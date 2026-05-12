Gear Of The Month: We Test A Budget-Friendly Launch Monitor That Could Change Your Practice Sessions Forever
The June issue of Golf Monthly Magazine is out and this is where you can get your hands on the latest equipment featured in the New Launches section
A new month is here, which means the latest editon of Golf Monthly magazine will be hitting shop shelves and arriving in the mail box of our lovely subscribers. For those who particularly enjoy our equipment reviews, it was another busy month of testing and reviewing the best golf products for the mag - from one of the best golf drivers of 2026 to incredibly interesting products like budget launch monitors and one of the most unique putters we've ever tested.
With golf season now in full swing (no pun intended), now is the time to pull the trigger on that equipment update you've been flirting with for months. We have individual reviews on each product listed in the reviews section of the website, of which each product has been organized into the quicklist below so it is only a couple of clicks away from your shopping basket should it catch your eye.
If you haven't already, you can subscribe to receive your monthly copy of the mag here, which includes a digital version as well as the physical magazine delivered to your door.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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