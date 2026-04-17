TaylorMade's 'Shadowfall' Collection Has Delivered The Coolest Looking Drivers I've Ever Seen
Shut out the lights - TaylorMade have gone all black with their latest 'Shadowfall' collection, and the results are mouth watering
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When TaylorMade dropped their impressive Qi4D family earlier this year, I was in love with the looks. The aesthetics are akin to a high-end European supercar and although I don't have a Qi4D in the bag (or a supercar in my driveway), I've had the chance to hit it a few times on the driving range - it performs as well as it looks.
The aesthetic of a golf club is more important than you think - if you don't like the look of a club at address, your chances of hitting a good shot are decreased. Alternatively, if you love what you see as you stand over the ball, you'll subconsciously grow in confidence, boosting your chance of finding the middle of the face. That's certainly how I've felt any time I've hit the Qi4D driver on the practice range.
Somehow, TaylorMade have taken one of the best golf drivers (and best looking) and made it look even cooler. Meet the Shadowfall range which, in the words of TaylorMade Vice-President of Product Creation Brian Bazell, is "equipment built for golfers who want exceptional performance and exceptional aesthetics — and aren't willing to give up one for the other.”
Included in the range are all three main Qi4D drivers, the standard model, LS and Max version, the Qi4D fairway wood, P790 Irons, MG5 wedges and their latest addition to the Zero Torque Putter market, the Spider ZT - all of which are available to order now. You can find each item below.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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