In Need Of A Mother's Day Present? Here Are 15 Last Minute Options

I know I'm not the only person who has left their Mother's Day gift-getting a little late, so here are 15 golf-themed options ahead of Sunday

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Mother&#039;s Day
(Image credit: Future)

We hope you haven't forgotten, but if you have.... this is your quick reminder that its Mother's Day in the U.S this Sunday.

Don't panic if you haven't got the special woman in your life a gift yet, I for one always leave my shopping until the last minute with these sorts of occasions. The main reason is that I can be slightly lazy and I don't overly enjoy shopping, but leaving it late can often open up some opportunities to save some cash. One place to do so is PGA TOUR Superstore, who are offering $50 off orders over $250 ahead of Mother's Day if you use the code SAVE50 at checkout.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Gear & Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

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