TaylorMade's 'Shadowfall' Collection Has Delivered The Coolest Looking Drivers I've Ever Seen

When TaylorMade dropped their impressive Qi4D family earlier this year, I was in love with the looks. The aesthetics are akin to a high-end European supercar and although I don't have a Qi4D in the bag (or a supercar in my driveway), I've had the chance to hit it a few times on the driving range - it performs as well as it looks.

The aesthetic of a golf club is more important than you think - if you don't like the look of a club at address, your chances of hitting a good shot are decreased. Alternatively, if you love what you see as you stand over the ball, you'll subconsciously grow in confidence, boosting your chance of finding the middle of the face. That's certainly how I've felt any time I've hit the Qi4D driver on the practice range.

Somehow, TaylorMade have taken one of the best golf drivers (and best looking) and made it look even cooler. Meet the Shadowfall range which, in the words of TaylorMade Vice-President of Product Creation Brian Bazell, is "equipment built for golfers who want exceptional performance and exceptional aesthetics — and aren't willing to give up one for the other.”

Included in the range are all three main Qi4D drivers, the standard model, LS and Max version, the Qi4D fairway wood, P790 Irons, MG5 wedges and their latest addition to the Zero Torque Putter market, the Spider ZT - all of which are available to order now. You can find each item below.