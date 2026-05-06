In Need Of A Mother's Day Present? Here Are 15 Last Minute Options

We hope you haven't forgotten, but if you have.... this is your quick reminder that its Mother's Day in the U.S this Sunday.

Don't panic if you haven't got the special woman in your life a gift yet, I for one always leave my shopping until the last minute with these sorts of occasions. The main reason is that I can be slightly lazy and I don't overly enjoy shopping, but leaving it late can often open up some opportunities to save some cash. One place to do so is PGA TOUR Superstore, who are offering $50 off orders over $250 ahead of Mother's Day if you use the code SAVE50 at checkout.

Considering I have a mother and grandmother to buy for, I recruited the help of the Golf Monthly Women's Golf Editor Alison Root, for she has slightly more experience than me when it comes to buying women's golf apparel. Together, we picked out 12 possible options for you this Sunday, from cheaper items like headwear and golf socks to more show-stopping gifts like full-length golf dresses. There should be something below that catches your eye but if not, there are dozens more to choose from on the PGA TOUR Superstore website.

If you want to veer away from apparel, then I've also thrown in a couple of picks from elsewhere, like a pair of one of the best women's golf shoes as well as two of the best golf accessories money can buy.