quail Hollow Golf Club.

We then had the Liberty design for another Pennsylvania club in Oakmont, and finally the Harris Tweed shoes for Royal Portrush and The Open Championship. All of these shoes were available to buy which is great to see, but in limited quantities, and the same can be said for the 2026 PGA Championship shoes which have just dropped and I expect to sell out fast.