In Need Of A Mother's Day Present? Here Are 15 Last Minute Options
I know I'm not the only person who has left their Mother's Day gift-getting a little late, so here are 15 golf-themed options ahead of Sunday
Alison Root
We hope you haven't forgotten, but if you have.... this is your quick reminder that its Mother's Day in the U.S this Sunday.
Don't panic if you haven't got the special woman in your life a gift yet, I for one always leave my shopping until the last minute with these sorts of occasions. The main reason is that I can be slightly lazy and I don't overly enjoy shopping, but leaving it late can often open up some opportunities to save some cash. One place to do so is PGA TOUR Superstore, who are offering $50 off orders over $250 ahead of Mother's Day if you use the code SAVE50 at checkout.
Considering I have a mother and grandmother to buy for, I recruited the help of the Golf Monthly Women's Golf Editor Alison Root, for she has slightly more experience than me when it comes to buying women's golf apparel. Together, we picked out 12 possible options for you this Sunday, from cheaper items like headwear and golf socks to more show-stopping gifts like full-length golf dresses. There should be something below that catches your eye but if not, there are dozens more to choose from on the PGA TOUR Superstore website.
If you want to veer away from apparel, then I've also thrown in a couple of picks from elsewhere, like a pair of one of the best women's golf shoes as well as two of the best golf accessories money can buy.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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